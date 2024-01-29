Dawn Rowlands and Greg Benatar to speak at WOO's first Africa event

Dawn Rowlands, CEO of dentsu Africa, and Greg Benatar, managing director of Alliance Media, have been announced as speakers for the World Out of Home Organization’s (WOO) Africa Forum.

Image supplied.

This is the WOO’s first in-person Africa event, which will be held in Cape Town from March 11-13 2024.

Dawn Rowlands

At dentsu, Rowlands has built a high-performance team from over 30 markets in the region, which has grown from 40 to 1500 people. She is a board member of Loeries Middle East Africa and sits on the dentsu global board for Social Impact.

Greg Benatar

Alliance Media is the largest OOH media owner in the region with a portfolio of 25,000 billboards in more than 50 countries across the continent. Benatar has played an important part in building OOH in Africa and is focused on bringing innovation, standardisation and a common OOH currency to various markets in the region.

Challenges and opportunities

In separate presentations, covering African OOH from an agency and media owner’s perspective, Rowlands and Benatar will outline the challenges and unique opportunities facing OOH across the continent, whilst highlighting some of the regional differences in what is a far from homogeneous market.

The focus will be on OOH but in the context of the broader media landscape and will look at how best the medium can drive growth and benefit for all, owners, buyers and clients alike.

WOO CMO Richard Saturley says: “We are delighted to have two key players from the buy and sell sides of the industry providing fresh insights from a unique pan-African perspective into the development of OOH in Africa. This will be a landmark event for the medium on the continent.”

Further speakers will be announced in the coming weeks.

Two big trends for DOOH in 2024

Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) is gearing up for a transformative year, promising to redefine the game, from new screen locations to innovative ways to use your very own data.