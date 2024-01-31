Le Pub's Neo Segola to preside over radio and audio jury at D&AD Awards 2024

Image supplied.

The six jury members are:

Radio and audio: David Krueger, Group Creative Director, David



Direction: Helena Woodfine, Executive Producer / Partner, Romance Films



Editing: Xander Vander, editor, Strangelove Studios



Gaming & Virtual Worlds: Byron Rex Phillipson, chief creative officer, Leopold



Writing for Advertising: Nkanyezi Masango, CCO, Dentsu Creative



Writing for Design: Vumile Mavumengwana, Design Specialist & Creative Director VM DSGN

Panels for over 40 categories will be made up of 350+ leading creative experts from over 50 countries across the globe.

D&AD jury members are carefully selected to come together for live judging of the past year’s best work across the global design and advertising industries.

They will award creative excellence with the belief that creativity is a major driver in commercial, economic, social and cultural success and will recognise work that inspires established talent and encourages the next generation.

Brand new categories dedicated to Health & Wellbeing, Pharma, Luxury and Sustained Impact will be led by jury presidents Tim Hawkey, CCO of Area 23; Ravi Amaratunga Hitchcock, co-founder of Soursop; and Harsh Kapadia, chief creative officer for MRM New York.

Donal Keenan, awards director at D&AD, comments, “Judging the D&AD Awards is not only a massive honour but a huge responsibility to uphold the integrity, rigour and standards that D&AD is renowned for. Entries to these awards actively support D&AD's mission as an educational charity by funding learning programmes that bridge the gap between education and industry. This is made possible by these top calibre professionals from around the world offering their time, wisdom and expertise."

The complete list of confirmed judges (by country) can be found here.

D&AD Festival

Following four days of live judging, the 62nd annual awards programme will be held as the culminating event of D&AD Festival at the Southbank Centre, Queen Elizabeth Hall Building from 18 to 22 May 2024.

The Festival will gather these 300+ global creative leaders and feature 80+ speakers, two main stages, the Masterclass stage, activations, Jury insights, networking, parties and a first view of some of the shortlisted work on display.D&AD Awards 2024 is open for entry and closes 13 March 2024. The shortlist will be announced 20–21 May 2024. The Pencils will be presented in person on 22 May 2024.