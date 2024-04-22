Meta slides AI assistant into DMs in 7 African countries

The English-language rollout extends Meta AI's reach to Nigeria, South Africa, Ghana, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe, and Malawi. The assistant is integrated into Meta's popular platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger.
"Our goal is to build the world's leading AI," said Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a recent social media post. "We believe Meta AI is now the most intelligent AI assistant that you can freely use."
The assistant offers a range of capabilities including real-time information retrieval, content creation, and image manipulation. Its integration with search engines allows for access to current data without the need to navigate to separate applications.
You can now ask Meta AI a question right from the search feature at the top of your chats. Just start typing and Meta AI will provide suggestions for you to choose or you can keep typing to ask a question in full.
Answers about sports, entertainment, and current events are provided by leading search providers.
Users are also encouraged to imagine an image and have it appear in an instant.
Every few letters will help reveal a new image in real-time and even provide a video that is ready to share.
This technology relies on the very latest image models from Meta AI that were enabled by the Llama 3 update.
While AI use in Africa lags behind other regions, tech companies are showing a growing interest in the continent's potential as a future market.
Meta's expansion highlights the company's ambitions in developing and deploying AI solutions to a wider audience.