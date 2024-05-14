Industries

    Red & Yellow student, Philippa Scholtz, awarded in Young Ones Student Awards 2024

    14 May 2024
    Philippa Scholtz a student from Cape Town’s Red and Yellow Creative School of Business has been awarded an ADC Bronze and Portfolio Award in the One Club for Creativity’s Ones Student Awards 2024.
    Source: © The One Club The One Club Philippa Scholtz was awarded in the Brand / Communication on Design category in the Young Ones ADC for

    Scholtz was awarded in the Brand / Communication on Design category in the Young Ones ADC for Boink, and for Illustration for Sweet P Creates in the Young Ones Portfolio section.

    The One Club for Creativity kicked off Creative Week 2024 by honouring winning schools and students from around the world.

    The Young Ones is one of the world’s most acclaimed competitive showcases for advertising, digital communication and design students.

    The programme offers four separate competitions:

    • Young Ones ADC, offering students the chance to earn an ADC Cube by competing in many of the same disciplines and categories as the prestigious ADC Annual Awards.
    • Young Ones One Show Brief competition, which tasks a team of students with creating work for a specific client with the chance to earn a coveted One Show Pencil.
    • Young Ones Portfolio competition, where students submit 6-15 projects and have them judged as a representation of their entire body of work by industry professionals.
    • Young Ones TDC, where student entries in typography, lettering, and type design can win a Certificate of Typographic Excellence from the Type Directors Club, part of The One Club for Creativity.

    This year’s programme was made possible in part from support from Young Ones One Show 2024 Brief competition sponsors Dove, Duolingo, Fanta, Mio, NotCo, and Velveeta.

    The Young Ones 2024 Student Awards is the first event of Creative Week 2024, taking place 13 to 17 May in New York.

    Now in its 15th year, Creative Week is a premier annual gathering for the advertising and design industries to come together and celebrate the creative excellence showcased in four of the club’s leading global awards shows, and discuss the latest creative trends and issues.

    Other Creative Week 2024 programming includes Type Directors Club TDC70 Best of Discipline winners and exhibition on 14 May, ADC 103rd Annual Awards on 15 May, exclusive Executive Creative Summit-New York on 16 May, and The One Show 2024 awards ceremony on 17 May.

    marketing, branding, illustration, ADC, Student Awards, creative awards, One Club for Creativity, Young Ones Student Awards, Red and Yellow Creative School of Business
