Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Irvine PartnersRichfield Graduate Institute of TechnologyTopco MediaESETPert IndustrialsBluegrass DigitalAmbani Reputation ManagementLivingfactsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Telecoms & Networks News South Africa

New Icasa chairperson takes oath of office

23 Apr 2024
23 Apr 2024
The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) has ushered in a new era with the swearing-in of Councillor Mothibi Ramusi as its 6th Chairperson. The ceremony, held at Icasa’s Centurion head office, was presided over by Prof JCW van Rooyen SC, a former acting judge of the High Court of South Africa.
New Icasa chairperson councillor Mothibi Ramusi
New Icasa chairperson councillor Mothibi Ramusi

Ramusi, a seasoned professional with over three decades of experience in the ICT sector, pledged to uphold public interest and ensure the provision of electronic communications, broadcasting, and postal services in accordance with the Constitution and the Icasa Act.

His appointment is expected to bolster the commission’s mission to regulate the telecommunications, broadcasting, and postal sectors, promote competition, and ensure universal access to communication infrastructure, services, and content.

Source:
Court overturns Icasa's election broadcast regulations amendment

3 days

Acting Chairperson of Icasa, Peter Zimri, expressed confidence in Ramusi’s leadership, highlighting the importance of his role in navigating the dynamic challenges and opportunities in the rapidly evolving ICT landscape.

Ramusi, a qualified electronic systems engineer with a BEng degree and various other formal qualifications, has held senior positions in the ICT and space/satellite sectors since 1992. His appointment by the Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies Mondli Gungubele, was announced in the Government Gazette on 3 April 2024, in line with section 5(1B) of the Icasa Act, 2000 (Act No. 13 of 2000), as amended.

He will officially commence his five-year term on 02 May 2024.

Read more: ICASA, Mothibi Ramusi, chairperson, Mondli Gungubele
NextOptions

Related

Source:
Court overturns Icasa's election broadcast regulations amendment
3 days
Deputy President Paul Mashatile will spearhead phase 2 of the South Africa Connect programme.
Mashatile launches South Africa Connect project phase 2
18 Apr 2024
Sentech Africa Tech Week 2024: Shaping Africa's tech future
Topco MediaSentech Africa Tech Week 2024: Shaping Africa's tech future
Source: ©UCT Icasa will allocate Party Election Broadcast (PEB) slots to Political Parties and Independent Candidates in the upcoming elections
Icasa to allocate Party Election Broadcast (PEB) slots to political parties and independent candidates
17 Apr 2024
Source: © 123rf Icasa has published the Draft Radio Frequency Migration Plan ) and the Draft International Mobile Telecommunication Roadmap for public consultation
Icasa Draft Radio Frequency Migration Plan and Draft IMT Roadmap published for public consultation
8 Apr 2024
Source:
Icasa revises political advertisement regulations for upcoming elections
28 Feb 2024
Source:
NAB's exco welcomes new chairperson and deputy chairperson
22 Feb 2024
Source:
Initial community TV and radio licences evaluation complete
19 Dec 2023
More industry news

Next
Let's do Biz