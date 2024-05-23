D&AD Awards 2024: SA brings home 3 Wood Pencils

AB In Bev is the D&AD Company of the Year and Ogilvy is its Network of the Year. Bread of the Nation campaign, by Ogilvy South Africa also won a Wood Pencil, one of three that South Africa brought home.

The 62nd D&AD Awards Ceremony took place on Wednesday 22 May 2024 in London where 652 Pencils were awarded.

Romance Films’ Feel the Fire campaign for client, Chicken Licken also won a Wood Pencil. The South Africa-US campaign for SC Johnson by Energy BBDO also won a Wood Pencil for its Certified Care campaign.

In total South Africa had 25 shortlisted entries.

South Africa’s Wood Pencils

Entry title: Feel the Fire

Category: Casting: Performance

Entrant: Romance

Client: Chicken Licken

Entry Title: Bread of the Nation

Category: Creative transformation: Planet

Entrant: Ogilvy SA

Client: AB InBev

Entry title: Certified Care

Category: Experiential: Community Activations

Entrant: Energy BBDO (South Africa, United States)

Client: SC Johnson

Companies of the Year

VML New York: Advertising Agency of the Year



Raw Materials: Design Agency of the Year



Divison: Production Company of the Year



AB InBev: Client of the Year



Serviceplan: Independent Network of the Year



Ogilvy: Network of the Year



Jessica Walsh: Recipient the President’s Award

All the Pencil-winning work and shortlisted entries are showcased on the D&AD website.

2024 Overall results

The total number of Pencils awarded for the D&AD Awards 2024 by level:

Black: 4 Pencils awarded



White: 4 Pencils awarded



Yellow: 66 Pencils awarded



Graphite: 180 Pencils awarded



Wood: 391 Pencils awarded



Future Impact: 7 Pencils

D&AD Rankings

The D&AD Awards Rankings will be released in conjunction with the digital D&AD Annual. Each year D&AD publishes their official table of the most successful companies, networks, countries and clients.

The rankings are based on the results of the D&AD Awards, more info can be found here.

In a year of fierce debates about the value of ‘purpose’ in advertising and design, the results of this year’s D&AD Awards suggest that best-in-class work can still come from good causes.