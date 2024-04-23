ADC 103rd Annual Awards: Promise agency the only SA finalist - twice

Finding the Forgotten Graduate from Promise agency, for its client PPS, is a finalist twice in The One Club for Creativity global ADC 103rd Annual Awards.

Image supplied. Finding the Forgotten Graduate from Promise agency for client PPS is a finalist twice in The One Club for Creativity global ADC 103rd Annual Awards

The One Club has announced 769 finalists entries from 38 countries and regions. A complete searchable list of this year’s finalists is available here.

The South African agency is a finalist in the Interactive category in Online/Mobile Websites, Campaign Site and Digital Craft - Copywriting for Digital.

21 finalists each

A pair of agencies lead the world with 21 finalists each. Rethink Toronto/Montreal/Vancouver, whose total includes eight finalists for Kraft Heinz Heinz Ketchup Fraud, and five for Coors Light - Hits The Spot on behalf of Coors Light.

Also with 21 finalists is Serviceplan Germany Munich, including eight for Aizome Wastecare: Industrial Waste—Certified as Skincare, six for Lufthansa Every Story Starts with a Yes, and five for Aizome Aizome Ultra: Healthcare You Can Wear.

With 19 ADC 103rd Annual Awards finalists is FCB New York, 16 of them for AB InBev, Michelob ULTRA Dreamcaster. That entry is also the piece of work with the most finalist selections this year.

The New York Times Magazine has 18 finalists for 17 different entries, including two for A Boy’s Life on the Front Lines.

Dentsu Tokyo has 17 ADC 103rd Annual Awards finalists, including five for My Japan Railway on behalf of JR Group, Japan Railway 150th Anniversary Campaign. Also with 17 finalists is FCB Chicago, with 15 of them for Digital Public Library of America Banned Book Club.

A total of 13 finalists go to Google Mountain View, including five for 25 Years in Search, four for Google Search Playground,/i>, and three for Black-Owned Friday 2023.

Other top ADC 103rd Annual Awards finalists are TBWA\Media Arts Lab Los Angeles and VML New York with 12 each, SIX Inc. Tokyo with 10, and LANDIA Mexico City, Spotify New York, Squarespace New York, and VML Colombia Bogotá with nine each.

All finalists will win a Gold, Silver or Bronze Cube or Merit, to be announced on May 15. ADC Gold and special award winners will be celebrated at the gala awards ceremony at Gotham Hall during Creative Week in New York.

Now in its 15th year, Creative Week (13 to 17 May, 2024) is a premier annual gathering for the advertising and design industries to come together and celebrate the creative excellence showcased in four of the club’s leading global awards shows, and discuss the latest creative trends and issues.