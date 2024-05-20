Industries

    Ogilvy and Promise top the One Show 2024 Middle East & Africa Creative Rankings

    20 May 2024
    Ogilvy South Africa Cape Town is Middle East & Africa Agency of the Year in The One Show 2024 Global Creative Rankings.
    Image supplied. Ogilvy South Africa Cape Town is the Middle East & Africa Agency of the Year in The One Show 2024 Global Creative Rankings
    Image supplied. Ogilvy South Africa Cape Town is the Middle East & Africa Agency of the Year in The One Show 2024 Global Creative Rankings

    The top ME&A Independent Agency is Promise Johannesburg. The agency is also ranked eighth in the Middle East & Africa Agency of the Year.

    The leading ME&A Production Company is South Africa's Prism.

    In the Region Rankings the Middle East & Africa ranked fifth.

    The rankings are based on point totals for wins in The One Show 2024 announced last week during Creative Week in New York.

    A total of 20,038 pieces from 65 countries were entered in The One Show 2024. Agencies, studios, brands, production companies and designers in 50 countries were awarded 184 Gold Pencils, 206 Silver, 280 Bronze, and 1,120 Merits.

    Source: © Branding Asia South Africa won five Silver Pencils, one Bronze Pencil and 15 Merits from The One Show 2024
    SA leads The One Show regional tally, with Ogilvy heading up the winners

    2 days

    Top 10 Middle East and Africa agencies

    1. Ogilvy South Africa Cape Town
    2. VML Dubai
    3. Leo Burnett Dubai
    4. M-Sports Marketing Communication Randburg
    4. Saatchi & Saatchi ME Dubai (tie)
    6. Leo Burnett KSA Jeddah
    7. TBWA\Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg
    8. Cheil UAE Dubai
    8. Promise Johannesburg (tie)
    10. Havas Middle East Dubai
    10. Impact BBDO Dubai (tie)

    Top 10 independent Agencies

    South Africa’s Joe Public was ranked second, while the country’s Halo – Johannesburg and the Odd Number - Johannesburg are ranked third together with Saudi Arabia’s BigTime Creative Shop and Kazakhstan’s Seed.

    Top 10 production companies

    1. Prism South Africa Sandton
    2. Littlebig, South Africa
    3. Run Jump Fly, South Africa and Thinking (tie)

    Dubai’s Déjà Vu and South Africa’s Strong Content Production are tied for sixth with the UK’s Machines of Loving Grace. Saudi Arabia’s D&F Labs and Liva content Driven and Dubai’s Dejavu are ranked 10th.

    Source: © Strategy South Africa’s Promise agency has won Africa and the country’s only awards at the ADC 103rd Annual Awards
    SA's Promise agency wins at the ADC 103rd Annual Awards

    15 May 2024

    Region Rankings

    1. North America
    2. Europe
    3. Asia Pacific
    4. Latin America
    5. Middle East & Africa

    Global rankings

    Country rankings

    1. United States
    2. Canada
    3. France
    4. United Kingdom
    5. Australia

    Agency rankings

    1. FCB New York
    2. Rethink Toronto
    3. McCann New York
    4. Marcel Paris
    5. TBWA\Media Arts Lab Los Angeles
    6. FCB Chicago
    7. Ogilvy PR New York
    8. Publicis Conseil Paris
    9. Dentsu Inc. Tokyo
    10. FCB Canada Toronto

    Agency Network rankings

    1. FCB Global
    2. Ogilvy Group
    3. McCann Worldgroup

    Agency holding company rankings

    1. Interpublic Group
    2. WPP
    3. Publicis Groupe

    Highest ranked work

    1. Dreamcaster by FCB New York with 456 Studios New York for AB InBev, Michelob ULTRA
    2. WoMen’s Football by Marcel Paris with Les Artisans du Film Paris and Prodigious Paris for Orange
    3. ADLaM by McCann New York for Microsoft

    Red & Yellow student, Philippa Scholtz, awarded in Young Ones Student Awards 2024
    14 May 2024

    Rankings methodology

    Rankings in each category are calculated by the company that garners the most points overall for winning entries based on One Show Pencils, Merits and Special Awards, allocated as follows:

    • Gold Pencil 45 points
    • Silver 21
    • Bronze 9
    • Merit 3
    • Fusion Pencil 90
    • CMO Pencil 90
    • SDG Pencil 90
    • Green Pencil 90
    • Penta Pencil 150
    • Best of Discipline 90
    • Best of Non-Profit 90
    • Best of Show 135

    To receive points for the agency rankings, an agency must be credited under the Primary Agency listing on the specific award win, and must be credited under one of these credit types:

    • Agency
    • Digital Agency
    • Media Agency
    • PR/Marketing Agency

    When multiple agencies meet the above requirements on the same award win, the points for that win are divided equally among those agencies.

    If the same entry wins multiple awards within a discipline or in multiple disciplines, the points for all awards and wins are counted towards the rankings.

    The One Show 2024 Global Creative Rankings can be viewed by Agency, Independent Agency, Brand-Side Agency, Brand, Non-Profit Client, Brand Parent Company, Production Company, Music & Sound Company, Agency Network, Agency Holding Company, Highest Ranked Work, Country, Region, and Creatives.

    Rankings can also be viewed globally and by region and country.

    The showcase of all One Show 2024 Pencil and Merit winners can be viewed here, and a dynamic online list of the winners can be viewed here.

