OOH 2024: Getting agencies and media excited about OOH

One of Out of Home’s (OOH) key tasks in 2024 is to get more advertisers and agencies as excited about the performance and potential of the medium as the World Out of Home Organization (WOO) is.

Image supplied. The OOH campaign from Uncommon Creative Studio for British Airways is a Cannes Grand Prix winner

That said, WOO president Tom Goddard says 2024 brings several challenges for all media, including the OOH media.

In his New Year message, Goddard names these as the ever-increasing pace of technology and the demands on media to show its effectiveness in a global market where competition has never been keener and measurement is all.

"OOH Home has responded well to these challenges, maintaining its share of the global market while the move to consistent measurement is widely accepted and in hand, while digital has opened up new opportunities for the medium across the world,” he says.

Adding that there is now virtually nothing we can't do with increasingly three-dimensional screens.

OOH enjoyed by consumers

“As linear TV continues its decline, OOH is becoming the broadcast medium of choice for many advertisers and agencies,” says Goddard.

"A growing amount of evidence shows that consumers, our key focus, enjoy OOH and welcome its contribution to safer, more user-friendly urban environments,” he expands.

“We are the only medium that puts money back to benefit the customers we reach on behalf of advertisers,” he adds.

But, he says that all of these good things mean little if we don't do our main job - “And that is to build brands and increase sales for our advertisers”.

2023 saw several OOH campaigns - classic and digital – that did just that, triumphantly.

Among the OOH campaigns, Goddard cites are Uncommon Creative Studio's Cannes Grand Prix winner for British Airways and New Commercial Arts' relaunch of Nationwide Building Society in the UK.