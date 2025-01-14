2025 Dakar Stage 6 results – the race resumes

The fifth stage of the 2025 Dakar brought competitors to the traditional rest day after a week of racing. Henk Lategan (Toyota Gazoo Racing) led the race going into the second week.

2025 Dakar stage 6 was the first of several longer stages that characterise this week. The special stage, from Ha’il to Duwadimi was over 600km long.

Local lad Yazeed Al Rajhi commented ahead of week two: “It was the hardest first week of my career on the Dakar. All the stages were long, tough and difficult everywhere. Last year, I was leading the race until the day before the rest day when the car rolled over due to a suspension problem. Today, we were close to the lead, with just a 10-minute gap, which is nothing. In the dunes, we are capable of doing very well.”

