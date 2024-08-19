More #WomensMonth
Why over 350 organisations share their news via a Biz Press Office
Owning a Press Office also allows your company to own valuable narratives and positioning statements within your industry sector, with your regular presence in the business media.
Press Offices can be used tactically or strategically - large companies can pull together many aspects into one cohesive narrative, small to medium sized companies and consultancies can be seen to compete with the bigger names with an increased media presence that allows them to be part of conversations and reputations in their sector.
What can you share via your Biz Press Office?
Bring your corporate communication plans to life over the medium to long term and take control of a guaranteed presence in the media for valuable company news such as:
- Proactive and regular sharing of news
- ESG goals and relations statements
- Product presentations and launches
- Invitations and media alerts
- Reputation and retraction statements
- Bookings and registrations for conferences, trade fairs or online events
- Clear and consistent brand narratives
- Opinion articles
- Sector trends
- Brand campaigns
- Company values and vision
- History and legacy
- Research findings
- Result reports
- Stakeholder profiles, Q&As and interviews
- Share of voice for small to medium companies in a sector
- Media dominance in your category
- Other key messages and journalistic content of interest
More reasons why should you have a Press Office on Biz
- Allows communications professionals to easily track and monitor monthly stats on their published content
- Bizcommunity are the Press Office experts for over 20 years
- Dedicated platforms and teams assist you in every aspect of ensuring your company’s best media presence
- A Biz Press Offices provides a permanent home on the web for your company, fully branded and ready to publish, set up by our production team to your specifications
- Used by over 350 companies on Bizcommunity, for professionally guaranteed media exposure and measurement in an authoritative business environment
- Be seen as front-page news for at least 24 hours in your chosen industry.
- Your news headlines shared daily via our Company News page and social media channels
Costs of a Biz Press Office newsroom package can be tailored to your publishing frequency requirements. Call our Press Office experts to discuss your company’s communication goals! +27 21 404 1460 or moc.ytinummoczib@selas.
