Marketing & Media Advertising
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

PenquinOrnicoAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingBrandLoveOFM RadioRogerwilcoDentsuGoogleAfriGISPrimedia BroadcastingHoorah DigitalKLABroad MediaJoe PublicDarkMatterEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Marketing & Media Advertising

    Dentsu Creative South Africa enhances leadership in content with new appointments

    Issued by Dentsu
    7 Mar 2025
    7 Mar 2025
    Dentsu Creative South Africa proudly announces the addition of two accomplished professionals to its leadership team, reinforcing its dedication to innovative, high-impact content strategies.
    Dentsu Creative South Africa enhances leadership in content with new appointments

    Jen Searle joins as senior content director, bringing expertise in digital content strategy, e-commerce, and AI integration. Jen will spearhead the development of cutting-edge content strategies that leverage advanced technologies, ensuring Dentsu Creative stays at the forefront of digital transformation.

    Meagan Kuhn steps in as client lead: content, where she will drive client success through her deep experience in building strong client relationships and delivering outstanding results. Meagan's role will enhance strategic collaboration and elevate content delivery across diverse industries.

    Natalie Wilson, managing director, added: "As pioneers in content marketing since 2007, these appointments underscore our commitment to staying ahead of the curve. Complementing our Centres of Excellence in TTL, design, and influencer marketing, our content arm offers comprehensive and innovative content solutions backed by deep expertise and creative excellence."

    These appointments highlight Dentsu Creative South Africa's commitment to providing clients with technology-driven content strategies that boost engagement and business growth in today’s fast-evolving digital landscape.

    Read more: Dentsu, Natalie Wilson
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Dentsu
    Dentsu is the network designed for what's next, helping clients predict and plan for disruptive future opportunities in the sustainable economy. Taking a people-cantered approach to business transformation, dentsu combines Japanese innovation with a diverse, global perspective to drive client growth and to shape society.
    NextOptions
    Related

    BizTrendsTV

    RAPT BizTrendsTV: Li Ndube on Afro-optimism - African growth vs Western degrowth
    Let's do Biz