Education Higher Education
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

EduvosMilpark EducationBullion PR & CommunicationVaal University of TechnologySACAPNorth-West University (NWU)Project codeXFalse Bay CollegeMindful MastermindsStellenbosch UniversityEnterprises University of PretoriaG&G AdvocacyVarsity VibeFundiConnectEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Higher Education Company news South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Eduvos to Showcase at Comic Con Africa 2024

    Issued by Eduvos
    5 Sep 2024
    5 Sep 2024
    Eduvos is excited to announce that it will be exhibiting at this year’s Comic Con Africa in Johannesburg from 26 to 29 September. As an institution that values individuality and inclusivity, Eduvos is excited to showcase at a festival that embraces self-expression.
    Eduvos to Showcase at Comic Con Africa 2024

    Eduvos, recently voted the best private higher education institution for a second consecutive year by PMR.Africa, will showcase its esports offering and give festival-goers the chance to learn more about Eduvos qualifications.

    Comic Con Africa is the continent’s largest pop culture and gaming festival. In collaboration with its esports partner, RGB Gaming, Eduvos will host an Apex Legends Tournament on Saturday, 28 September.

    “Comic Con Africa offers an incredible opportunity for Eduvos to showcase how gaming can revolutionise education, creating a future where learning is limitless,” says Dr Riaan Steenberg, executive director of Eduvos. "We are excited to once again showcase the innovative ways Eduvos integrates gaming into education and inspires a new generation of students."

    Eduvos has embraced esports, launching esports leagues at all 12 of its campuses in 2023. The institution sees the value of esports in the context of education. Beyond the excitement of competition, esports foster a range of skills highly sought after in the professional world, such as teamwork, strategic thinking, and leadership. Participation in esports also promotes digital literacy and technological fluency, essential competencies in today's increasingly digital landscape.

    “Our partnership with Eduvos is instrumental in shaping the future of esports in South Africa,” says Jaco Sauer, CEO of RGB Gaming. “By merging gaming with education, Eduvos and RGB Gaming are driving innovation, nurturing skill development, and creating endless opportunities for both aspiring gamers and students.”

    “It’s so exciting to see how esports in education is growing and being taken seriously by school systems and the general public” Comic Con Africa show director, Carla Massmann added. “We are proud and honoured to be the platform that this is showcased at.”

    Beyond offering esports as an extracurricular activity, Eduvos also offers a Higher Certificate in Information Systems (Game Design and Development). Studies indicate that gaming will be worth over $300bn by 2028. This higher certificate addresses the skills gap faced by the gaming industry and aims to equip students with the skills and knowledge to turn their passion for gaming into a career.

    Comic Con attendees will also be able to find out more about Eduvos’s campuses, faculties, and qualifications. Dedicated consultants will be present to answer questions and provide more information about South Africa’s leading private higher education institution.

    Find Eduvos in the Pop Culture Hall (Hall 6), stand E602 on all four days of Comic Con Africa. Watch the Apex Legends tournament in KidsCon Hall (Hall 7), stand A702 on 28 September.

    About Eduvos

    Eduvos is an award-winning private higher education institution in South Africa, with 12 campuses across the country. The institution offers over 20 qualifications, including degrees, higher certificates and short courses, in five future-facing faculties. Eduvos is committed to empowering its students with the skills and knowledge needed to make a positive impact on their communities and help Africa prosper.

    For media enquiries

    Kara van der Berg
    moc.sovude@grebdv.arak

    Find Eduvos online:

    Website: eduvos.com
    Twitter: @edu_vos
    Instagram: @eduvoseducation
    YouTube: noitacudEsovudE@/moc.ebutuoy

    Read more: gaming, Eduvos, Riaan Steenberg, Jaco Sauer
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Eduvos
    Eduvos is one of South Africa's largest independent private higher education institutions with 12 campuses across the country and many international students.
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz