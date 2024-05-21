South African Rooibos inspires bold new colour trend for 2024

In a landscape where colours speak volumes, the Rooibos Tea Pantone hue is emerging as a favourite.

Its rich, earthy hue, inspired by the warm tones of the Rooibos tisane, has captured the attention of designers, decorators and trendsetters globally.

Adele du Toit, spokesperson for the SA Rooibos Council. Image supplied

Adele du Toit, spokesperson for the SA Rooibos Council says the captivating colour is making its mark in bold and unexpected ways.

“The announcement of the Rooibos Tea Pantone as one of the top ten colours for spring 2024 at New York Fashion Week late last year catapulted its status – surpassing a staggering 2,390 other contenders.

“This prestigious recognition, which is part of the Fashion Colour Trend Report by Pantone, heralded the arrival of a new trendsetter that will continue to redefine the way we see and experience colour for seasons to come.”

What the experts are saying

With a keen eye for colour and an unparalleled sense of creativity, actress and founder of the iconic, Stoned Cherrie label, Nkhensani Nkosi has always incorporated earthy colours into her clothing ranges, infusing her designs with the rich, warm tones of Rooibos.

“I’ve always been inspired by the colour of Rooibos and the regenerative qualities of the tisane, and look forward to seeing how the colour will continue to be used on the international stage. It’s sure to add a touch of nostalgia to the world of fashion and décor.”

Nicky Hoeks, marketing manager for Duram says the impact of the Rooibos Tea Pantone extends far beyond the runway. “In the world of paint and home decor, it is making waves as a statement colour that exudes warmth and vitality.”

Nicky Hoeks, marketing manager at Duram The Rooibos Tea Pantone is similar to the warm terracotta shade, Red Jasper 75, which is part of the Duram Habitat Colour Collection. Image supplied

She also emphasises the colour’s versatility. “Like the herbal infusion, the Rooibos Tea Pantone exudes positive energy. Its rich red tone with woody hues invigorates and restores, making it perfect for active areas, such as kitchens, playrooms, dining rooms and recreational spaces.

“What makes this colour so versatile and impactful is that it can be used in the entire room, as feature walls for a modern bold aesthetic or incorporated in décor, furnishings, accessories and architectural features. The Rooibos Tea Pantone® shares a similar colour space within the Duram Habitat Colour Collection, such as Red Jasper 75 – a warm terracotta shade, which is inspired by the natural habitats of South Africa.

“To elevate the space even further, one can incorporate warm tones into the design. From earthy browns (Golden Mile 04) and gentle off-whites to soothing sage greens (Pumpkin Shell 62) or layer with softer or deeper red undertones. Duram’s Off-White and Habitat Colour Collections have perfect colours to complement Duram Red Jasper/Rooibos Tea Pantone.”

She foresees this vibrant colour transition throughout various industry trends, leaving a memorable impact behind.

Marian van Wyk, freelance interior stylist and creative editor of Tuis/Home magazine, describes the colour as neutral, reminiscent of terracotta, which evokes warm feelings of familiarity and tranquillity.

She offers practical tips on how to incorporate the Rooibos Tea Pantone into interior spaces:

Accent wall: Painting one wall in a room with the Rooibos Tea Pantone colour can add warmth and depth to the space without overwhelming it. This rich, earthy tone works particularly well in living rooms or bedrooms, creating a cosy atmosphere.

Throw pillows and blankets: Introducing Rooibos-coloured throw pillows and blankets to your living room or bedroom can instantly transform the space. These accents add pops of colour and comfort to neutral furniture and can be easily swapped out to refresh the room's look.

Statement furniture: Consider incorporating a piece of furniture, such as a couch, armchair or ottoman, in the Rooibos colour to serve as a focal point in the room. This bold choice can bring personality and sophistication to your interior design scheme.

Window treatments: Curtains or blinds in the Rooibos hue can complement a variety of interior styles, from modern to rustic. They provide privacy while also adding a touch of warmth and elegance to the room.

Decorative accents: From vases and ceramics to artwork and rugs, incorporating decorative accents in the colour can tie the room together and create a cohesive look. These smaller touches allow you to experiment with the colour in a more subtle way, adding visual interest without overwhelming the space.

Complementary colours: It pairs beautifully with complementary blues or soft blush pinks for a fun, trendy look.

But the influence of the Rooibos Tea Pantone doesn't stop there.

In the tech industry, where innovation meets aesthetics, the colour is also trending.

From smartphones to laptops, tech companies are embracing this warm, inviting colour as a symbol of style and sophistication.

The Rooibos Tea Pantone adds a touch of elegance to everyday gadgets, transforming them into fashion statements in their own right.

Du Toit expresses delight at the widespread embrace of the Rooibos Tea Pantone.

"We are thrilled to see the growing popularity of the colour across industries. As an iconic South African product, Rooibos has long been cherished for its health benefits and distinctive flavour, and it’s wonderful to see it ascending to the top ranks of coveted colour palettes.”