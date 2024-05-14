Industries

Qaanitah Hunter talks about the systematic breakdown of South Africa

    Giraffe Creative Awards 2024 winners announced

    Issued by Publicis Groupe Africa
    14 May 2024
    14 May 2024
    The Giraffe Creative Awards are hosted by Publicis Groupe Africa (PGA) annually to acknowledge the creative work from the agencies within the Groupe in Africa as well as its network of partner and affiliate agencies across the continent. Here are this year’s winners.
    The 2024 Giraffe Creative Awards were announced at the Publicis Groupe Africa’s 2024 re_fresh conference on 6 May after a rigorous judging process with a jury from around the continent.

    “Our judging panel consisted of a great mix of exceptionally experienced and diverse judges from across the continent, representing different agencies and brands,” says Pete Little, Publicis Groupe Africa’s chief creative officer.

    This year’s Giraffe’s jury included:
    Peter Little, CCO, Publicis Groupe Africa, South Africa
    Vincent Montocchio, co-founder and CCO Circus!, Mauritius
    Chima Okenimkpe, ECD, Publicis West Africa, Ghana and Nigeria
    Jabulani Sigege, ECD, Machine_, South Africa
    Ntokozo Nhlanhla, ECD, Digitas Liquorice, South Africa
    Esosa Osagiede, CD, Insight Publicis, Nigeria
    Luc Aboussoue, senior CD, Publicis West Africa, Ghana
    Annette Martyres, owner and MD, Access Leo Burnett, Kenya
    Karim Yermeche, CEO, Lotus Conseil, Algeria
    Robyn Campbell, MD, Machine_, South Africa

    “The judging process was incredibly rigorous, with a diverse mix of opinions with only three Golds awarded, showcasing the high standard of judging and criteria across the board. I was really impressed with the level of craft continent-wide,” says Little, who is also currently South Africa’s most-awarded ECD as per Loeries rankings.

    “A huge congratulations to all the winners, from Bronze to Red,” says Publicis Groupe Africa CEO Koo Govender. “We look forward to seeing even more work and representation coming from all the countries and our partners across the continent. Very well done to all.” adds Govender.

    Special Awards:

    White Giraffe – Agency of the Year!

    2nd Runner-Up: Lotus Conseil
    1st Runner-Up: LePub SA
    Winner (tied): Circus! and Machine_

    “The Agency of the Year category was hotly contested and the scores were really close. A huge congratulations to the agency teams who were runners-up and who took home the coveted White Giraffe trophy!” says Little.

    Red Giraffe – Cross-Country Collaboration

    Winner: Digitas Liquorice

    “The Digitas Liquorice team showed outstanding collaboration with their YouTube campaign across Africa, collaborating with partner agencies: Access Leo Burnett, Kenya and Leo Burnett, Nigeria” says Little.

    Black Giraffe – Lifetime Achievement Award

    Winner: Vincent Montocchio, MD & CCO – Circus!

    “We decided to bestow this very special and new award to Vincent for his tireless and continual contribution to craft and creative excellence in Africa. He is also known as the ‘Godfather’ of the Giraffes, having founded them 10 years ago,” says Little.

    General Awards:

    Category: Film & Branded Content:

    Bronze:

    Publicis Groupe Studio One – Fortuner Challenge 2023
    Publicis Groupe Studio One – When Legendary Toughness Meets (Our Opponents)
    Lotus Conseil – OOREDOO 20 Years
    Circus! – MUA Protection Plan
    Lotus Conseil – Independence Day
    LePub SA – Klipdrift. Friends With Purpose
    Insight Redefini Group – Unwrap Joy, Unleash Taste

    Silver:

    Circus! – KFC be real
    LePub SA – Klipdrift ice Odyssey

    Category: Brand Activation & Experience:

    Bronze:

    LePub SA – Extreme. Bula Sekele
    Circus! – Kentucky Town

    Silver:

    Machine_ – Citadel – The Briefcase
    Machine_ – Citadel – The Final Briefing

    Category: Digital Campaigns:

    Bronze:

    Insight Redefini Group – Pepsi Music Academy Naija
    Publicis Groupe Studio One – Fortuner Challenge 2023
    Digitas Liquorice – YouTube Made For You
    Publicis Ghana – Kooru Bidew

    Silver:

    LePub SA – Klipdrift. Go For Gold.
    LePub SA – Matured By The Sun.

