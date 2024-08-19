Minister Gwarube urges early engagement in maths, science to bridge skills gap

New Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube emphasises that cultivating an interest in Physical Science and Maths from a young age is essential to equip learners for the challenges and opportunities of a technology-driven world.

Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube | image supplied

The minister was speaking at the launch of the 2024 eduCate: Matric Maths and Science Revision programme in Johannesburg on 15 August. For the past 14 years, the annual revision intervention has assisted Grade 12 learners across the country to prepare for their Maths and Physical Science examinations.

“Mathematics and Science are not merely subjects; they are the bedrock upon which we build our future professionals, innovators, and leaders,” she said in her keynote address.

The programme is the brainchild of Primestars and The YouthStart Foundation, supported by a variety of partners and sponsors.

EduCate: Matric Maths and Science Revision provides focused lessons countrywide, helping learners improve their Matric results and gain access to tertiary courses that require maths and science. The majority of participating learners come from non-fee-paying schools in under-resourced township and rural areas.

“When we embarked on the eduCate journey 14 years ago, we could not have envisioned the profound impact it would have. Since then, the world has rapidly evolved, but one constant remains: the need for critical skills.

“This need is more crucial now than ever before. Our education system must prioritise the rapid development of Fourth Industrial Revolution-linked skills to prevent a new era of economic exclusion,” said Martin Sweet, Primestars MD.

“Partnerships are key to the success of learners and the system as a whole. It is in this spirit that I wish to encourage Primestars, Standard Bank and other partners not to lose heart but to keep doing more, contributing to building a competitive and winning country,” Gwarube said.

The programme uses a variety of different media and platforms to assist learners and make quality revision content covering the entire Math and Science CAPS curriculum accessible.

A unique cinema model utilising conventional movie theatres throughout the country, an interactive online website and in-school interventions, make this one of the most far-reaching initiatives of its kind.

The “theatres of learning” concept consists of learners being transported from their schools to cinemas where they receive a popcorn and soft drink combo, learning materials and 20 hours of pre-recorded Mathematics and Physical Science revision tutorials.

Ten hours for Maths and 10 hours in total for Physical Science. The cinema experience is then also taken to rural schools.