#Cannes2024: TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris’ The Riky Rick Foundation's Stronger wins Silver Lion
"This time last year we got to launch “Stronger” and one year later we get to celebrate with a Silver Cannes Lion. This is for you Riky. Congratulations to our amazing team and thank you to Riky’s family for trusting us to keep his legacy alive - “we never die, we multiply”, says Karabo Denalane, CEO TBWA\Hunt\Lacaris.
Luca Gallarelli, group CEO TBWA SA adds to this, "We are delighted to have TBWA on the board, especially for such a worthy cause and to be recognised on the global stage on what has so far been a tough year for SA agencies at Cannes. We are very happy with the win and to fly the flag for SA on this high stage."
Earlier this year, at the end of May, the agency was awarded a Wood Pencil for the campaign. At the Loeries in November 2023, the agency won four gold awards for the campaign.
The campaign sought to raise awareness of mental health issues by recreating hip-hop singer Riky Rick's voice to release a song posthumously using artificial intelligence.
