Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Red & YellowGfK – An NIQ CompanyBrandMappPromiseBizcommunity.comEbony+IvoryRT7 DigitalMediamarkWunderman ThompsonPublicis Groupe AfricaDentsuaHead Marketing ServicesHoorah DigitalMobitainmentOnPoint PREnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Events & Conferencing News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Polygon's Remi du Preez to be keynote speaker at WOO Africa Forum

    21 Dec 2023
    21 Dec 2023
    Polygon founder and managing director Remi du Preez will be the second keynote speaker at the World Out of Home Organisation's Africa Forum, to be held in Cape Town from 11 to 13 March 2024.
    Polygon's Remi du Preez has been named as a speaker. Source: Supplied.
    Polygon's Remi du Preez has been named as a speaker. Source: Supplied.

    He will headline the second day of the Forum which focuses on the Science of Out of Home. At Polygon du Preez, formerly commercial director of OOH owner Tractor Outdoor, is building the largest network of programmatically-connected digital OOH screens enabling access to an Africa-wide
    network for media owners, agencies and advertisers.

    Unilever director: digital marketing, media and commerce Lunga Ngcime Mooi is the keynote speaker for the first day of the Africa Forum, the first such in-person WOO Africa event. 

    Image suplied. Unilever'd Lunga Mooi is to be a keynote speaker at the World Out of Home Organization's first in-person Africa Forum, to be held in Cape Town, South Africa, from March 11-13 2024
    Unilever's Lunga Mooi named WOO Africa Forum keynote speaker

    14 Dec 2023

    WOO CMO Richard Saturley says: "Remi is a visionary entrepreneur determined to revolutionise DOOH in Africa through Polygon's new network which aims to help large and smaller media owners access a truly continent-wide medium.

    "In addition, he brings the experience of 14 years at Tractor Outdoor and we're delighted he is the keynote speaker for the second, science-focused day of our Africa Forum."

    Read more: Cape Town, Speaker, Remi Du Preez
    NextOptions


    Related

    Johannesburg vs Cape Town: The battle of luxury brands
    Johannesburg vs Cape Town: The battle of luxury brands
    25 Oct 2023
    Source:
    Johannesburg tops global rankings as most affordable city for property ownership since 2018
    20 Sep 2023
    The magazine was launched on Wednesday. Source: Karabo Ledwaba.
    This is Cape Town: City launches marketing magazine
     14 Sep 2023
    #BehindtheIMC: Industry newcomer, Anganathi Beyile
    #BehindtheIMC: Industry newcomer, Anganathi Beyile
    1 Sep 2023
    Obi Asika will be speaking at the upcoming Nedbank IMC Conference. SOurce: Supplied.
    #BehindtheIMC: Obi Asika, founder and chairman of Dragon Africa
    17 Aug 2023
    The Clicks Beauty Playground was held at the CTICC in Cape Town. Source: Clicks.
    Clicks Beauty Playground welcomes 3,000 visiters at CTICC
     14 Aug 2023
    0307 Films Cape Town has been shortlisted at Gerety Awards 2023. Source: Supplied.
    0307 Films Cape Town makes shortlist at Gerety Awards 2023
    14 Jun 2023
    Image supplied. Remi du Preez, managing director at Polygon
    Why digital marketers should be thinking pDOOH
     1 Jun 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz