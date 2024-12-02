Your guide to matric results season

With Matric results season just days away, it is crucial to know how and when to access them. Minister of Basic Education, Siviwe Gwarube, will officially announce the outcome of the 2024 matric exams on 13 January 2025. Matric candidates can access their results the following day, 14 January 2025.

Source: Ivan Aleksic/Unsplash

Here’s the schedule:

13 January 2025:

Official announcement by the Minister of Basic Education.

14 January 2025:

06h00: Results available online on the Department of Basic Education’s website.

08h00: Physical statements of results available at schools and exam centres.

10h00: In the Western Cape, learners can collect their results from schools or exam centres.

Where to get your results

Have your exam number readily available for a seamless process, regardless of the method you choose to access your results.

Your school or exam centre

From 08h00 on 14 January 2025, matriculants can collect their official statements of results from the school or exam centre where they wrote their exams.

Western Cape candidate results will only be available from 10h00.

Department of Basic Education website

For those who prefer accessing their results online, the Department of Basic Education will publish the results on their official website at 06h00. Visit the DBE website: www.education.gov.za.

To log in and view your results, you will need your exam number.

Matric results via SMS or USSD (National Senior Certificate only)

If visiting your school or using the website is not an option, you can receive your matric results directly on your phone.

By using SMS or USSD services, you consent to the processing of your personal information for the purpose of receiving your results.

Ensure you’re legally authorised to share this information.

How to Register via SMS

Send your exam number to 35658 .

to . You’ll receive reminders and further instructions via SMS.

SMSes cost R1.50 each, and free SMS bundles do not apply.

How to use the USSD

Dial 12035658# on your phone.

on your phone. Follow the prompts to register and access your results on 14 January.

USSD usage costs 50c per 20 seconds, and free airtime does not apply.

This service is only applicable for National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations and is not available for learners who wrote under the Independent Examinations Board (IEB).

