Eduvos to Showcase at Comic Con Africa 2024

Eduvos, recently voted the best private higher education institution for a second consecutive year by PMR.Africa, will showcase its esports offering and give festival-goers the chance to learn more about Eduvos qualifications.

Comic Con Africa is the continent’s largest pop culture and gaming festival. In collaboration with its esports partner, RGB Gaming, Eduvos will host an Apex Legends Tournament on Saturday, 28 September.

“Comic Con Africa offers an incredible opportunity for Eduvos to showcase how gaming can revolutionise education, creating a future where learning is limitless,” says Dr Riaan Steenberg, executive director of Eduvos. "We are excited to once again showcase the innovative ways Eduvos integrates gaming into education and inspires a new generation of students."

Eduvos has embraced esports, launching esports leagues at all 12 of its campuses in 2023. The institution sees the value of esports in the context of education. Beyond the excitement of competition, esports foster a range of skills highly sought after in the professional world, such as teamwork, strategic thinking, and leadership. Participation in esports also promotes digital literacy and technological fluency, essential competencies in today's increasingly digital landscape.

“Our partnership with Eduvos is instrumental in shaping the future of esports in South Africa,” says Jaco Sauer, CEO of RGB Gaming. “By merging gaming with education, Eduvos and RGB Gaming are driving innovation, nurturing skill development, and creating endless opportunities for both aspiring gamers and students.”

“It’s so exciting to see how esports in education is growing and being taken seriously by school systems and the general public” Comic Con Africa show director, Carla Massmann added. “We are proud and honoured to be the platform that this is showcased at.”

Beyond offering esports as an extracurricular activity, Eduvos also offers a Higher Certificate in Information Systems (Game Design and Development). Studies indicate that gaming will be worth over $300bn by 2028. This higher certificate addresses the skills gap faced by the gaming industry and aims to equip students with the skills and knowledge to turn their passion for gaming into a career.

Comic Con attendees will also be able to find out more about Eduvos’s campuses, faculties, and qualifications. Dedicated consultants will be present to answer questions and provide more information about South Africa’s leading private higher education institution.

Find Eduvos in the Pop Culture Hall (Hall 6), stand E602 on all four days of Comic Con Africa. Watch the Apex Legends tournament in KidsCon Hall (Hall 7), stand A702 on 28 September.

