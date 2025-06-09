Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Jobs
- Content Curator (Fixed Term Contract) Johannesburg
- TMC Assistant Operations Manager Centurion
- Paid Media Specialist Durban
- Senior Graphic Designer Durban
- Chef De Partie Hartbeespoort
- Steward Hartbeespoort
- Driver Centurion
- Media Sales Specialist – Radio and Television Johannesburg
- Senior Copywriter Cape Town
- Mid-level Graphic Designer Johannesburg
Dentsu Creative South Africa appoints Mokhethi Siganunu as strategy director
Reflecting on his new role, Siganunu shares: “Joining Dentsu Creative at this pivotal time in the industry is incredibly exciting. I look forward to unlocking purposeful insights that not only solve business challenges but also build authentic connections between brands and audiences. Strategy should inspire creativity, and I’m eager to work with the team to push those boundaries.” His expertise will further elevate Dentsu Creative’s strategic capabilities and enhance its competitive edge in an ever-evolving market.
“We are excited to welcome Mokhethi to our growing team at Dentsu Creative,” says Natalie Wilson, managing director of Dentsu Creative South Africa. “His unique ability to bridge data and storytelling makes him the ideal fit for our ambition to deliver transformative creativity: work that is rooted in insight and capable of shaping both culture and commerce.”
Nkanyezi Masango, chief creative officer of Dentsu Creative South Africa, adds: “Mokhethi brings global experience anchored by his inherent local instincts. It’s a rare combination which will help elevate our creative product. I’m thrilled to no end.”
Siganunu’s expertise will help shape the next chapter of Dentsu Creative’s journey. With a renewed emphasis on strategic vision, the agency is poised to set new standards for creative effectiveness and innovation in the region.
- Dentsu Creative South Africa appoints Mokhethi Siganunu as strategy director09 Jun 10:07
- MIC drop: Coaching Africa’s next gen in marketing, influence and culture04 Jun 10:39
- Lebogang Moerane heads social and influencer team at Dentsu Creative SA02 Jun 10:52
- Dentsu Africa crowned media network of the year; Nigeria, Kenya win big at Pitcher Awards 202523 May 10:21
- Dentsu School of Influence Kenya sends off first graduates with 40 brand deals in hand22 May 10:49