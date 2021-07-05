Advancing African research - A doctorate success story

Persevering with her studies paid off and she immediately noticed a change in how she was perceived professionally. Soon after graduating, she was invited to speak at the 2023 Nedbank Top Empowerment Conference.

She talked about her job as senior manager at the South African Local Government Association (Salga) and how the training of local officials could help improve service delivery in the public sector. In this, her qualitative research involving digital transformation in the public service and the role of online learning was instrumental.

When listening to how difficult it was for Thobile to focus on her studies while holding down a demanding job, it becomes understandable why there are so few African doctoral graduates. As one study published in 2023 reveals, there is even a decline in the number of graduate students who register for doctoral and post-doctoral studies.

The challenges to achieving doctoral success in South Africa

Lead researcher of the Tracer Survey, Professor Johann Mouton from Stellenbosch University says, “In my estimate, unless there are serious interventions from government and the private sector to allocate funding to attract more PhDs, or masters students to enrol for PhDs, we will not get to the targeted 5,000 postgraduates by 2030.”

Most academic research is produced by masters, doctoral and postdoctoral students. Doctoral studies pertain to a Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) or a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD). The DBA is a professional doctorate and the PhD is considered an academic doctorate, both allowing the graduate to take the title of “Dr”.

The Tracer Survey study shows that finances were the biggest hurdle for SA students - 61% were studying part-time or while working. A large number were self-funded and doing their studies later in life, after the age of 34. Considering these studies take three to six years, the financial strain can be considerable.

In other parts of the world, like Europe and Scandinavia, higher education is free. In many countries, PhD students are appointed as junior lecturers and get a salary while studying full-time.

This is not the case in South Africa. Yet the study shows that SA graduates are highly employable and their research is sought-after to help with certain developmental issues, especially in areas like water and sanitation.

Some good news, at least, is that research output from Africa is increasing. According to recent reports from leading academic publishers Taylor & Francis, there has been a rise of 30% in publishing from Africa between 2021 and 2023 with the top countries for submissions being: South Africa, Egypt, Tunisia, Nigeria, Algeria, Kenya and Morocco.

The importance of support For doctoral students through their academic journey

As a doctoral studies supervisor at Milpark Education over the past 10 years, I have worked with many doctoral students and have seen the tremendous odds they battle to finish their studies. The importance of having a good supervisor and mentor cannot be underestimated.

They provide not only professional guidance in terms of research protocols and requirements but also support and help with time management, planning and the prioritisation of time and resources.

Even just trying to publish an academic article takes extensive work and research and it can take years to publish one paper. Supporting our students as they take on doctoral studies is critical.

I frequently encounter students battling tremendous odds. Whether coming from disadvantaged backgrounds or being single mothers trying to raise children while writing a thesis and holding down a job. When asked what I think our postgraduate students need most, (apart from financial aid), I would say confidence and support.

Many worry the studies will be too strenuous and time-consuming. They are right, of course, but the benefits are extraordinary. Apart from the recognition and professional respect, there is no doubt that a PhD or a DBA opens doors professionally and increases opportunities across the board.

Research contributes towards policy building and finding solutions for pressing issues, for example in terms of development problems and modern IT solutions in workplaces.

Addressing the urgent need for increased PhD graduates in Africa

But as Professor Mouton says: “Before we talk about the relationship between PhDs and the World of Work, we need to have enough PhDs in the system….Over the past two years, we’ve seen a slowing in the growth of the number of doctoral graduates every year. This urgently needs to be addressed.”

The private sector can do more to fund postgraduate studies, while government needs to allocate more funds for graduate, doctoral and postgraduate studies. Students also need to believe in their ability to create value and offer the world of academia and society the benefit of their expertise.

As Thomas Kariuki and Elizabeth Marincola from the Alliance for the Accelerating Excellence in Science in Africa (AESA) say in an article, “Until more African science is predominantly performed in Africa, by Africans, and for Africans, the full potential of this work will never be realised.

In conclusion

The Journey to obtaining a doctorate is undoubtedly challenging, as demonstrated by the experiences of Dr Thobile Pamela Mhlongo and many other African Scholars.

Despite the numerous obstacles – ranging from financial burdens to balancing demanding careers, the pursuit of advanced academic qualifications like PhD of DBA offers substantial professional and personal rewards.

For Africa to fully realise its potential in research and innovation, there is an urgent need for increased support from both the government and the private sector.

By investing in doctoral education, providing robust mentorship, and fostering a culture of confidence and support among students, we can help reverse the declining trend in doctoral enrolments and ensure that Africa produces the PhDs necessary to drive progress and development.

If you're ready to take on the challenge and make a meaningful impact through research, consider applying for a DBA qualification at Milpark Business School. Join a community dedicated to advancing knowledge and shaping the future of Africa. Apply today and be part of the next generation of African scholars.




