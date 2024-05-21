D&AD Awards announce first shortlist

The 62nd annual D&AD Awards’ first shortlist has been announced.

The total number of entries shortlisted in each category announced so far are:

Art Direction (33)



Book Design (20)



Branding (68)



Casting (31)



Commerce (35)



Digital & Social (84)



Digital Design (26)



Direct (79)



Editing (16)



Entertainment (45)



Experiential (47)



Film (56)



Graphic Design (109)



Media (45)



Music Videos (42)



Packaging Design (41)



Photography (16)



PR (52)



Production Design (14)



Radio & Audio (29)



Visual Effects (25)



Writing for Design (24)

The full shortlist will be announced today, Tuesday 21 May. The D&AD Awards ceremony will take place on Wednesday 22 May 2024 in London.

Reflecting on the volume of submissions received this year, D&AD president 2024, Jack Renwick comments, “In a climate where projects and resources are increasingly under pressure, creativity remains unstoppable. Looking across the shortlist, creatives are showing that they can think their way around these restrictions and continue to create brilliant, impactful work.”

The Awards incorporates more than 43 categories judged by 300+ of the world’s leading creatives from over 60 countries (54% female-identifying), recognising work that will inspire both seasoned and emerging talent.

New categories such as Luxury, Pharma, Sustained Impact, Health and Wellbeing reflect the evolving landscape of the creative industries and acknowledge the increasing importance of these sectors in Marketing and Design.

It allows the international awards to stay current and inclusive, recognising excellence in these specialised areas and providing a platform for innovative work that addresses unique challenges.

The D&AD Awards celebrate creative excellence and believe creativity is critical to commercial, economic, social and cultural success.

As a nonprofit and charity, the awards entries enable D&AD to fund educational programmes such as D&AD Shift, a free, industry-led night school for self-taught creatives from under-represented backgrounds, currently running in London, New York, Berlin, São Paulo and Sydney, with more locations to be announced.

South Africa shortlisted

Entry title: The Blind Spot

Entry category: Art Direction - Experiential

Entrant: Ogilvy South Africa

Client: Volkswagen South Africa

Entry title: Feel The Fire

Entry category: Casting - Performance

Entrant: Romance

Client: Chicken Licken

Entry title: Finding the Forgotten Graduate

Entry category: Digital & Social - Promotional Websites

Entrant: Promise

Client: PPS

Entry title: iPager

Entry category: Direct - Products & Services, Direct - Social, Experiential - B2C Activations, Media

Entrant: DAVID Miami (South Africa, United States)

Client: Google

Entry title: Certified Care

Entry category: Direct - Products & Services

Entrant: Energy BBDO

Client: SC Johnson

Entry title: The Social Sound

Entry category: Entertainment - Use of MR

Entrant: FamousGrey, Grey Group New York, Grey Group South Africa

Client: The Coca-Cola Company

Entry title: Stronger

Entry category: Media - Radio & Audio, Radio & Audio - Innovation

Entrant: TBWA\Hunt Lascaris

Client: The Riky Rick Foundation

Entry title: Allan Gray – Everything Comes Around

Entry category: PDCD - Production Design

Entrant: Patriot Films

Client: Allan Gray

Entry title: Stronger

Entry category: Radio & Audio - Entertainment

Entrant: TBWA\Hunt Lascaris

Client: The Riky Rick Foundation

Entry title: What You Mean

Entry category: Radio & Audio - Commercial Campaigns

Entrant: TBWA\Hunt Lascaris

Client: Nissan South Africa

Entry title:

Entry category: Radio & Audio - Commercial Campaigns

Entrant: TBWA\Hunt Lascaris

Client: City Lodge Hotels

Entry title: Bad Advice Happens to Good South Africans

Entry category: Radio & Audio - Commercial Campaigns

Entrant: The Odd Number

Client: Telesure Investment Holdings

Entry title: The Vluit Project

Entry category: Radio & Audio - Tactical, Radio & Audio - Innovation

Entrant: Promise

Client: AfriSam

Entry title: Cut from a Different Tartan

Entry category: Writing for Design - Graphic

Entrant: Halo

Client: Deanston

Entry title: The Smart Legacy

Entry category: Digital & Social - Use of XR & Emerging Technology

Entrant: El Taier DDB (Guatemala, South Africa)

Client: If Then, MTN

Entry title: Change The Angle

Entry category: Digital & Social - Use of Talent & Influencers

Entrant: VML Singapore (Netherlands, Singapore, South Africa, Asia & Pacific, Europe, West Asia & Africa)

Client: Unilever Singapore