    Praveen Balgobind appointed as new chief manufacturing officer at Tiger Brands

    21 May 2024
    Praveen Balgobind has been appointed as the new chief manufacturing officer at Tiger Brands, reporting to the CEO.
    Praveen Balgobind, chief manufacturing officer at Tiger Brands. Image supplied
    Balgobind has been acting in the chief manufacturing role since February 2024 after joining Tiger Brands as manufacturing operations support director in 2022.

    “Praveen’s promotion to lead the manufacturing portfolio at Tiger Brands and joining the organisation’s executive leadership team on a permanent basis is a good example of the exceptional talent the organisation attracts and nurtures,” says Tjaart Kruger, CEO, Tiger Brands.

    During his acting tenure, Balgobind ensured continuity of delivery of key priorities in the portfolio while working to bring focus to manufacturing across the business.

    “Praveen has shown excellence these past months in leading the manufacturing organisation which is crucial in delivering on our commitment to reshaping our business and growing a more sustainable Tiger Brands,” says Kruger.

    “Excellence in safety, quality, manufacturing capability, sustainability and operational efficiencies are all critical in ensuring we meet consumer needs, restore cost leadership, and provide a safe workplace for our people. I have the utmost confidence that Praveen and his team will maintain and elevate this standard and capability.”

    Balgobind has more than 20 years of general management experience in supply chain and has worked in over 14 countries across Africa. In his various career roles, he has focused on driving performance improvement and implementing World Class Manufacturing (WCM) standards.

    He also has extensive experience in process development and optimisation, new installation projects, people development and quality control.

    “We will be consistent in driving the organisation’s World Class Manufacturing journey, our culture of safety and quality, continuous improvement projects and Tiger Brands’ sustainability goals within our manufacturing processes. I have an exceptionally capable team who are motivated to excel at producing quality products that our consumers can trust and enjoy,” says Balgobind.

    Balgobind holds an MBA, MSc in Packaging Technology, a Bachelor of Technology and a Bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering.

