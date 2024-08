The South African Institute for Chartered Accountants (Saica) is widely acknowledged as one of the world’s leading accounting institutes. Saica accreditation carries enormous weight, locally and around the world.

“Being Saica registered gives you a globally recognised credential. And it helps you to keep up to date with professional and technical competencies in this dynamic field,” explains Tariq.

Saica’s premier professional qualification is chartered accountant (CA). Qualifying as a CA normally requires a Saica-accredited undergraduate degree, a Saica-accredited postgraduate degree (such as Milpark’s PGDA), passing the Initial Test of Competence* (ITC) and Assessment of Professional Competence (APC) board exams, as well as completing three years of articles.

It is enormously challenging and the PGDA is a sticking point for many students: “Completing the PGDA requires passing four modules in one year. If you fail one you must repeat them all. It’s draining - emotionally and financially.

“I gave up on my CA dream at the end of 2015. I had successfully completed my SAICA articles, but after failing the PGDA several times, I lost faith that I could qualify as a CA.”

AGA vs. CA

During August 2015, Saica re-introduced the Associate General Accountant AGA (SA), another professional accounting certification. This enabled Tariq to register with Saica. “The AGA (SA) designation has enabled more people to become professional accountants, even if they don’t do a PGDA. It opens the profession for people like me who haven’t yet qualified as a CA.”

An AGA (SA) is eligible to perform certain independent reviews, act as Commissioner of Oaths and an accounting officer for a close corporation, register as a SARS tax practitioner, and more.

“Being an AGA (SA) improves your job prospects; most employers want registered accountants who have demonstrated they have met the minimum professional competencies.”

Is advanced accounting for you?

Milpark’s advanced accounting was originally designed as a PGDA bridging course for students who had taken a lengthy study break and wanted to attempt the PGDA. Now - with its official SAICA recognition – the course qualifies students to apply for the AGA (SA) designation (provided they meet Saica’s other requirements).

“Our bridging course now offers an alternative professional pathway for aspiring accountants. Use it to qualify as an AGA or to springboard onto the PGDA programme - you choose your route.”

When Tariq decided to give the PGDA another shot in 2021, he hadn’t studied for a few years and was therefore required to complete the bridging course. “It was invaluable, like a trial run, so you can see exactly what will be expected during your PGDA journey.

It’s online and flexible – do it in six months or spread it out over a year – ideal when you are juggling studies with work and family commitments.

There were other benefits, including being part of a community. “There’s live sessions, drop-in sessions and social media platforms where students can interact to enhance employment and other opportunities.”

Key takeaways

With Saica recognition, advanced accounting offers two pathways to becoming Saica-accredited, even after a detour or long study break. “The bridging course will get you back on track to become a Saica-accredited professional accountant, whether you choose the AGA or CA route.”

Advantages of the advancing accounting bridging course

As a junior lecturer and course graduate, Tariq Muhammed Khan is well-qualified to talk about the benefits of Milpark’s advanced accounting bridging course. Here’s what he sees as they eight main advantages:

Saica recognition: formal recognition from the South African Institute for Chartered Accountants (SAICA).

Qualifying as an AGA (SA): completing this course is a significant step towards qualifying for the Associate General Accountant (AGA) SA designation.

Networking and career opportunities: students can interact with peers and professionals at live teaching, drop-in sessions and on social media.

Support: robust student support throughout the course.

ensures you have the technical competency and readiness to tackle the demanding Postgraduate Diploma in Accounting (PGDA).

Flexible learning: entirely online and can be completed in six months or a year, allowing you to learn at your own pace and convenience.

Comprehensive curriculum: covering tax, management accounting and finance, corporate governance and auditing, and financial reporting.

Increased employability: graduates are highly regarded by employers, who value the SAICA recognition, and the comprehensive skill set acquired.



Final thoughts

Saica’s recognition of Milpark’s Advanced Accounting bridging course is a monumental step for aspiring accountants.

This accreditation opens valuable professional pathways, allowing students to pursue both the Associate General Accountant (AGA) SA and Chartered Accountant (CA) SA designations.

By completing this course, you gain not only a globally recognised credential but also the essential competencies to excel in the dynamic field of accounting

