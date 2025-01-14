2025 Dakar Stage 7 results – more big names out

The sixth stage of the 2025 Dakar saw no real change in the overall standings. Henk Lategan (Toyota Gazoo Racing) still leads from Yazeed Al-Rajhi (Overdrive Racing). However, there was really bad news for SA fans as Giniel de Villiers (Toyota Gazoo Racing) had to retire.

he 2009 winner’s co-pilot Dirk von Zitzewitz was suffering with an injury that the race medics were not happy for him to continue. De Villier’s streak of consecutive finishes comes to an end with his last for the team. 2025 Dakar stage 7 was another long stage that consisted of a 418km loop around Duwadimi.

Toby Price and Sam Sunderland also retired from the race ahead of 2025 Dakar Stage 7. Both former winners on two-wheels, the pair were having a really impressive debut as co-pilot in a Hilux. Co-driver Sunderland suffered a concussion. “Unfortunately, we’ve chosen to withdraw from the Dakar due to medical reasons”, he shared on social media a few hours ago. “Let’s hope this won’t be the last. Time will tell.”

Continue reading on Double Apex...