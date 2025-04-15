Woman faces murder charge for alleged gang-related shooting in Cape Town's Wynberg Court

A 35-year-old woman, Shireen Mathews, made her first court appearance on Monday at the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court, where she faces a murder charge in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred on 8 April 2025.

The woman allegedly hired a gang to carry out the shooting.

Bizcommunity reported last week that the court was closed due to an incident.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Mathews is accused of fatally shooting a 50-year-old man inside the courthouse, who suffered three gunshot wounds to his head. The NPA contends that the incident was a retaliatory action linked to an earlier murder allegedly committed by the deceased.

Authorities allege that Mathews was not acting alone; she is accused of conspiring with members of a gang. Prosecutors claim that she incited and commanded gang members to carry out the assassination, framing the incident as a planned act of vengeance. Citing the gravity and premeditated nature of the offense, the State has designated the case as a Schedule 6 matter and is currently opposing her bail application.

The court proceedings have been postponed until April 23, 2025, to allow the State sufficient time to secure the accused’s bail information, compile additional evidential material, and finalize the scheduling details of the matter. Meanwhile, Western Cape police have signalled that additional arrests are expected as the investigation continues.

As the case unfolds, further details will be released regarding the investigation and the connection between the alleged retaliatory motive and any prior incidents involving the deceased. The community and legal observers alike are closely monitoring developments, anticipating more information on the State’s case and the circumstances that led to the fatal confrontation inside the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court.