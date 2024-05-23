Trending
D&AD Awards 2024: SA brings home 3 Wood Pencils
The 62nd D&AD Awards Ceremony took place on Wednesday 22 May 2024 in London where 652 Pencils were awarded.
Romance Films’ Feel the Fire campaign for client, Chicken Licken also won a Wood Pencil. The South Africa-US campaign for SC Johnson by Energy BBDO also won a Wood Pencil for its Certified Care campaign.
In total South Africa had 25 shortlisted entries.
South Africa’s Wood Pencils
Entry title: Feel the Fire
Category: Casting: Performance
Entrant: Romance
Client: Chicken Licken
Entry Title: Bread of the Nation
Category: Creative transformation: Planet
Entrant: Ogilvy SA
Client: AB InBev
Entry title: Certified Care
Category: Experiential: Community Activations
Entrant: Energy BBDO (South Africa, United States)
Client: SC Johnson
Companies of the Year
- VML New York: Advertising Agency of the Year
- Raw Materials: Design Agency of the Year
- Divison: Production Company of the Year
- AB InBev: Client of the Year
- Serviceplan: Independent Network of the Year
- Ogilvy: Network of the Year
- Jessica Walsh: Recipient the President’s Award
All the Pencil-winning work and shortlisted entries are showcased on the D&AD website.
2024 Overall results
The total number of Pencils awarded for the D&AD Awards 2024 by level:
- Black: 4 Pencils awarded
- White: 4 Pencils awarded
- Yellow: 66 Pencils awarded
- Graphite: 180 Pencils awarded
- Wood: 391 Pencils awarded
- Future Impact: 7 Pencils
D&AD Rankings
The D&AD Awards Rankings will be released in conjunction with the digital D&AD Annual. Each year D&AD publishes their official table of the most successful companies, networks, countries and clients.
The rankings are based on the results of the D&AD Awards, more info can be found here.
In a year of fierce debates about the value of ‘purpose’ in advertising and design, the results of this year’s D&AD Awards suggest that best-in-class work can still come from good causes.