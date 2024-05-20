Ogilvy and Promise top the One Show 2024 Middle East & Africa Creative Rankings

Image supplied. Ogilvy South Africa Cape Town is the Middle East & Africa Agency of the Year in The One Show 2024 Global Creative Rankings

The top ME&A Independent Agency is Promise Johannesburg. The agency is also ranked eighth in the Middle East & Africa Agency of the Year.

The leading ME&A Production Company is South Africa's Prism.

In the Region Rankings the Middle East & Africa ranked fifth.

The rankings are based on point totals for wins in The One Show 2024 announced last week during Creative Week in New York.

A total of 20,038 pieces from 65 countries were entered in The One Show 2024. Agencies, studios, brands, production companies and designers in 50 countries were awarded 184 Gold Pencils, 206 Silver, 280 Bronze, and 1,120 Merits.

Top 10 Middle East and Africa agencies

1. Ogilvy South Africa Cape Town

2. VML Dubai

3. Leo Burnett Dubai

4. M-Sports Marketing Communication Randburg

4. Saatchi & Saatchi ME Dubai (tie)

6. Leo Burnett KSA Jeddah

7. TBWA\Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg

8. Cheil UAE Dubai

8. Promise Johannesburg (tie)

10. Havas Middle East Dubai

10. Impact BBDO Dubai (tie)

Top 10 independent Agencies

South Africa’s Joe Public was ranked second, while the country’s Halo – Johannesburg and the Odd Number - Johannesburg are ranked third together with Saudi Arabia’s BigTime Creative Shop and Kazakhstan’s Seed.

Top 10 production companies

Prism South Africa Sandton

Littlebig, South Africa

Run Jump Fly, South Africa and Thinking (tie)



Dubai’s Déjà Vu and South Africa’s Strong Content Production are tied for sixth with the UK’s Machines of Loving Grace. Saudi Arabia’s D&F Labs and Liva content Driven and Dubai’s Dejavu are ranked 10th.

Region Rankings

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Global rankings

Country rankings

United States

Canada

France

United Kingdom

Australia



Agency rankings

FCB New York

Rethink Toronto

McCann New York

Marcel Paris

TBWA\Media Arts Lab Los Angeles

FCB Chicago

Ogilvy PR New York

Publicis Conseil Paris

Dentsu Inc. Tokyo

FCB Canada Toronto



Agency Network rankings

FCB Global

Ogilvy Group

McCann Worldgroup



Agency holding company rankings

Interpublic Group

WPP

Publicis Groupe



Highest ranked work

Dreamcaster by FCB New York with 456 Studios New York for AB InBev, Michelob ULTRA

WoMen’s Football by Marcel Paris with Les Artisans du Film Paris and Prodigious Paris for Orange

ADLaM by McCann New York for Microsoft



Rankings methodology

Rankings in each category are calculated by the company that garners the most points overall for winning entries based on One Show Pencils, Merits and Special Awards, allocated as follows:

Gold Pencil 45 points



Silver 21



Bronze 9



Merit 3



Fusion Pencil 90



CMO Pencil 90



SDG Pencil 90



Green Pencil 90



Penta Pencil 150



Best of Discipline 90



Best of Non-Profit 90



Best of Show 135

To receive points for the agency rankings, an agency must be credited under the Primary Agency listing on the specific award win, and must be credited under one of these credit types:

Agency



Digital Agency



Media Agency



PR/Marketing Agency

When multiple agencies meet the above requirements on the same award win, the points for that win are divided equally among those agencies.

If the same entry wins multiple awards within a discipline or in multiple disciplines, the points for all awards and wins are counted towards the rankings.

The One Show 2024 Global Creative Rankings can be viewed by Agency, Independent Agency, Brand-Side Agency, Brand, Non-Profit Client, Brand Parent Company, Production Company, Music & Sound Company, Agency Network, Agency Holding Company, Highest Ranked Work, Country, Region, and Creatives.

Rankings can also be viewed globally and by region and country.

The showcase of all One Show 2024 Pencil and Merit winners can be viewed here, and a dynamic online list of the winners can be viewed here.