    2025 Dakar Stage 5 results – maximum Al-Attack-Iyah

    14 Jan 2025
    The fourth stage of the 2025 Dakar was the first of a two-part ‘marathon. That stage was won by local driver Yazeed Al Rajhi (as you can read at this link).
    The second part of which was 2025 Dakar Stage 5. Marathon, in Dakar speak, means that teams were not allowed outside assistance at the overnight camp in Al Ula. The biggest issue in the previous stage was punctures.

    Many crews suffered multiple punctures and could not receive spare tyres from their teams. This meant that 2025 Dakar Stage 5 was a strategic affair, balancing speed with caution. The 428km timed section ended in Ha’il and heralds the start of a rest day, which the competitors are, no doubt, looking forward to.

    Continue reading on Double Apex...

    Source: Double Apex

    Double Apex is a web portal aimed at automotive enthusiasts.

    Go to: https://doubleapex.co.za/
