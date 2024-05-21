Trending
D&AD Awards announce first shortlist
The total number of entries shortlisted in each category announced so far are:
- Art Direction (33)
- Book Design (20)
- Branding (68)
- Casting (31)
- Commerce (35)
- Digital & Social (84)
- Digital Design (26)
- Direct (79)
- Editing (16)
- Entertainment (45)
- Experiential (47)
- Film (56)
- Graphic Design (109)
- Media (45)
- Music Videos (42)
- Packaging Design (41)
- Photography (16)
- PR (52)
- Production Design (14)
- Radio & Audio (29)
- Visual Effects (25)
- Writing for Design (24)
The full shortlist will be announced today, Tuesday 21 May. The D&AD Awards ceremony will take place on Wednesday 22 May 2024 in London.
Reflecting on the volume of submissions received this year, D&AD president 2024, Jack Renwick comments, “In a climate where projects and resources are increasingly under pressure, creativity remains unstoppable. Looking across the shortlist, creatives are showing that they can think their way around these restrictions and continue to create brilliant, impactful work.”
The Awards incorporates more than 43 categories judged by 300+ of the world’s leading creatives from over 60 countries (54% female-identifying), recognising work that will inspire both seasoned and emerging talent.
New categories such as Luxury, Pharma, Sustained Impact, Health and Wellbeing reflect the evolving landscape of the creative industries and acknowledge the increasing importance of these sectors in Marketing and Design.
It allows the international awards to stay current and inclusive, recognising excellence in these specialised areas and providing a platform for innovative work that addresses unique challenges.
The D&AD Awards celebrate creative excellence and believe creativity is critical to commercial, economic, social and cultural success.
As a nonprofit and charity, the awards entries enable D&AD to fund educational programmes such as D&AD Shift, a free, industry-led night school for self-taught creatives from under-represented backgrounds, currently running in London, New York, Berlin, São Paulo and Sydney, with more locations to be announced.
South Africa shortlisted
Entry title: The Blind Spot
Entry category: Art Direction - Experiential
Entrant: Ogilvy South Africa
Client: Volkswagen South Africa
Entry title: Feel The Fire
Entry category: Casting - Performance
Entrant: Romance
Client: Chicken Licken
Entry title: Finding the Forgotten Graduate
Entry category: Digital & Social - Promotional Websites
Entrant: Promise
Client: PPS
Entry title: iPager
Entry category: Direct - Products & Services, Direct - Social, Experiential - B2C Activations, Media
Entrant: DAVID Miami (South Africa, United States)
Client: Google
Entry title: Certified Care
Entry category: Direct - Products & Services
Entrant: Energy BBDO
Client: SC Johnson
Entry title: The Social Sound
Entry category: Entertainment - Use of MR
Entrant: FamousGrey, Grey Group New York, Grey Group South Africa
Client: The Coca-Cola Company
Entry title: Stronger
Entry category: Media - Radio & Audio, Radio & Audio - Innovation
Entrant: TBWA\Hunt Lascaris
Client: The Riky Rick Foundation
Entry title: Allan Gray – Everything Comes Around
Entry category: PDCD - Production Design
Entrant: Patriot Films
Client: Allan Gray
Entry title: Stronger
Entry category: Radio & Audio - Entertainment
Entrant: TBWA\Hunt Lascaris
Client: The Riky Rick Foundation
Entry title: What You Mean
Entry category: Radio & Audio - Commercial Campaigns
Entrant: TBWA\Hunt Lascaris
Client: Nissan South Africa
Entry title:
Entry category: Radio & Audio - Commercial Campaigns
Entrant: TBWA\Hunt Lascaris
Client: City Lodge Hotels
Entry title: Bad Advice Happens to Good South Africans
Entry category: Radio & Audio - Commercial Campaigns
Entrant: The Odd Number
Client: Telesure Investment Holdings
Entry title: The Vluit Project
Entry category: Radio & Audio - Tactical, Radio & Audio - Innovation
Entrant: Promise
Client: AfriSam
Entry title: Cut from a Different Tartan
Entry category: Writing for Design - Graphic
Entrant: Halo
Client: Deanston
Entry title: The Smart Legacy
Entry category: Digital & Social - Use of XR & Emerging Technology
Entrant: El Taier DDB (Guatemala, South Africa)
Client: If Then, MTN
Entry title: Change The Angle
Entry category: Digital & Social - Use of Talent & Influencers
Entrant: VML Singapore (Netherlands, Singapore, South Africa, Asia & Pacific, Europe, West Asia & Africa)
Client: Unilever Singapore