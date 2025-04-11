Security strengthened at Wynberg court following shooting

The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development (DOJCD) has ordered that security be strengthened at the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court, in Cape Town, following a fatal shooting inside the court building earlier this week.

Image source: kstudio from Freepik

A high-level delegation, led by DOJCD Director-General, Advocate Doc Mashabane, conducted an oversight visit to the court on Thursday, 10 April.

The delegation also included Acting Secretary-General in the Office of the Chief Justice (OCJ), Advocate Marelize Potgieter, and the Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions in the Western Cape, Advocate Nicolette Bell.

“The purpose of the visit was to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident and determine whether any security lapses had occurred. This intervention formed part of government’s response, with the objective of reviewing and strengthening security protocols at court facilities," the department said in a statement.

Scanner, improved access control

As part of immediate interventions, the Director-General has directed the installation of a security scanner, the tightening of access control to prosecutors' and magistrates' offices, and the enhanced vetting of court officials.

Furthermore, a report on the incident will be drawn up and submitted to DOJCD Minister, Mmamoloko Kubayi and Chief Justice, Mandisa Maya.

“The department reiterates its commitment to ensuring that courts remain places for the dispensation of justice and not places where crime is committed,” the department said.

Meanwhile, the OCJ said it views the incident in a “serious light”.

“The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development, under whose delegation the Security of the Court falls, has been engaged on the enhancement of security in and around the court precinct.

“As the Head of the Judiciary in the Province, the Judge President of the Western Cape Division of the High Court wishes to convey condolences to the family of the deceased, and expresses regret and support to the Judicial Officers, officials and the public who witnessed the incident,” the OCJ said.

The incident is currently under police investigation.