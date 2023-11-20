Digital hiring platform launches to transform tech contractor recruitment

In a world grappling with a perceived global shortage of tech skills and a burgeoning demand for flexible tech contractors, a ground-breaking solution has been launched. Introducing One Degree, the disruptive digital hiring platform that is set to reshape the way businesses connect with skilled tech contractors. Engineered with the modern gig economy, remote work, and radical flexibility trends in mind, One Degree seeks to revolutionise the recruitment process, facilitating seamless connections between businesses and high-quality independent tech contractors.

Lindsay Cowan, CEO at One Degree

“Today's fast-paced global IT job market has added tremendous pressure on organisations to quickly and cost-effectively source the right talent. Traditional recruitment methods have become cost-prohibitive, resource-intensive, and imprecise, resulting in frustrations and ultimately prohibiting growth for businesses,” says Lindsay Cowan, CEO at One Degree.

A platform for the future of work

The One Degree platform empowers SMEs and corporates to directly match with skilled independent tech contractors without the need for intermediaries. By fostering direct connections, One Degree significantly reduces the time, effort, and financial resources typically associated with recruitment.

Both corporates and SMEs have compelling reasons to join One Degree. One of the foremost reasons is the promise of increased efficiency and precision. With One Degree, businesses will no longer have to go through the time-consuming process of sifting through numerous CVs, many of which are irrelevant, when looking to fill a vacancy. One Degree uses a cutting-edge algorithm to accurately match contractors with job vacancies.

Contractors simply upload their details, and companies can swiftly find the perfect match through One Degree’s advanced algorithm. Communication between both parties is initiated by the client using the platform’s real-time messaging system which helps save valuable resources.

Additionally, the platform presents a cost-effective solution. By eliminating recruitment agency fees and lightening the workload of HR teams, companies can realise substantial savings. In today's gig economy, adaptability is paramount, and One Degree caters to temporary projects and remote work opportunities.

Furthermore, by tapping into a vast global network of independent tech contractors, SMEs can expand their recruitment horizons and benefit from a diverse talent pool. Complementing all these advantages is One Degree's user-friendly interface, designed for seamless navigation, ensuring HR teams and decision-makers a smooth and hassle-free experience.

Lindsay Cowan, CEO at One Degree adds: "With over three decades of experience in the recruitment sector, we have built One Degree with a profound understanding of the challenges faced by today's businesses, as well as recognition of the massive growth in demand for flexible tech contractors. We are dedicated to simplifying and expediting the recruitment process. Our mission is to provide SMEs and corporates with access to the right IT talent, at the right time, and at the right cost. One Degree is not just a recruitment platform; it champions radical flexibility in the modern job market."

Corporates and SMEs eager to experience this recruitment revolution are encouraged to sign up and explore licensing opportunities with One Degree. By joining this innovative platform, businesses can position themselves at the forefront of digital recruitment, poised to harness the full potential of the gig economy.

About One Degree

One Degree is a disruptive digital hiring platform that has been developed in response to the needs of the emerging gig economy, remote working, and the radical flexibility requirements in the contemporary job market.

Our mission is to match employers directly with high-quality, experienced independent tech contractors, creating valuable, direct connections. Leveraging disruptive, purpose-built technology, we simplify and accelerate the recruitment process, enabling businesses to find the right talent, at the right time, at the right cost, and for the right duration. For skilled tech contractors, we serve opportunities directly to you based on your skills, rates, and availability, promoting a fluid and flexible work-life balance.

As pioneers in the transformation of traditional recruitment, One Degree is the brainchild of entrepreneurs with three decades of recruitment experience. We know and understand the pain of having to recruit scarce IT skills.

Our mission is to create an effective, cost-effective solution for navigating the rapidly evolving global workforce dynamics.

Visit https://onedegree.io/ for more information.