WPRD2025 | Bullion PR's Lola Lazarus: The importance of PR in shaping societal narratives

Celebrated annually on 16 July, World PR Day recognises the pivotal role public relations plays in shaping communication, trust, and reputation. In today’s information-driven world, where news travels at the speed of a swipe and perception can shift in seconds, PR serves as a strategic bridge between organisations and their audiences. It empowers brands, governments, and individuals to build transparency, manage crises, and foster meaningful engagement.

Lola Lazarus, Bullion PR

As digital noise grows, professional PR is more vital than ever, ensuring that stories are told accurately, ethically, and with impact. Bullion PR & Communication has been in the industry since 1996 and has grown alongside the South African PR industry as the world turned its eyes towards a key economic and political role player on the African continent.

Tell us a little bit about your PR company

Bullion PR & Communication (Bullion PR) was founded in 1996 when the PR landscape in South Africa was exceedingly small. Over the years, we have grown with some of the biggest names in the industry to shape the landscape and transform it into one of the biggest in Africa.

Over the years, Bullion PR has collaborated with several high-profile clients and played a key role in the establishment of key offices such as the National Credit Regulator (NCR) and the Southern African Fraud Prevention Service (SAFPS) with whom we still work very closely with today. Embracing our role in shaping the national narrative, Bullion PR is collaborating closely with other clients who are key role players in making a difference to South Africa.

With the information age growing rapidly, the role of communication will become particularly important in the future; especially in an environment where misinformation is easily spread.

What does being in the PR sector mean to you?

Being in the PR sector is important, as it is a lever of economic growth.

As companies grow with the economy, they can make a meaningful contribution to the growth of communities and hopefully the eradication of significant challenges such as the country’s unemployment crisis. Being in PR also means being involved with companies, organisations and institutions that contribute to the national narrative. We are currently working with Mancosa who are growing as thought leaders in the education, technology and healthcare space and are making a difference in issues such as the future impact of technology in tertiary education and the need for an increased focus on mental health as technology becomes more disruptive in the world around us.

It is not just about messaging; it is about effective messaging.

What do you love most about being in the PR sector?

Apart from being able to share stories and contribute to the national narrative, the human connection of PR excites me. Consumers see these major companies and sometimes battle to put a human face to the company, or they do not see the excellent work that the company is doing in the background that impacts peoples lives. These are the stories that we need to highlight.

What do you love most about being in corporate communications in Africa?

When people look at the world, plenty of attention is paid to North America and Europe. However, I genuinely feel that Africa is the land of opportunity and has not reached its full potential. We can do so much to shape the global narrative when it comes to issues such as community upliftment, labour relations, and conflict resolution.

South Africa, being one of the largest economies on the continent, has a significant role to play in positioning Africa as a global giant, and the PR industry will be key to that.

How does your PR organisation have a role to play in shaping business, governance, and society?

Bullion shapes the business, governance, and societal narrative by positioning our clients as industry thought leaders and ensuring that their messages for part of important debates.

Further, we play a significant role in giving opportunities to future communication professionals who are looking for a platform to gain experience in the communications sector.

How important are platforms such as Bizcommunity and others to your and your clients' presence in the business media?

Platforms like Bizcommunity are absolutely central to shaping and amplifying our visibility in the business media landscape. As a PR agency, we view these platforms not simply as distribution channels, but as strategic vehicles for positioning our clients where it matters most, among decision-makers, industry peers, and influencers who drive real economic conversation.

Their editorial focus on vertical industries allows us to craft highly targeted narratives, aligning each client's messaging with specific sectors, from retail and technology to financial services and public policy. Bizcommunity's reach across Southern Africa also provides vital exposure in an increasingly pan-African business context, something that traditional media often underrepresents.

More than just reach, these platforms lend credibility. When a client’s thought leadership or campaign is featured in a well-established portal like Bizcommunity, it builds trust and accelerates brand authority. It becomes part of the social proof that validates a business’s relevance.

In the fast-moving world of earned media, platforms like Bizcommunity allow us to move from passive visibility to proactive influence. They give voice to the stories that deserve to be heard, and ensure those stories land with precision, consistency, and impact. For PR practitioners, they are indispensable allies in driving reputation, advocacy, and growth.

What has been your company’s greatest achievement to date?

Bullion’s greatest achievement to date has been our ability to position our clients as industry thought leaders. We have also worked with several of our clients for over 20 years which is a massive achievement in an in a competitive industry. Finally, I think that our ability to grow with media houses and shape narratives that remain attractive to them in a world of change is also a significant achievement.



