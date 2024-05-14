Industries

    3 African agencies on Warc Awards for Effectiveness 2024 shortlist

    14 May 2024
    Levergy South Africa, Creative Edge Kenya, and VML Tunisia are shortlisted in the Warc Awards for Effectiveness 2024, in association with the Cannes Lions.
    Image supplied. Levergy, South Africa, Creative Edge, Kenya and VML, Tunisia are among the shortlisted agencies in the Warc Awards for Effectiveness 2024, in association with the Cannes Lions
    Image supplied. Levergy, South Africa, Creative Edge, Kenya and VML, Tunisia are among the shortlisted agencies in the Warc Awards for Effectiveness 2024, in association with the Cannes Lions

    VML Tunesia’s shortlisting is under cultural impact for brand, Sidi Ali and advertiser, BK Food for the campaign The Tuna Language.

    Levergy, South Africa’s shortlisting is under Partnerships & Sponsorships for Telkom as the brand and Advertiser for the campaign Stand Tall.

    Creative Edge, Kenya has been shortlisted in the Instant Impact category for the brand Sunrise and advertiser Krish Commodities for the campaign The Most Shareable Table.

    The Warc Awards shortlists comprise 171 campaigns shortlisted from 35 markets across the five awarding regions.

    Regions

    Shortlisted campaigns

    • Strategic Thinking, a new category launched this year, has the most shortlisted campaigns (31)
    • Instant Impact (26)
    • Long-term Growth (19
    • Cultural Impact (17)
    • Brand Purpose (16)
    • Partnerships & Sponsorships (15)
    • Customer Experience (13)
    • Channel Pioneer (9)
    • Business-to-Business (8)
    • Channel Integration (6)
    • Use of Data (6)
    • Path-to-Purchase (5)
    Unilever crowned 2024 Creative Marketer of the Year by Cannes Lions

    18 hours

    Awards restructured

    Restructured for 2024, these awards build on the legacy of Warc’s previous shows to honour the best marketing campaigns from across the globe that deliver strategic brilliance and effective impact to drive commercial success.

    Commenting on this first stage of the judging process, John Bizzell, awards lead, Warc, says, “Guided by the universal frameworks of the Creative Effectiveness and B2B Effectiveness Ladders, our regional juries have brought their expertise to the table and judged diligently and with rigour to select the shortlists."

    Bizzell adds, “Winning a Warc award isn’t easy, so all shortlisted entrants should be hugely proud of their work getting to this stage.”

    The winners of the Bronze, Silver and Gold awards across all five regions will be revealed on 22 May.

    All Gold winners will automatically progress to compete at a Global level where a super-jury made up of all the regional jury chairs will award the coveted Warc Grands Prix, the ultimate recognition for marketing success.

    The Grands Prix will be revealed on 13 June via the Effectiveness Show part one. The Effectiveness Show part two will include interviews and insights from the Grand Prix winners.

    Warc Awards announces top industry and agency experts for Middle East & Africa 2024 juries
    Warc Awards announces top industry and agency experts for Middle East & Africa 2024 juries

    6 Feb 2024

    The Warc Awards 2025 will open for entries on 3 September. The first deadline will be 16 October, the second on 13 November and the third and final deadline will be 11 December.

