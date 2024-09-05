Budget cuts threaten addressing the education sector challenges definitively

As South Africa continues to plot its new political discourse under the Government of National Unity, education has been identified as a critical focal area where key reforms will lead to future economic growth.

Professor Saritha Beni, academic director: curriculum department and the Mancosa School of Education

However, barely three months after the establishment of the GNU and the appointment of new education ministers, the sector still suffers from uncertainty. Budget shortfalls in the Western Cape will force the Government to cut 2,300 teaching positions in the country's biggest province. Professor Saritha Beni, academic director: curriculum department and the Mancosa School of Education, points out that this is concerning.

Significant ramifications

The South African education system has been subject to significant scrutiny in the past. Prof Beni warns that this will only worsen if the budget cuts from the Western Cape become a national reality.

"If the teacher cuts in the Western Cape were to become a nationwide issue, the impact on the quality of education and the student-teacher ratio in schools across South Africa could be significant. There will be an increase in the student-teacher ratio with larger class sizes, which will strain teachers. This would reduce the amount of individual attention each student receives, making it more difficult for teachers to address the diverse needs of their students. With more students to manage, teachers would face increased workloads, leading to potential burnout, decreased job satisfaction, and reduced effectiveness in teaching. The quality of instruction could suffer as teachers are stretched thin, potentially leading to less personalised learning experiences," warns Prof Beni.

She adds that a widening educational inequality will impact vulnerable communities, leading to further disparities between public and private schools. "Schools in under-resourced and rural areas would likely feel the impact of teacher cuts more acutely. These schools already struggle with limited resources, and further reductions in teaching staff could deepen educational inequalities, leaving students in these areas at a further disadvantage," says Prof Beni, adding as public schools face increasing challenges, private and independent schools (if unaffected by similar budget constraints) might see an influx of students whose families can afford the shift. This could create a deeper divide between public and private education, with quality education increasingly becoming accessible only to those who can afford it.

The tertiary education knock-on

Prof Beni points out a knock-on effect of national, but thereon budget cuts would have long-term impacts on learning outcomes, lowering academic achievement and reducing higher education readiness. "Over time, the combined effects of larger class sizes, overstretched teachers, and reduced individual attention could lead to lower academic achievement across the board. As the quality of education declines, students may be less prepared for higher education, leading to increased dropout rates in universities and colleges. This would affect the country's overall educational attainment and workforce readiness," she says.

Due to challenges in teacher recruitment, there would be potential for teacher attrition. The pressure on remaining teachers could lead to higher attrition rates as educators seek less stressful careers or early retirement. This would further exacerbate the shortage of qualified teachers, creating a vicious cycle that could be difficult to break.

"The profession might become less attractive to prospective teachers due to the increased workload and reduced job satisfaction, making it harder to recruit and retain high-quality educators in the future," warns Prof Beni.

Limited options

Unfortunately, as these budget cuts become a reality and municipalities need help to balance their books, alternatives to teacher job loss are hard to come by.

"Addressing budget shortfalls without resorting to teacher cuts is a complex challenge that requires innovative and strategic approaches. Various alternatives can be considered to maintain the quality of education and support the teaching workforce. An attempt could be made to reallocate funds by prioritising education in budgets and optimising administrative costs. Governments can consider re prioritising existing budgets to allocate more funds to education. This might involve reducing spending in less critical areas or finding efficiencies in other sectors to free up school resources. Streamlining administrative processes and reducing overhead costs within education departments and schools can help redirect funds to retain teaching staff. This might involve consolidating administrative roles, reducing non-essential expenditures, or implementing more efficient procurement processes," says Prof Beni.

She adds that public-private partnerships, including corporate sponsorships and collaborative programmes, could be considered. Engaging the private sector to sponsor specific educational initiatives, such as technology integration, infrastructure development, or teacher training, can alleviate some of the financial pressures on public funds. Schools can partner with private companies to develop programmes that provide additional resources or support for teachers and students, such as after-school tutoring, educational technology, or extracurricular activities, indirectly reducing the burden on teaching staff. Innovative financing mechanisms such as crowdfunding and community support may be considered. Engaging the community in crowdfunding efforts or local fundraising campaigns can generate additional funds for schools. Community involvement can also foster a sense of shared responsibility for maintaining educational standards.

"Maximising the use of educational technology by using blended learning models and open educational resources (OER). Implementing blended learning, which combines online digital media with traditional classroom methods, can allow teachers to manage larger classes more effectively. Technology can facilitate personalised learning at scale, reducing the strain on teachers. Utilising free, open-access educational resources can reduce costs associated with textbooks and instructional materials, freeing up funds that can be used to support teaching staff," says Prof Beni.

Finally, education stakeholders, including teachers, unions, parents, and advocacy groups, can campaign for increased funding for education at both the provincial and national levels. This might include lobbying for higher budget allocations or exploring new revenue streams dedicated to education. Governments can explore reforms to how education is funded, such as implementing more equitable funding formulas that ensure resources are distributed based on the specific needs of schools, particularly those in under-resourced areas.

Taking the lead

Prof Beni points out that the Mancosa School of Education (SOE) is actively working to make the teaching profession more attractive to high school graduates through several initiatives to address both the challenges and the rewards of a career in education. The curriculum at Mancosa SOE emphasises developing 21st-century skills, such as critical thinking, creativity, digital literacy, and collaborative learning. This ensures that graduates are well-prepared to meet modern classroom demands and equipped with the skills needed for lifelong learning.

"The Mancosa SOE integrates the latest educational technologies into its programmes, teaching students how to use digital tools and platforms effectively. This enhances their teaching practice and aligns with the interests of tech-savvy high school graduates keen to work in a modern, technology-driven environment. The modern iTeachlab in Durban, Cape Town and Johannesburg provides further opportunities for students to engage in 21st-century technology. We offer flexible learning options which allow students to study at their own pace and balance their education with other commitments. This flexibility particularly appeals to high school graduates who may be balancing part-time work or other responsibilities," says Prof Beni.

By providing accessible and affordable education options, Mancosa SOE reduces the financial barriers that often deter potential teachers from pursuing a degree. Scholarships, bursaries, and payment plans are also available to support students financially. Further, the SOE emphasises the importance of lifelong learning by offering courses endorsed by the South African Council for Educators (SACE) for continuous professional development. Graduates are encouraged to engage in ongoing training and upskilling, which enhances their career prospects and keeps them motivated and engaged in their profession.



