New Icasa chairperson takes oath of office

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) has ushered in a new era with the swearing-in of Councillor Mothibi Ramusi as its 6th Chairperson. The ceremony, held at Icasa’s Centurion head office, was presided over by Prof JCW van Rooyen SC, a former acting judge of the High Court of South Africa.

New Icasa chairperson councillor Mothibi Ramusi

Ramusi, a seasoned professional with over three decades of experience in the ICT sector, pledged to uphold public interest and ensure the provision of electronic communications, broadcasting, and postal services in accordance with the Constitution and the Icasa Act.

His appointment is expected to bolster the commission’s mission to regulate the telecommunications, broadcasting, and postal sectors, promote competition, and ensure universal access to communication infrastructure, services, and content.

Acting Chairperson of Icasa, Peter Zimri, expressed confidence in Ramusi’s leadership, highlighting the importance of his role in navigating the dynamic challenges and opportunities in the rapidly evolving ICT landscape.

Ramusi, a qualified electronic systems engineer with a BEng degree and various other formal qualifications, has held senior positions in the ICT and space/satellite sectors since 1992. His appointment by the Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies Mondli Gungubele, was announced in the Government Gazette on 3 April 2024, in line with section 5(1B) of the Icasa Act, 2000 (Act No. 13 of 2000), as amended.

He will officially commence his five-year term on 02 May 2024.