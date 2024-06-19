Industries

    #Cannes2024: TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris’ The Riky Rick Foundation's Stronger wins Silver Lion

    Danette BreitenbachBy Danette Breitenbach
    19 Jun 2024
    19 Jun 2024
    TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris’ Stronger campaign for brand The Riky Rick Foundation has been awarded a Silver Lion together with production companies Audio Militia / Ganja Beatz in the Social & Influencer Lions: Social Purpose category.
    Source: © SA Music News TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris’ Stronger campaign for brand The Riky Rick Foundation has been awarded a Silver Lions
    Source: © SA Music News SA Music News TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris’ Stronger campaign for brand The Riky Rick Foundation has been awarded a Silver Lions

    "This time last year we got to launch “Stronger” and one year later we get to celebrate with a Silver Cannes Lion. This is for you Riky. Congratulations to our amazing team and thank you to Riky’s family for trusting us to keep his legacy alive - “we never die, we multiply”, says Karabo Denalane, CEO TBWA\Hunt\Lacaris.

    Luca Gallarelli, group CEO TBWA SA adds to this, "We are delighted to have TBWA on the board, especially for such a worthy cause and to be recognised on the global stage on what has so far been a tough year for SA agencies at Cannes. We are very happy with the win and to fly the flag for SA on this high stage."

    Earlier this year, at the end of May, the agency was awarded a Wood Pencil for the campaign. At the Loeries in November 2023, the agency won four gold awards for the campaign.

    The campaign sought to raise awareness of mental health issues by recreating hip-hop singer Riky Rick's voice to release a song posthumously using artificial intelligence.

    The announcement was part of the Silver and Bronze Lions announced by Cannes Lions this afternoon in the following categories:

    Creative B2B Lions

    View the winners.

    Creative Data Lions

    View the winners.

    Social & Influencer Lions

    View the winners.

    Direct Lions

    View the winners.

    Media Lions

    View the winners.

    PR Lions

    View the winners.

    For more:

    As media partner to the Creative Circle SA, we’re proud to publish exclusive daily snapshot updates from Cannes. Don’t miss the first Diary of Creative Circle at Cannes from the SA cohort on the ground in Cannes, every day from 19-24 June! Also Book Now for The Full Circle event, brought to you by the Creative Circle - an inspiring showcase of the top trends, insights and award winning work from the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

    Read more: Direct Lions, Media Lions, PR Lions, TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris, Cannes Lions, Danette Breitenbach, Audio Militia, creative data, #Cannes2024
    Danette Breitenbach

    Danette Breitenbach is a marketing & media editor at Bizcommunity.com. Previously she freelanced in the marketing and media sector, including for Bizcommunity. She was editor and publisher of AdVantage, the publication that served the marketing, media and advertising industry in southern Africa. She has worked extensively in print media, mainly B2B. She has a Masters in Financial Journalism from Wits.

    Let's do Biz