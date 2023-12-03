Warc Awards announces top industry and agency experts for Middle East & Africa 2024 juries

Warc Awards Middle East & Africa 2024 juries include 13 representatives from across the continent and 11 representatives from the Middle East, representing brands such as Absa Bank, Google, Microsoft, Nigerian Breweries, Qatar Airways, Telkom.

Image supplied.

The juries are announced for the WARC Awards for Middle East & Africa 2024 in association with Lions.

The Warc Awards Middle East & Africa juries

Brand Purpose, Business-to-Business, Cultural Impact, Customer Experience, Instant Impact, Long-term Growth categories

Gugu Mthembu, chief marketing officer, Telkom, South Africa - jury chair



Deepankar Rustagi, CEO, OmniRetail Technology Limited, Nigeria



Dina El-Dessouky, head of strategy & insights, Leo Burnett MENA, Middle East and Africa



Juman Sleiman, senior strategist, consultancy, Imagination Middle East, United Arab Emirates



Neema Masinde, regional lead marketing communications & integrated media, Beiersdorf, Kenya



Rawad El Dahouk, head of strategy and planning, VML, Saudi Arabia



Souheil Badaa, chief marketing officer, Riaya Industries, Morocco



Walid Kanaan, chief creative officer, TBWA RAAD, Lebanon

Channel Integration, Channel Pioneer, Partnerships & Sponsorships, Path to Purchase, Use of Data categories

Khaled AlShehhi, executive director of marketing and communication, UAE Government Media Office, United Arab Emirates - jury chair



Babar Rahman, vice president marketing, Qatar Airways, Qatar



Christine Amisi-Bwire, media director, Starcom East Africa/ALB, Kenya



Dawn Rowlands, CEO, Dentsu, sub-Saharan Africa



Elda Choucair, CEO, Omnicom Media Group, United Arab Emirates



Mosala Phillips, chief marketing officer, Old Mutual, South Africa



Yssem Saadi, general manager, Mindshare, Tunisia



Yvonne Gyefour, chief marketing officer & co-head of brand, Jumia Group NYSE: JMIA, Africa

Strategic Thinking category (new)

Carolyne Kendi, chief marketing officer, Absa Kenya PLC, Kenya - jury chair



Anastasia Kim, creative strategy lead, Google, United Arab Emirates



Angela Vic Kyerematen-Jimoh, national digital transformation lead, Microsoft, Africa



Anton Reyniers, head of strategy, Impact BBDO, United Arab Emirates



Bogosi Motshegwa, chief strategy officer & founder, Thinkerneur, South Africa



Fred Akinmuyisitan, head of portfolio strategy, CMI and Marketing Capabilities, Nigerian Breweries Plc (Heineken Nigeria), Nigeria

Maria Parsons, head of strategy, Grey Group, Qatar



Tahaab Rais, group chief strategy officer, Publicis Groupe, Middle East, North Africa and Turkey

Celebrating marketing with strategic brilliance and effective impact, this regional competition will be judged rigorously by these top industry experts from leading agencies and renowned global and local brands.

John Bizzell, Awards Lead, Warc, says, “To judge the very best strategic and effective marketing campaigns in the Middle East & Africa, we have convened a stellar group of extremely knowledgeable and highly respected professionals from across the region to bring expertise and cultural insight to the judging process.”

The juries will award gold, silver and bronze accolades across the 12 categories.

They will be guided by the frameworks of the Warc/Lions Creative Effectiveness and B2B Effectiveness Ladders, which provide a consistent and universal benchmark.

The jury chairs of all the regional awards - Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and North America - will form a super jury to award the highly sought-after Grands Prix, the ultimate recognition of marketing success, selected from all the regional Golds.

Key dates for The Warc Awards 2024 are:

Entry deadline: 6 February 2024

Middle East & Africa and other regional winners announcements: 20-25 May 2024

Global Grand Prix winners announcements: Cannes Lions Week 2024