2025 Dakar Stage 7 results – more big names out
he 2009 winner’s co-pilot Dirk von Zitzewitz was suffering with an injury that the race medics were not happy for him to continue. De Villier’s streak of consecutive finishes comes to an end with his last for the team. 2025 Dakar stage 7 was another long stage that consisted of a 418km loop around Duwadimi.
Toby Price and Sam Sunderland also retired from the race ahead of 2025 Dakar Stage 7. Both former winners on two-wheels, the pair were having a really impressive debut as co-pilot in a Hilux. Co-driver Sunderland suffered a concussion. “Unfortunately, we’ve chosen to withdraw from the Dakar due to medical reasons”, he shared on social media a few hours ago. “Let’s hope this won’t be the last. Time will tell.”
