Trending
- Why your ESG strategy should include data governanceMohammed Sayed
Full D&AD shortlist revealed
The 62nd D&AD Awards ceremony takes place tomorrow, Wednesday 22 May in London. The finalists for the 43 Awards categories across the disciplines Design, Advertising, Craft, Engagement and Experience, Health, Luxury, Entertainment and Impact have been released.
On Monday, 20 May, the D&AD released its first shortlist.
Jo Jackson, CEO, D&AD confirms that the entries came from over 78 countries, judged by jury members from over 60 countries (54% female).
“Whether they go on to win a Pencil or not the Shortlist represents the best creative work of the industry today,” adds Jackson, reflecting on the remarkable submissions received this year.
She adds that it is important that all work is judged on its merit and the judges are enabled to understand the cultural context of each piece of work.
“The team at D&AD work extremely hard to ensure the best representation possible within each jury so that all work has the best chance of being considered to win a Pencil.”
As a globally respected and hard-to-win awards, D&AD celebrates creative excellence, believing creativity is critical to commercial, economic, social and cultural success.
The non-profit organisation goes to great lengths to ensure a rigorous judging process, focused on integrity, with industry leaders selecting only the most exceptional creative work.
Their focus on creativity, originality, and effectiveness ensures that winning entries represent the pinnacle of excellence in advertising and design.
South African shortlisted entries
Entry title: Allan Gray - Everything Comes Around
Entry category: 1. Cinematography - Short Form
Entrant: Patriot Films
Client: Allan Gray
Entry title: Bread of the Nation
Entry category: 1. Creative Transformation – Brands, 2. Health & Wellbeing – Innovation, 3. Impact - Local solution
Entrant: Ogilvy South Africa
Client: AB InBev
Entry title: Certified Care
Entry category: 1. Creative Transformation - Engagement
Entrant: South Africa, United States: Energy BBDO
Client: SC Johnson
Top shortlisted countries
The top countries by number of shortlisted entries are:
- United States: 530
- United Kingdom: 368
- France: 151
- Canada: 93
- Japan: 80
- Germany: 67
- China: 63
- Brazil: 62
- Australia: 61
- Spain: 54
The total number of entries shortlisted in each category are:
- Animation (31)
- Art Direction (33)
- Book Design (20)
- Branding (68)
- Casting (31)
- Cinematography (16)
- Commerce (35)
- Creative Transformation (27)
- Digital & Social (84)
- Digital Design (26)
- Direct (79)
- Direction (20)
- Editing (16)
- Entertainment (45)
- Experiential (47)
- Film (56)
- Future Impact (15)
- Gaming & Virtual Worlds (19)
- Graphic Design (109)
- Health & Wellbeing (44)
- Illustration (33)
- Impact (48)
- Integrated (23)
- Luxury (11)
- Magazine & Newspaper Design (27)
- Media (45)
- Music Videos (42)
- Packaging Design (41)
- Pharma (15)
- Photography (16)
- PR (52)
- Press & Outdoor (28)
- Product Design (20)
- Production Design (14)
- Radio & Audio (29)
- Sound Design & Use of Music (25)
- Spatial Design (15)
- Sustained Impact (3)
- Type Design & Lettering (22)
- Typography (21)
- Visual Effects (25)
- Writing for Advertising (20)
- Writing for Design (24)