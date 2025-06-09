Marketing & Media Advertising
    Dentsu Creative South Africa appoints Mokhethi Siganunu as strategy director

    Dentsu Creative South Africa is pleased to announce the appointment of Mokhethi Siganunu as strategy director, effective June 2025. Fresh from the US, he’s hitting the ground running. Renowned for his talent in uncovering insights that create powerful connections between brands and people, Siganunu brings extensive multi-industry experience and a sharp analytical mindset.
    Issued by Dentsu
    9 Jun 2025
    9 Jun 2025
    Mokhethi Siganunu, newly appointed strategy director at Dentsu Creative South Africa
    Mokhethi Siganunu, newly appointed strategy director at Dentsu Creative South Africa

    Reflecting on his new role, Siganunu shares: “Joining Dentsu Creative at this pivotal time in the industry is incredibly exciting. I look forward to unlocking purposeful insights that not only solve business challenges but also build authentic connections between brands and audiences. Strategy should inspire creativity, and I’m eager to work with the team to push those boundaries.” His expertise will further elevate Dentsu Creative’s strategic capabilities and enhance its competitive edge in an ever-evolving market.

    “We are excited to welcome Mokhethi to our growing team at Dentsu Creative,” says Natalie Wilson, managing director of Dentsu Creative South Africa. “His unique ability to bridge data and storytelling makes him the ideal fit for our ambition to deliver transformative creativity: work that is rooted in insight and capable of shaping both culture and commerce.”

    Nkanyezi Masango, chief creative officer of Dentsu Creative South Africa, adds: “Mokhethi brings global experience anchored by his inherent local instincts. It’s a rare combination which will help elevate our creative product. I’m thrilled to no end.”

    Siganunu’s expertise will help shape the next chapter of Dentsu Creative’s journey. With a renewed emphasis on strategic vision, the agency is poised to set new standards for creative effectiveness and innovation in the region.

    Dentsu
    Dentsu is the network designed for what's next, helping clients predict and plan for disruptive future opportunities in the sustainable economy. Taking a people-cantered approach to business transformation, dentsu combines Japanese innovation with a diverse, global perspective to drive client growth and to shape society.
