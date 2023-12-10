Dan Marokane takes on Eskom CEO job

He is expected to join Eskom no later than 31 March 2024.
Dan Marokane re-joins Eskom as new Group Chief Executive pic.twitter.com/3GY9M4zWhb
“The advertisement for the post attracted 409 applications. From this process, 12 prospects qualified to further steps in the selection process,” read a statement from the Department of Public Enterprises.
“[Marokane] has experience working in distressed organisations with visible and pressurized turnaround mandates. His recent assignment is at Tongaat-Hullet, where he stepped up to lead this financially distressed business when its Group Chief Executive resigned.”
Marokane was a senior manager in Eskom from 2010 to 2015, holding various senior positions, including head of Group Capital in Eskom
Marokane was one of four senior managers suspended during the State capture period. He subsequently resigned and went into the private sector.
“Mandatory checks, which include criminal and credit checks, verification of identity, qualifications, directorships, and establishment of conflicts of interest were completed,” the statement continued.
The date of commencement will be announced once Marokane has concluded the handover process with his current employer.
Mr Marokane thrives on challenges, has the drive to energetically tackle the challenges confronting Eskom and is also ethically grounded.
“The Board has been requested to constitute a professional, skilled and committed executive team that will collectively lead Eskom through a complex but exciting journey, including achieving energy security for our people and the economy, implementing the Eskom Just Energy Transition and concluding the restructuring of Eskom,” Gordhan said.
The minister thanked the Board for conducting a competitive and transparent process for the appointment of the GCEO.
