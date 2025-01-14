2025 Dakar Stage 5 results – maximum Al-Attack-Iyah

The second part of which was 2025 Dakar Stage 5. Marathon, in Dakar speak, means that teams were not allowed outside assistance at the overnight camp in Al Ula. The biggest issue in the previous stage was punctures.

Many crews suffered multiple punctures and could not receive spare tyres from their teams. This meant that 2025 Dakar Stage 5 was a strategic affair, balancing speed with caution. The 428km timed section ended in Ha’il and heralds the start of a rest day, which the competitors are, no doubt, looking forward to.

