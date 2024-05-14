Giraffe Creative Awards 2024 winners announced

The Giraffe Creative Awards are hosted by Publicis Groupe Africa (PGA) annually to acknowledge the creative work from the agencies within the Groupe in Africa as well as its network of partner and affiliate agencies across the continent. Here are this year’s winners.

The 2024 Giraffe Creative Awards were announced at the Publicis Groupe Africa’s 2024 re_fresh conference on 6 May after a rigorous judging process with a jury from around the continent.

“Our judging panel consisted of a great mix of exceptionally experienced and diverse judges from across the continent, representing different agencies and brands,” says Pete Little, Publicis Groupe Africa’s chief creative officer.

This year’s Giraffe’s jury included:

Peter Little, CCO, Publicis Groupe Africa, South Africa

Vincent Montocchio, co-founder and CCO Circus!, Mauritius

Chima Okenimkpe, ECD, Publicis West Africa, Ghana and Nigeria

Jabulani Sigege, ECD, Machine_, South Africa

Ntokozo Nhlanhla, ECD, Digitas Liquorice, South Africa

Esosa Osagiede, CD, Insight Publicis, Nigeria

Luc Aboussoue, senior CD, Publicis West Africa, Ghana

Annette Martyres, owner and MD, Access Leo Burnett, Kenya

Karim Yermeche, CEO, Lotus Conseil, Algeria

Robyn Campbell, MD, Machine_, South Africa

“The judging process was incredibly rigorous, with a diverse mix of opinions with only three Golds awarded, showcasing the high standard of judging and criteria across the board. I was really impressed with the level of craft continent-wide,” says Little, who is also currently South Africa’s most-awarded ECD as per Loeries rankings.

“A huge congratulations to all the winners, from Bronze to Red,” says Publicis Groupe Africa CEO Koo Govender. “We look forward to seeing even more work and representation coming from all the countries and our partners across the continent. Very well done to all.” adds Govender.

Special Awards:

White Giraffe – Agency of the Year!

2nd Runner-Up: Lotus Conseil

1st Runner-Up: LePub SA

Winner (tied): Circus! and Machine_

“The Agency of the Year category was hotly contested and the scores were really close. A huge congratulations to the agency teams who were runners-up and who took home the coveted White Giraffe trophy!” says Little.

Red Giraffe – Cross-Country Collaboration

Winner: Digitas Liquorice

“The Digitas Liquorice team showed outstanding collaboration with their YouTube campaign across Africa, collaborating with partner agencies: Access Leo Burnett, Kenya and Leo Burnett, Nigeria” says Little.

Black Giraffe – Lifetime Achievement Award

Winner: Vincent Montocchio, MD & CCO – Circus!

“We decided to bestow this very special and new award to Vincent for his tireless and continual contribution to craft and creative excellence in Africa. He is also known as the ‘Godfather’ of the Giraffes, having founded them 10 years ago,” says Little.

General Awards:

Category: Film & Branded Content:

Bronze:

Publicis Groupe Studio One – Fortuner Challenge 2023

Publicis Groupe Studio One – When Legendary Toughness Meets (Our Opponents)

Lotus Conseil – OOREDOO 20 Years

Circus! – MUA Protection Plan

Lotus Conseil – Independence Day

LePub SA – Klipdrift. Friends With Purpose

Insight Redefini Group – Unwrap Joy, Unleash Taste

Silver:

Circus! – KFC be real

LePub SA – Klipdrift ice Odyssey

Category: Brand Activation & Experience:

Bronze:

LePub SA – Extreme. Bula Sekele

Circus! – Kentucky Town

Silver:

Machine_ – Citadel – The Briefcase

Machine_ – Citadel – The Final Briefing

Category: Digital Campaigns:

Bronze:

Insight Redefini Group – Pepsi Music Academy Naija

Publicis Groupe Studio One – Fortuner Challenge 2023

Digitas Liquorice – YouTube Made For You

Publicis Ghana – Kooru Bidew

Silver:

LePub SA – Klipdrift. Go For Gold.

LePub SA – Matured By The Sun.

Category: Craft:

Bronze:

Lotus Conseil – Film Independence Day

Insight Redefini Group – Unwrap Joy, Unleash Taste

LePub SA – Tanzaro. Sunbird

Machine_ – Teni's World

Commerce SA – Diski Flava

Circus! – KFC Be Real Prints (Art Direction Prints)

Silver:

Circus! – KFC Be Real

Circus! – Bledor calendar 2024 (Illustration craft)

Circus! – KFC Food Shots (Photography)

Lotus Conseil – Upgrade your world

Category: PR & Influencer:

Bronze:

MSL SA – MyThai: Reimagining Thailand

Access Leo Burnett Ltd – Chuma ya Nguvu

Publicis One Touch – NIVEA Radiant & Beauty 99% Competition

Machine_ – Ons Praat Nie Afrikaans Nie, Ons Sing Dit

Circus! – KFC Be Real (Influencer case study)

Category: Publication / Collateral Design / Direct Marketing:

Bronze:

Circus! – KFC 40 Years book

Circus! – Bledor calendar 2024

Silver:

Machine_ – Citadel – The Classified Drop

Category: Radio & Audio:

Bronze:

LePub – Tanzaro. Bee

LePub – Tanzaro. Sunbird

Category: Brand Identity & Packaging:

Bronze:

LePub SA – Drop Of The Sun

LePub SA – Welcome Home

Circus! – Eclosia rebranding

Commerce SA – Diski Flava

Category: Media:

Bronze:

Digitas Liquorice – Most Loved Local

Machine_ – Last One Laughing SA

Category: Print & Outdoor

Bronze:

LePub SA – Extreme.Move Mzansi

Insight Redefini Group – Mother’s Day 2023

Publicis Production – Worcestershire in Worcester

Circus! – KFC Be Real Print

Machine_ – Sasko: Print – 'Taste Victory'

Circus! – CCARE Ophthalmology campaign

Silver:

Machine_ – Citadel – The Briefcase

Gold:

Publicis Production – Decaf Your Mind

Saatchi & Saatchi South Africa – The Respectful Billboard

Category: Integrated Campaigns

Bronze:

LePub SA – Extreme. Move Mzansi.

Publicis Groupe Studio One – Toyota Vitz - More Car, Less Cash

LePub – Klipdrift. Go For Gold.

Machine_ – Spotify: Say it with Lyrics

Circus! – KFC Rice Bowl

Publicis One Touch – Nivea Radiant & Beauty 99% Competition

Lotus Conseil – OOREDOO 20 Years Campaign

Silver:

LePub SA – Matured By The Sun

Gold:

Machine_ – Citadel

This 2024 Giraffe awards were hosted on 6 May at the Marriott Hotel, Melrose Arch in Johannesburg, with guests attending from all over Africa. The event was also broadcast via stream to agencies across the continent. Amy Hopkins, the Publicis Groupe Africa PR, Comms and marketing director was the MC for the event with co-host and jury lead, Pete Little, Publicis Groupe Africa’s chief creative officer.

More about Publicis Groupe Africa:

Publicis Groupe is the world’s second largest communications group, employing 100 000+ talented minds across more than 100 countries. As one of the largest advertising and communications groups globally, Publicis has made a name for itself by putting people first. Publicis Groupe Africa is no different. With over 60 agencies across 36 countries on the continent, there’s no better place to grow a rewarding career in media, communications, marketing, or advertising in Africa.

