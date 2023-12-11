Stork delivers a taste of the country using the world's first delivery billboard

Iconic margarine brand Stork delivered a unique interactive food experience through the world's first delivery billboard.

Stork went to one of the busiest malls in Africa, the Mall of Africa, allowing shoppers to nourish themselves with a taste of the country after a long, hard 2023 through a unique interactive food experience with an interactive billboard at its centre.

Shoppers were randomly called upon to pause the hustle and bustle of their festive shopping sprees and experience a little bit of country wholesomeness when they were invited to place an order through the interactive Stork billboard.

Consumers chose from three options from the country to be delivered in real-time. Options included a Gourmet Tramezzini from Whispering Pines, a Waffle Stack from Toadbury Hall and lastly The Fun Guy from Ground, the venue - all unique country venues outside of Johannesburg.

Orders took just 60 seconds to arrive, delivered fresh from the country.

“The country is at the heart of everything we do. It’s in our name. It’s what people want. So we leveraged a unique media opportunity to bring the country to the city,” says Geran Moodliar, brand manager.

“Consumers who participated in this unique experience relished in the delivery of

“Wholesome Country Goodness” from Stork, where the brand essence really came to life,” adds Wandile Ngubane, assistant brand manager.