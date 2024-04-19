Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

DentsuMann MadeTBWANinety9centsHoorah DigitalPrimedia BroadcastingBroad MediaIncubetaDaily MaverickTopco MediaThe Walt Disney Company AfricaPointM&C Saatchi AbelOgilvy South AfricaOFM RadioEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Media News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Weekly Update EP:01 Khaya Sithole , MK Election Ruling, ANC Funding, IFP Resurgence & More

Weekly Update EP:01 Khaya Sithole , MK Election Ruling, ANC Funding, IFP Resurgence & More

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Icasa amendment to election broadcast regulations overturned by court

    19 Apr 2024
    19 Apr 2024
    In February, the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) released an Amendment to the National and Provincial Party Elections Broadcasts and Political Advertisements Regulations, 2014.
    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    The Regulations are applicable to broadcasting service licensees during the election period, including Political Parties and Independent Candidates contesting the upcoming national and provincial elections.

    On 19 March 2024, the Democratic Alliance brought an urgent application before the High Court of South Africa, Gauteng Local Division, Johannesburg challenging, amongst others, the constitutionality and validity of the amendment to Regulation 4(2) of the Regulations on the basis that the amended Regulations constitutes a limitation to their rights enshrined in sections 16(1)(b) and 19(1)(c) and (2) of the Constitution of the RSA, 1996.

    On 28 March 2024 the Court delivered a judgment in which it upheld the challenge by the Democratic Alliance and set aside the amended Regulation 4(2), directing that Regulation 4(2) be reinstated in its pre-amendment form, to read as follows:

    Source: ©UCT Icasa will allocate Party Election Broadcast (PEB) slots to Political Parties and Independent Candidates in the upcoming elections
    Icasa to allocate Party Election Broadcast (PEB) slots to political parties and independent candidates

    1 day

    Independent Communications Authority of South Africa
    350 Witch-Hazel Avenue, Eco Point Office Park
    Eco Park, Centurion
    Private Bag X10, Highveld Park 0169

    “(2) A (political party or independent candidate) that intends to broadcast a PEB must submit same to the broadcasting service licensee at least five (5) working days prior to the broadcast thereof.”

    The effect of the judgment is that Political Election Broadcasts will be submitted and processed in accordance with the above-stated Regulation 4(2). Upon consideration of the effect of the Court Order, Icasa has identified the need to effect certain consequential amendments to the Regulations, specifically the amendment of Regulations 4(7) and 4(19) to align the Regulations with the Court Order.

    Read more: broadcast, court, ICASA
    NextOptions

    Related

    Source: ©UCT Icasa will allocate Party Election Broadcast (PEB) slots to Political Parties and Independent Candidates in the upcoming elections
    Icasa to allocate Party Election Broadcast (PEB) slots to political parties and independent candidates
    1 day
    Source: © 123rf Icasa has published the Draft Radio Frequency Migration Plan ) and the Draft International Mobile Telecommunication Roadmap for public consultation
    Icasa Draft Radio Frequency Migration Plan and Draft IMT Roadmap published for public consultation
    8 Apr 2024
    Source:
    Icasa revises political advertisement regulations for upcoming elections
    28 Feb 2024
    Source:
    Initial community TV and radio licences evaluation complete
    19 Dec 2023
    Source:
    Kenya judge finds Meta is not in contempt of court
    7 Dec 2023
    Source: Capricorn FM Icasa's Draft National and Provincial Party Elections Broadcasts and Political Advertisements Amendment Regulations public hearings will take place on 8 December
    Icasa to host hearings on the Draft National & Provincial Party Elections Broadcasts & Political Ads
    6 Dec 2023
    Source:
    Community radio stations challenge Icasa over rejected licence applications
     28 Nov 2023
    Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu looks on after his swearing-in ceremony in Abuja, Nigeria 29 May 2023. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja/File Photo,
    Nigeria's top court to rule on presidential election challenge on Thursday
     25 Oct 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz