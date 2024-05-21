D&AD Awards announce first shortlist

Industries

D&AD Awards Content Feature

news | www.dandad.org

    21 May 2024
    The 62nd annual D&AD Awards’ first shortlist has been announced.
    The total number of entries shortlisted in each category announced so far are:

    • Art Direction (33)
    • Book Design (20)
    • Branding (68)
    • Casting (31)
    • Commerce (35)
    • Digital & Social (84)
    • Digital Design (26)
    • Direct (79)
    • Editing (16)
    • Entertainment (45)
    • Experiential (47)
    • Film (56)
    • Graphic Design (109)
    • Media (45)
    • Music Videos (42)
    • Packaging Design (41)
    • Photography (16)
    • PR (52)
    • Production Design (14)
    • Radio & Audio (29)
    • Visual Effects (25)
    • Writing for Design (24)

    The full shortlist will be announced today, Tuesday 21 May. The D&AD Awards ceremony will take place on Wednesday 22 May 2024 in London.

    Reflecting on the volume of submissions received this year, D&AD president 2024, Jack Renwick comments, “In a climate where projects and resources are increasingly under pressure, creativity remains unstoppable. Looking across the shortlist, creatives are showing that they can think their way around these restrictions and continue to create brilliant, impactful work.”

    The Awards incorporates more than 43 categories judged by 300+ of the world’s leading creatives from over 60 countries (54% female-identifying), recognising work that will inspire both seasoned and emerging talent.

    New categories such as Luxury, Pharma, Sustained Impact, Health and Wellbeing reflect the evolving landscape of the creative industries and acknowledge the increasing importance of these sectors in Marketing and Design.

    It allows the international awards to stay current and inclusive, recognising excellence in these specialised areas and providing a platform for innovative work that addresses unique challenges.

    The D&AD Awards celebrate creative excellence and believe creativity is critical to commercial, economic, social and cultural success.

    As a nonprofit and charity, the awards entries enable D&AD to fund educational programmes such as D&AD Shift, a free, industry-led night school for self-taught creatives from under-represented backgrounds, currently running in London, New York, Berlin, São Paulo and Sydney, with more locations to be announced.

    South Africa shortlisted

    Entry title: The Blind Spot
    Entry category: Art Direction - Experiential
    Entrant: Ogilvy South Africa
    Client: Volkswagen South Africa

    Entry title: Feel The Fire
    Entry category: Casting - Performance
    Entrant: Romance
    Client: Chicken Licken

    Entry title: Finding the Forgotten Graduate
    Entry category: Digital & Social - Promotional Websites
    Entrant: Promise
    Client: PPS

    Entry title: iPager
    Entry category: Direct - Products & Services, Direct - Social, Experiential - B2C Activations, Media
    Entrant: DAVID Miami (South Africa, United States)
    Client: Google

    Entry title: Certified Care
    Entry category: Direct - Products & Services
    Entrant: Energy BBDO
    Client: SC Johnson

    Entry title: The Social Sound
    Entry category: Entertainment - Use of MR
    Entrant: FamousGrey, Grey Group New York, Grey Group South Africa
    Client: The Coca-Cola Company

    Entry title: Stronger
    Entry category: Media - Radio & Audio, Radio & Audio - Innovation
    Entrant: TBWA\Hunt Lascaris
    Client: The Riky Rick Foundation

    Entry title: Allan Gray – Everything Comes Around
    Entry category: PDCD - Production Design
    Entrant: Patriot Films
    Client: Allan Gray

    Entry title: Stronger
    Entry category: Radio & Audio - Entertainment
    Entrant: TBWA\Hunt Lascaris
    Client: The Riky Rick Foundation

    Entry title: What You Mean
    Entry category: Radio & Audio - Commercial Campaigns
    Entrant: TBWA\Hunt Lascaris
    Client: Nissan South Africa

    Entry category: Radio & Audio - Commercial Campaigns
    Entrant: TBWA\Hunt Lascaris
    Client: City Lodge Hotels

    Entry title: Bad Advice Happens to Good South Africans
    Entry category: Radio & Audio - Commercial Campaigns
    Entrant: The Odd Number
    Client: Telesure Investment Holdings

    Entry title: The Vluit Project
    Entry category: Radio & Audio - Tactical, Radio & Audio - Innovation
    Entrant: Promise
    Client: AfriSam

    Entry title: Cut from a Different Tartan
    Entry category: Writing for Design - Graphic
    Entrant: Halo
    Client: Deanston

    Entry title: The Smart Legacy
    Entry category: Digital & Social - Use of XR & Emerging Technology
    Entrant: El Taier DDB (Guatemala, South Africa)
    Client: If Then, MTN

    Entry title: Change The Angle
    Entry category: Digital & Social - Use of Talent & Influencers
    Entrant: VML Singapore (Netherlands, Singapore, South Africa, Asia & Pacific, Europe, West Asia & Africa)
    Client: Unilever Singapore

    Next
    Let's do Biz