    Full D&AD shortlist revealed

    21 May 2024
    The final and full shortlist for the D&AD Awards has been released.
    Image supplied. The final and full shortlist for the D&AD Awards has been released and the 62nd D&AD Awards ceremony takes place tomorrow, Wednesday 22 May in London
    The 62nd D&AD Awards ceremony takes place tomorrow, Wednesday 22 May in London. The finalists for the 43 Awards categories across the disciplines Design, Advertising, Craft, Engagement and Experience, Health, Luxury, Entertainment and Impact have been released.

    On Monday, 20 May, the D&AD released its first shortlist.

    The 62nd annual D&AD Awards’ first shortlist has been announced
    D&AD Awards announce first shortlist

    13 hours

    Jo Jackson, CEO, D&AD confirms that the entries came from over 78 countries, judged by jury members from over 60 countries (54% female).

    “Whether they go on to win a Pencil or not the Shortlist represents the best creative work of the industry today,” adds Jackson, reflecting on the remarkable submissions received this year.

    She adds that it is important that all work is judged on its merit and the judges are enabled to understand the cultural context of each piece of work.

    “The team at D&AD work extremely hard to ensure the best representation possible within each jury so that all work has the best chance of being considered to win a Pencil.”

    As a globally respected and hard-to-win awards, D&AD celebrates creative excellence, believing creativity is critical to commercial, economic, social and cultural success.

    The non-profit organisation goes to great lengths to ensure a rigorous judging process, focused on integrity, with industry leaders selecting only the most exceptional creative work.

    Their focus on creativity, originality, and effectiveness ensures that winning entries represent the pinnacle of excellence in advertising and design.

    South African shortlisted entries

    Entry title: Allan Gray - Everything Comes Around
    Entry category: 1. Cinematography - Short Form
    Entrant: Patriot Films
    Client: Allan Gray

    Image supplied. Ogilvy South Africa Cape Town is the Middle East & Africa Agency of the Year in The One Show 2024 Global Creative Rankings
    Ogilvy and Promise top the One Show 2024 MEA creative and independent agency rankings

    1 day

    Entry title: Bread of the Nation
    Entry category: 1. Creative Transformation – Brands, 2. Health & Wellbeing – Innovation, 3. Impact - Local solution
    Entrant: Ogilvy South Africa
    Client: AB InBev

    Entry title: Certified Care
    Entry category: 1. Creative Transformation - Engagement
    Entrant: South Africa, United States: Energy BBDO
    Client: SC Johnson

    Top shortlisted countries

    The top countries by number of shortlisted entries are:

    1. United States: 530
    2. United Kingdom: 368
    3. France: 151
    4. Canada: 93
    5. Japan: 80
    6. Germany: 67
    7. China: 63
    8. Brazil: 62
    9. Australia: 61
    10. Spain: 54

    The total number of entries shortlisted in each category are:

    • Animation (31)
    • Art Direction (33)
    • Book Design (20)
    • Branding (68)
    • Casting (31)
    • Cinematography (16)
    • Commerce (35)
    • Creative Transformation (27)
    • Digital & Social (84)
    • Digital Design (26)
    • Direct (79)
    • Direction (20)
    • Editing (16)
    • Entertainment (45)
    • Experiential (47)
    • Film (56)
    • Future Impact (15)
    • Gaming & Virtual Worlds (19)
    • Graphic Design (109)
    • Health & Wellbeing (44)
    • Illustration (33)
    • Impact (48)
    • Integrated (23)
    • Luxury (11)
    • Magazine & Newspaper Design (27)
    • Media (45)
    • Music Videos (42)
    • Packaging Design (41)
    • Pharma (15)
    • Photography (16)
    • PR (52)
    • Press & Outdoor (28)
    • Product Design (20)
    • Production Design (14)
    • Radio & Audio (29)
    • Sound Design & Use of Music (25)
    • Spatial Design (15)
    • Sustained Impact (3)
    • Type Design & Lettering (22)
    • Typography (21)
    • Visual Effects (25)
    • Writing for Advertising (20)
    • Writing for Design (24)

    Read more: advertising awards, marketing, Ogilvy, D&AD, Allan Gray, creative industry, creative awards, ABInBEV, Patriot Films, Jo Jackson
    NextOptions

