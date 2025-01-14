2025 Dakar Stage 8 results – Lategan fires back

The seventh stage of the 2025 Dakar saw Henk Lategan’s (Toyota Gazoo Racing) lead over Yazeed Al Rajhi (Overdrive Racing) absolutely melt away. An error on the organisers’ part meant that they cut out a section of the stage.

As a result, Lategan’s lead was sliced to a slim 21 seconds from over ten minutes. He would right some of that wrong on 2025 Dakar stage 8. Stage eight was a mammoth run from Al Duwadimi to Riyadh. The cars had a 488km timed section to contend with followed by a long liaison to the overnight stop. As a result, crews had nearly 740km to cover during the day.

By virtue of his stage win yesterday, Lucas Moraes (Toyota Gazoo Racing) led the cars away on 2025 Dakar Stage 8. But opening the road has proven to be detrimental to one’s stage time.

Lategan’s teammate Saood Variawa was ready to play the team game today as the youngster paused his stage ambitions. He did so to wait for the rally leader. Running as a tail gunner meant he would be in close proximity should Lategan need quick assistance.

Continue reading on Double Apex...