Meta slides AI assistant into DMs in 7 African countries

Meta Platforms rolled out its AI-powered assistant, Meta AI, in seven Sub-Saharan African countries. The service, built on the company's Llama 3 model , aims to make artificial intelligence applications more accessible on the continent, potentially opening avenues for new business and social interaction.

You can now ask Meta AI a question right from the search feature at the top of your chats. Just start typing and Meta AI will provide suggestions for you to choose or you can keep typing to ask a question in full.

Answers about sports, entertainment, and current events are provided by leading search providers.

Users are also encouraged to imagine an image and have it appear in an instant.

Meta AI now also appears in Instagram

Every few letters will help reveal a new image in real-time and even provide a video that is ready to share.

This technology relies on the very latest image models from Meta AI that were enabled by the Llama 3 update.

While AI use in Africa lags behind other regions, tech companies are showing a growing interest in the continent's potential as a future market.

Meta's expansion highlights the company's ambitions in developing and deploying AI solutions to a wider audience.