Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

RT7 DigitalNewzroom AfrikaPrimedia OutdoorNew MediaPrimedia BroadcastingMann MadeBroad MediaDentsuAlgoa FMMscsportsLevergyThe Walt Disney Company AfricaRogerwilcoJoe PublicTopco MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Search for:

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise


D&AD Awards Content Feature

news | www.dandad.org

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    D&AD Awards 2024: SA brings home 3 Wood Pencils

    23 May 2024
    23 May 2024
    AB In Bev is the D&AD Company of the Year and Ogilvy is its Network of the Year. Bread of the Nation campaign, by Ogilvy South Africa also won a Wood Pencil, one of three that South Africa brought home.
    The Stream of Consciousness
    The Stream of Consciousness The Stream of Consciousness

    The 62nd D&AD Awards Ceremony took place on Wednesday 22 May 2024 in London where 652 Pencils were awarded.

    Romance Films’ Feel the Fire campaign for client, Chicken Licken also won a Wood Pencil. The South Africa-US campaign for SC Johnson by Energy BBDO also won a Wood Pencil for its Certified Care campaign.

    In total South Africa had 25 shortlisted entries.

    Image supplied. The final and full shortlist for the D&AD Awards has been released and the 62nd D&AD Awards ceremony takes place tomorrow, Wednesday 22 May in London
    Full D&AD shortlist revealed

    2 days

    South Africa’s Wood Pencils

    Entry title: Feel the Fire
    Category: Casting: Performance
    Entrant: Romance
    Client: Chicken Licken

    Entry Title: Bread of the Nation
    Category: Creative transformation: Planet
    Entrant: Ogilvy SA
    Client: AB InBev

    Entry title: Certified Care
    Category: Experiential: Community Activations
    Entrant: Energy BBDO (South Africa, United States)
    Client: SC Johnson

    The 62nd annual D&AD Awards’ first shortlist has been announced
    D&AD Awards announce first shortlist

    2 days

    Companies of the Year

    • VML New York: Advertising Agency of the Year
    • Raw Materials: Design Agency of the Year
    • Divison: Production Company of the Year
    • AB InBev: Client of the Year
    • Serviceplan: Independent Network of the Year
    • Ogilvy: Network of the Year
    • Jessica Walsh: Recipient the President’s Award

    All the Pencil-winning work and shortlisted entries are showcased on the D&AD website.

    2024 Overall results

    The total number of Pencils awarded for the D&AD Awards 2024 by level:

    • Black: 4 Pencils awarded
    • White: 4 Pencils awarded
    • Yellow: 66 Pencils awarded
    • Graphite: 180 Pencils awarded
    • Wood: 391 Pencils awarded
    • Future Impact: 7 Pencils

    D&AD Rankings

    The D&AD Awards Rankings will be released in conjunction with the digital D&AD Annual. Each year D&AD publishes their official table of the most successful companies, networks, countries and clients.

    The rankings are based on the results of the D&AD Awards, more info can be found here.

    In a year of fierce debates about the value of ‘purpose’ in advertising and design, the results of this year’s D&AD Awards suggest that best-in-class work can still come from good causes.

    Read more: advertising awards, D&AD, Ogilvy SA, Chicken Licken, Black Pencil, marketing awards, Romance Films
    NextOptions

    Related

    Image supplied. The final and full shortlist for the D&AD Awards has been released and the 62nd D&AD Awards ceremony takes place tomorrow, Wednesday 22 May in London
    Full D&AD shortlist revealed
    2 days
    The 62nd annual D&AD Awards’ first shortlist has been announced
    D&AD Awards announce first shortlist
    2 days
    Source: © Branding Asia South Africa won five Silver Pencils, one Bronze Pencil and 15 Merits from The One Show 2024
    SA leads The One Show regional tally, with Ogilvy heading up the winners
    17 May 2024
    Giraffe Creative Awards 2024 winners announced
    Publicis Groupe AfricaGiraffe Creative Awards 2024 winners announced
    14 May 2024
    Assegai Awards 2024: Why enter?
    DMASAAssegai Awards 2024: Why enter?
    8 May 2024
    Source: © 123rf Do awards still hold the value they did and are they worth the time and money needed to take part, asks Rogan Jansen, co-founder and creative director at the Cape Town based design studio DashDigital.
    To enter awards or to not enter awards? That is the question...
     29 Apr 2024
    Image supplied. Finding the Forgotten Graduate from Promise agency for client PPS is a finalist twice in The One Club for Creativity global ADC 103rd Annual Awards
    ADC 103rd Annual Awards: Promise agency the only SA finalist - twice
    23 Apr 2024
    Source: © Provoke Media The 2024 EMEA Sabre Award winners have been announced
    Sabre EMEA 2024 Awards: Razor PR, Retroviral top SA agencies
     18 Apr 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz