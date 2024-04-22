Industries

    Meta slides AI assistant into DMs in 7 African countries

    Lindsey SchuttersBy Lindsey Schutters
    22 Apr 2024
    22 Apr 2024
    Meta Platforms rolled out its AI-powered assistant, Meta AI, in seven Sub-Saharan African countries. The service, built on the company's Llama 3 model, aims to make artificial intelligence applications more accessible on the continent, potentially opening avenues for new business and social interaction.
    Meta has unleashed its AI assistant into all of its social media apps.
    Meta has unleashed its AI assistant into all of its social media apps.

    The English-language rollout extends Meta AI's reach to Nigeria, South Africa, Ghana, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe, and Malawi. The assistant is integrated into Meta's popular platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger.

    "Our goal is to build the world's leading AI," said Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a recent social media post. "We believe Meta AI is now the most intelligent AI assistant that you can freely use."

    AI in your DMs

    The assistant offers a range of capabilities including real-time information retrieval, content creation, and image manipulation. Its integration with search engines allows for access to current data without the need to navigate to separate applications.

    Meta's latest LLM Llama 3 is taking aim at Gemini Advanced and OpenAI's GPT-4
    Meta enters the advanced cloud LLM fight with Llama 3

      18 Apr 2024

    You can now ask Meta AI a question right from the search feature at the top of your chats. Just start typing and Meta AI will provide suggestions for you to choose or you can keep typing to ask a question in full.

    Answers about sports, entertainment, and current events are provided by leading search providers.

    What is a photo?

    Users are also encouraged to imagine an image and have it appear in an instant.

    Meta AI now also appears in Instagram
    Meta AI now also appears in Instagram

    Every few letters will help reveal a new image in real-time and even provide a video that is ready to share.

    This technology relies on the very latest image models from Meta AI that were enabled by the Llama 3 update.

    While AI use in Africa lags behind other regions, tech companies are showing a growing interest in the continent's potential as a future market.

    Meta's expansion highlights the company's ambitions in developing and deploying AI solutions to a wider audience.

    Mark Zuckerberg, WhatsApp, artificial intelligence, Instagram, Meta
    Lindsey Schutters
    Lindsey Schutters

    About Lindsey Schutters

    Lindsey is the editor for ICT, Construction&Engineering and Energy&Mining at Bizcommunity

