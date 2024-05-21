Full D&AD shortlist revealed

The final and full shortlist for the D&AD Awards has been released.

Image supplied.

The 62nd D&AD Awards ceremony takes place tomorrow, Wednesday 22 May in London. The finalists for the 43 Awards categories across the disciplines Design, Advertising, Craft, Engagement and Experience, Health, Luxury, Entertainment and Impact have been released.

On Monday, 20 May, the D&AD released its first shortlist.

Jo Jackson, CEO, D&AD confirms that the entries came from over 78 countries, judged by jury members from over 60 countries (54% female).

“Whether they go on to win a Pencil or not the Shortlist represents the best creative work of the industry today,” adds Jackson, reflecting on the remarkable submissions received this year.

She adds that it is important that all work is judged on its merit and the judges are enabled to understand the cultural context of each piece of work.

“The team at D&AD work extremely hard to ensure the best representation possible within each jury so that all work has the best chance of being considered to win a Pencil.”

As a globally respected and hard-to-win awards, D&AD celebrates creative excellence, believing creativity is critical to commercial, economic, social and cultural success.

The non-profit organisation goes to great lengths to ensure a rigorous judging process, focused on integrity, with industry leaders selecting only the most exceptional creative work.

Their focus on creativity, originality, and effectiveness ensures that winning entries represent the pinnacle of excellence in advertising and design.

South African shortlisted entries

Entry title: Allan Gray - Everything Comes Around

Entry category: 1. Cinematography - Short Form

Entrant: Patriot Films

Client: Allan Gray

Entry title: Bread of the Nation

Entry category: 1. Creative Transformation – Brands, 2. Health & Wellbeing – Innovation, 3. Impact - Local solution

Entrant: Ogilvy South Africa

Client: AB InBev

Entry title: Certified Care

Entry category: 1. Creative Transformation - Engagement

Entrant: South Africa, United States: Energy BBDO

Client: SC Johnson

Top shortlisted countries

The top countries by number of shortlisted entries are:

United States: 530

United Kingdom: 368

France: 151 Canada: 93

Japan: 80 Germany: 67

China: 63 Brazil: 62

Australia: 61

Spain: 54



The total number of entries shortlisted in each category are: