Gert-Johan Coetzee launches sunglasses collection

South African fashion designer Gert-Johan Coetzee has debuted his first-ever sunglasses collection, embodying the label's signature flair for bold design and timeless elegance.

Image supplied

The collection features a range of styles to flatter various face shapes and preferences. From classic aviators to chic cat-eyes. Adding a distinct touch of Coetzee's signature style, the sunglasses incorporate the brand's iconic trademark – the two majestic elephants.

This powerful symbol, a constant presence in Coetzee's designs, represents strength and warmth, values deeply embedded in the brand's ethos.

"I'm thrilled to finally unveil this exciting new venture," says Coetzee. "These sunglasses are an extension of my design philosophy, offering a touch of luxury and timeless elegance that complements any look. The inclusion of our signature two elephants adds an African and personal touch, allowing wearers to embrace the power and confidence that the brand represents."

The sunglasses range is available on the brand's online store.