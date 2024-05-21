Jomba! returns and calls for applications to perform and showcase dance work

Hosted by UKZN’s Centre for Creative Arts, the 26th annual Jomba! Contemporary Dance Experience, a carefully curated contemporary dance festival, returns in 2024 and has opened the call for applications to participate.

Image supplied

For the first time post Covid-19 shut down, Jomba!, which takes place from 27 August to 8 September, re-opens its hugely popular Jomba! Live Open Horizons (formerly known as the Jomba! Fringe) platform.

Eight 6-8-minute live works are selected, via an online application process, to showcase at the Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre in KwaZulu-Natal with the full support of a professional technical crew.

The opportunity is open to any and all dancers and choreographers over 16 years of age working in a contemporary idiom. Historically, the Jomba! Fringe has played host to dancers like Musa Hlatshwayo, Fana Tshabalala and Lorin Sookool to name only a few.

The independent Jomba! jury also awards the most promising and cutting edge work a small cash prize of R2,000 on the showcase night.

Secondly,Jomba! remains the only dance festival on the African continent that offers a dedicated space to support screen dance and screen dance choreographers.

Screen dance really took off under Covid-19 and what began to emerge were a range of African creatives who fell in love with this digital genre and are still making detailed, beautiful and deeply moving short dance films.

In honour of keeping the form alive Jomba! 2024 continues its Jomba! Digital Open Horizons platform. Entry is via an online form and a submission for pre-selection of the short films by the Jomba! Digital jury. Prizes are R1,500 for second place and R2,000 for first place.

Thirdly, in what is often considered the Jomba! dance event with the most joy, delight and sheer talent is the annual Jomba! Youth Open Horizons platform. Hosted at The Stable Theatre, this youth dance platform is a celebration of the incredible dance work being done by young dancers (under the age of 16yrs).

All styles are welcomed form hip hop, pantsula, Ndlamu, contemporary dance, ballet, Kathak. This is a day to celebrate any and all young dance happening in eThekwini and surrounding areas.

There is only place for 12 groups so early application (via an online form) is encouraged.

Application and closing dates

Jomba! Live Open Horizons: https://forms.office.com/r/MSyDPxqcic

Closing date: Thursday 20 June by 5pm.

Jomba! Digital Open Horizons: https://forms.office.com/r/KhHYF2jKsg

Closing date: Thursday 4 July by 5pm.

Jomba! Youth Open Horizons: https://forms.office.com/r/bjcmQfnfJa

Closing date: Thursday 20 June by 5pm.

No late entries will be considered.