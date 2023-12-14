Industries

    Unilever's Lunga Mooi named WOO Africa Forum keynote speaker

    14 Dec 2023
    Unilever Africa head of digital marketing, media and D'Commerce hub, Lunga Mooi is to be a keynote speaker at the World Out of Home Organization's first in-person Africa Forum, to be held in Cape Town, South Africa, from March 11-13 2024.
    Image suplied. Unilever'd Lunga Mooi is to be a keynote speaker at the World Out of Home Organization's first in-person Africa Forum, to be held in Cape Town, South Africa, from March 11-13 2024
    Mooi will look at the wider media market in Africa based on his wide experience, with a particular focus on the growth opportunities for Out of Home (OOH).

    WOO President Tom Goddard says: "We are delighted to welcome Lunga as a keynote speaker at our Africa Forum. Taking the OOH message to the senior client community has to be a priority for the OOH industry and Lunga's active participation is exactly that. 

    "He is a major figure in African media and marketing and there could be no one better to set the tone for what will be a landmark occasion for the OOH medium in Africa and WOO itself."

    Mooi has more than 17 years of experience in digital, media and marketing and has worked in 24 markets in Africa including Southern African countries as well as Kenya, Ethiopia, Ghana, Nigeria and Côte d’Ivoire.

    He has also been executive head of digital channels, e-commerce and digital marketing at Telkom and Africa digital CoE director of
    Tiger Brands. He holds a B.Com in Information Systems and Marketing.

