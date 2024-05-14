Giraffe Creative Awards 2024 winners announced

The 2024 Giraffe Creative Awards were announced at the Publicis Groupe Africa’s 2024 re_fresh conference on 6 May after a rigorous judging process with a jury from around the continent.
“Our judging panel consisted of a great mix of exceptionally experienced and diverse judges from across the continent, representing different agencies and brands,” says Pete Little, Publicis Groupe Africa’s chief creative officer.
This year’s Giraffe’s jury included:
Peter Little, CCO, Publicis Groupe Africa, South Africa
Vincent Montocchio, co-founder and CCO Circus!, Mauritius
Chima Okenimkpe, ECD, Publicis West Africa, Ghana and Nigeria
Jabulani Sigege, ECD, Machine_, South Africa
Ntokozo Nhlanhla, ECD, Digitas Liquorice, South Africa
Esosa Osagiede, CD, Insight Publicis, Nigeria
Luc Aboussoue, senior CD, Publicis West Africa, Ghana
Annette Martyres, owner and MD, Access Leo Burnett, Kenya
Karim Yermeche, CEO, Lotus Conseil, Algeria
Robyn Campbell, MD, Machine_, South Africa
“The judging process was incredibly rigorous, with a diverse mix of opinions with only three Golds awarded, showcasing the high standard of judging and criteria across the board. I was really impressed with the level of craft continent-wide,” says Little, who is also currently South Africa’s most-awarded ECD as per Loeries rankings.
“A huge congratulations to all the winners, from Bronze to Red,” says Publicis Groupe Africa CEO Koo Govender. “We look forward to seeing even more work and representation coming from all the countries and our partners across the continent. Very well done to all.” adds Govender.
Special Awards:
2nd Runner-Up: Lotus Conseil
1st Runner-Up: LePub SA
Winner (tied): Circus! and Machine_
“The Agency of the Year category was hotly contested and the scores were really close. A huge congratulations to the agency teams who were runners-up and who took home the coveted White Giraffe trophy!” says Little.
Winner: Digitas Liquorice
“The Digitas Liquorice team showed outstanding collaboration with their YouTube campaign across Africa, collaborating with partner agencies: Access Leo Burnett, Kenya and Leo Burnett, Nigeria” says Little.
Winner: Vincent Montocchio, MD & CCO – Circus!
“We decided to bestow this very special and new award to Vincent for his tireless and continual contribution to craft and creative excellence in Africa. He is also known as the ‘Godfather’ of the Giraffes, having founded them 10 years ago,” says Little.
Category: Film & Branded Content:
Bronze:
Publicis Groupe Studio One – Fortuner Challenge 2023
Publicis Groupe Studio One – When Legendary Toughness Meets (Our Opponents)
Lotus Conseil – OOREDOO 20 Years
Circus! – MUA Protection Plan
Lotus Conseil – Independence Day
LePub SA – Klipdrift. Friends With Purpose
Insight Redefini Group – Unwrap Joy, Unleash Taste
Silver:
Circus! – KFC be real
LePub SA – Klipdrift ice Odyssey
Category: Brand Activation & Experience:
Bronze:
LePub SA – Extreme. Bula Sekele
Circus! – Kentucky Town
Silver:
Machine_ – Citadel – The Briefcase
Machine_ – Citadel – The Final Briefing
Category: Digital Campaigns:
Bronze:
Insight Redefini Group – Pepsi Music Academy Naija
Publicis Groupe Studio One – Fortuner Challenge 2023
Digitas Liquorice – YouTube Made For You
Publicis Ghana – Kooru Bidew
Silver:
LePub SA – Klipdrift. Go For Gold.
LePub SA – Matured By The Sun.
Category: Craft:
Bronze:
Lotus Conseil – Film Independence Day
Insight Redefini Group – Unwrap Joy, Unleash Taste
LePub SA – Tanzaro. Sunbird
Machine_ – Teni's World
Commerce SA – Diski Flava
Circus! – KFC Be Real Prints (Art Direction Prints)
Silver:
Circus! – KFC Be Real
Circus! – Bledor calendar 2024 (Illustration craft)
Circus! – KFC Food Shots (Photography)
Lotus Conseil – Upgrade your world
Category: PR & Influencer:
Bronze:
MSL SA – MyThai: Reimagining Thailand
Access Leo Burnett Ltd – Chuma ya Nguvu
Publicis One Touch – NIVEA Radiant & Beauty 99% Competition
Machine_ – Ons Praat Nie Afrikaans Nie, Ons Sing Dit
Circus! – KFC Be Real (Influencer case study)
Category: Publication / Collateral Design / Direct Marketing:
Bronze:
Circus! – KFC 40 Years book
Circus! – Bledor calendar 2024
Silver:
Machine_ – Citadel – The Classified Drop
Category: Radio & Audio:
Bronze:
LePub – Tanzaro. Bee
LePub – Tanzaro. Sunbird
Category: Brand Identity & Packaging:
Bronze:
LePub SA – Drop Of The Sun
LePub SA – Welcome Home
Circus! – Eclosia rebranding
Commerce SA – Diski Flava
Category: Media:
Bronze:
Digitas Liquorice – Most Loved Local
Machine_ – Last One Laughing SA
Category: Print & Outdoor
Bronze:
LePub SA – Extreme.Move Mzansi
Insight Redefini Group – Mother’s Day 2023
Publicis Production – Worcestershire in Worcester
Circus! – KFC Be Real Print
Machine_ – Sasko: Print – 'Taste Victory'
Circus! – CCARE Ophthalmology campaign
Silver:
Machine_ – Citadel – The Briefcase
Gold:
Publicis Production – Decaf Your Mind
Saatchi & Saatchi South Africa – The Respectful Billboard
Category: Integrated Campaigns
Bronze:
LePub SA – Extreme. Move Mzansi.
Publicis Groupe Studio One – Toyota Vitz - More Car, Less Cash
LePub – Klipdrift. Go For Gold.
Machine_ – Spotify: Say it with Lyrics
Circus! – KFC Rice Bowl
Publicis One Touch – Nivea Radiant & Beauty 99% Competition
Lotus Conseil – OOREDOO 20 Years Campaign
Silver:
LePub SA – Matured By The Sun
Gold:
Machine_ – Citadel
This 2024 Giraffe awards were hosted on 6 May at the Marriott Hotel, Melrose Arch in Johannesburg, with guests attending from all over Africa. The event was also broadcast via stream to agencies across the continent. Amy Hopkins, the Publicis Groupe Africa PR, Comms and marketing director was the MC for the event with co-host and jury lead, Pete Little, Publicis Groupe Africa’s chief creative officer.
