SA's Promise agency wins at the ADC 103rd Annual Awards

South Africa’s Promise agency has won Africa and the country’s only awards at the ADC 103rd Annual Awards.

Its Silver Cube and Merit were both for the campaign Finding the Forgotten Graduate for its client PPS.

Of the agencies, studios, and independent designers in the Middle East and Africa agencies that won seven Cubes and five Merits

The ceremony took place in New York during The One Club for Creativity’s Creative Week 2024 which is taking place this week, 13 to 17 May.

A total of 11,309 pieces were entered from 62 countries and regions in the ADC 103nd Annual Awards.

Agencies, studios, freelancers, brands and production companies in 38 countries were awarded a total of 92 ADC Gold Cubes, 130 Silvers, 184 Bronze and 363 Merits this year.

The only ADC Gold Cube for the region was awarded to ‿ and us Dubai for One-Star Cookbook on behalf of Deliveroo in Publication Design.

The ADC 103rd Annual Awards recognises craft, design, and innovation in design, illustration, photography, motion, interactive, and advertising.

Cube and Merit winners

The complete list of Cube and Merit winners this year is as follows (listed alphabetically).

Egypt

Bronze: Ntsal Cairo Manshaa - Noise Record for Noise Records & Scene Noise in Brand / Communication Design, Branding - Branding Systems / Identities - Integrated

Jordan

Merit: Hey Porter! Amman Kahaza Typeface in Typography, Display Typeface

Saudi Arabia

Bronze: BigTime Creative Shop Riyadh with Academy Films London and The Mill Paris Knockout Chaos for Riyadh Season in Advertising, Craft in Video - Animation - Single



for Riyadh Season in Advertising, Craft in Video - Animation - Single Bronze: BigTime Creative Shop Riyadh Knockout Chaos for Riyadh Season in Advertising, Craft in Video - Direction - Single

South Africa

Silver: Promise Johannesburg Finding the Forgotten Graduate for PPS in Interactive, Online / Mobile Websites - Campaign Site



for PPS in Interactive, Online / Mobile Websites - Campaign Site Merit: Promise Johannesburg Finding the Forgotten Graduate for PPS in Interactive, Digital Craft- Copywriting for Digital

United Arab Emirates

Gold: ‿ and us Dubai One-Star Cookbook for Deliveroo in Publication Design, Books - Limited Edition / Private Press / Special Format



Silver: ‿ and us Dubai with Jack The Maker Lisbon and Zanad Cairo Sole Music for Anghami in Product Design, Inclusion



Bronze: ‿ and us Dubai with Jack The Maker Lisbon and Zanad Cairo Sole Music for Anghami in Apparel / Accessory / Footwear Design, Inclusive Attire



Merit: ‿ and us Dubai with Magali Polverino Buenos Aires One-Star Cookbook for Deliveroo in Advertising, Direct - Mail



Merit: ‿ and us Dubai with Magali Polverino Buenos Aires One-Star Cookbook for Deliveroo in Advertising, Craft in Writing - Direct



for Deliveroo in Advertising, Craft in Writing - Direct Merit: ‿ and us Dubai with Jack The Maker Lisbon and Zanad Cairo Sole Music for Anghami in Apparel / Accessory / Footwear Design, Craft - Use of Technology

Global winners

Globally, this year’s prestigious ADC Black Cube for Best of Show was awarded to McCann New York for ADLaM done on behalf of Microsoft.

The work also won Best of Discipline in Typography, and the coveted ADC Designism Cube for the entry that best encourages positive societal and political change.

Based on cumulative points for all awards won, FCB New York was crowned ADC 103rd Annual Awards Agency of the Year.

The agency won a total of three Best of Disciplines, nine Gold Cubes, three Silver, three Bronze, and four Merits.

The ADC Fusion Cube, established in 2021 along with The One Show Fusion Pencil as the industry’s first global award to recognize great work that best incorporates underrepresented groups in both the content of the ad and the team that made it, went to FCB Chicago with 456 Studios Chicago for Banned Book Club on behalf of Digital Public Library of America.

FCB New York led this year in ADC Gold Cube wins with nine, all for AB InBev, Michelob ULTRA Dreamcaster. That was also the entry to win the most Golds.

A complete showcase of all ADC 103rd Annual Awards Cube winners can be viewed here.