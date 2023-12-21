Polygon's Remi du Preez to be keynote speaker at WOO Africa Forum

Polygon founder and managing director Remi du Preez will be the second keynote speaker at the World Out of Home Organisation's Africa Forum, to be held in Cape Town from 11 to 13 March 2024.

Polygon's Remi du Preez has been named as a speaker. Source: Supplied.

He will headline the second day of the Forum which focuses on the Science of Out of Home. At Polygon du Preez, formerly commercial director of OOH owner Tractor Outdoor, is building the largest network of programmatically-connected digital OOH screens enabling access to an Africa-wide

network for media owners, agencies and advertisers.

Unilever director: digital marketing, media and commerce Lunga Ngcime Mooi is the keynote speaker for the first day of the Africa Forum, the first such in-person WOO Africa event.

WOO CMO Richard Saturley says: "Remi is a visionary entrepreneur determined to revolutionise DOOH in Africa through Polygon's new network which aims to help large and smaller media owners access a truly continent-wide medium.

"In addition, he brings the experience of 14 years at Tractor Outdoor and we're delighted he is the keynote speaker for the second, science-focused day of our Africa Forum."