    Category: Craft:

    Bronze:

    Lotus Conseil – Film Independence Day
    Insight Redefini Group – Unwrap Joy, Unleash Taste
    LePub SA – Tanzaro. Sunbird
    Machine_ – Teni's World
    Commerce SA – Diski Flava
    Circus! – KFC Be Real Prints (Art Direction Prints)

    Silver:

    Circus! – KFC Be Real
    Circus! – Bledor calendar 2024 (Illustration craft)
    Circus! – KFC Food Shots (Photography)
    Lotus Conseil – Upgrade your world

    Category: PR & Influencer:

    Bronze:

    MSL SA – MyThai: Reimagining Thailand
    Access Leo Burnett Ltd – Chuma ya Nguvu
    Publicis One Touch – NIVEA Radiant & Beauty 99% Competition
    Machine_ – Ons Praat Nie Afrikaans Nie, Ons Sing Dit
    Circus! – KFC Be Real (Influencer case study)

    Category: Publication / Collateral Design / Direct Marketing:

    Bronze:

    Circus! – KFC 40 Years book
    Circus! – Bledor calendar 2024

    Silver:

    Machine_ – Citadel – The Classified Drop

    Category: Radio & Audio:

    Bronze:

    LePub – Tanzaro. Bee
    LePub – Tanzaro. Sunbird

    Category: Brand Identity & Packaging:

    Bronze:

    LePub SA – Drop Of The Sun
    LePub SA – Welcome Home
    Circus! – Eclosia rebranding
    Commerce SA – Diski Flava

    Category: Media:

    Bronze:

    Digitas Liquorice – Most Loved Local
    Machine_ – Last One Laughing SA

    Category: Print & Outdoor

    Bronze:

    LePub SA – Extreme.Move Mzansi
    Insight Redefini Group – Mother’s Day 2023
    Publicis Production – Worcestershire in Worcester
    Circus! – KFC Be Real Print
    Machine_ – Sasko: Print – 'Taste Victory'
    Circus! – CCARE Ophthalmology campaign

    Silver:

    Machine_ – Citadel – The Briefcase

    Gold:

    Publicis Production – Decaf Your Mind
    Saatchi & Saatchi South Africa – The Respectful Billboard

    Category: Integrated Campaigns

    Bronze:

    LePub SA – Extreme. Move Mzansi.
    Publicis Groupe Studio One – Toyota Vitz - More Car, Less Cash
    LePub – Klipdrift. Go For Gold.
    Machine_ – Spotify: Say it with Lyrics
    Circus! – KFC Rice Bowl
    Publicis One Touch – Nivea Radiant & Beauty 99% Competition
    Lotus Conseil – OOREDOO 20 Years Campaign

    Silver:

    LePub SA – Matured By The Sun

    Gold:

    Machine_ – Citadel

    This 2024 Giraffe awards were hosted on 6 May at the Marriott Hotel, Melrose Arch in Johannesburg, with guests attending from all over Africa. The event was also broadcast via stream to agencies across the continent. Amy Hopkins, the Publicis Groupe Africa PR, Comms and marketing director was the MC for the event with co-host and jury lead, Pete Little, Publicis Groupe Africa’s chief creative officer.

    More about Publicis Groupe Africa:

    Publicis Groupe is the world’s second largest communications group, employing 100 000+ talented minds across more than 100 countries. As one of the largest advertising and communications groups globally, Publicis has made a name for itself by putting people first. Publicis Groupe Africa is no different. With over 60 agencies across 36 countries on the continent, there’s no better place to grow a rewarding career in media, communications, marketing, or advertising in Africa.

    Keen to reach out? Visit: publicisgroupeafrica.com for more information or check out the latest news updates on the Publicis Groupe Africa LinkedIn page.
    For media or PR queries, reach out to amy.hopkins@publicis.co.za

    Publicis Groupe Africa
    We are Africa’s most prodigious communications powerhouse – part of the Publicis Groupe, globally.

