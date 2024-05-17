Trending
SA leads The One Show regional tally, with Ogilvy heading up the winners
Ogilvy South Africa Cape Town led the region with five Silver Pencils and three Merits. Three Silver Pencils were for its campaign The Blind Spot for client Volkswagen and two for Bread of the Nation for ABInBev.
The One Show named the winners ahead of the gala awards ceremony tonight Friday 17 May at Cipriani Wall in New York.
Agencies, studios, brands, production companies and designers in 50 countries were awarded 184 Gold Pencils, 206 Silver, 280 Bronze, and 1,120 Merits. A total of 20,038 pieces from 65 countries were entered in The One Show 2024.
Middle East and Africa Region
The count of One Show 2024 Pencil and Merit wins in the Middle East and Africa region, by country, is as follows:
- South Africa: 5 Silver, 1 Bronze, 15 Merit
- Saudi Arabia: 2 Bronze, 8 Merit
- United Arab Emirates: 1 Bronze, 26 Merit
- Morocco: 2 Merit
- Kazakhstan: 1 Merit
The One Show 2024 Pencil winners in the Middle East and Africa
The list of all The One Show 2024 Pencil winners in the Middle East and Africa, by country, is as follows:
South Africa: Silver Pencil
- Ogilvy South Africa Cape Town with M-Sports Marketing Communication Randburg, LittleBig and FPL Audio Bread of the Nation for ABInBev in Direct Marketing, Direct Marketing for Good
- Ogilvy South Africa Cape Town with M-Sports Marketing Communication Randburg, LittleBig and FPL Audio Bread of the Nation for ABInBev in Experiential & Immersive, Experiential & Immersive for Good
- Ogilvy South Africa Cape Town with Run Jump Fly Cape Town/Johannesburg and Thingking Cape Town
The Blind Spot for Volkswagen South Africa in Direct Marketing, Experiential - Brand Installations
- Ogilvy South Africa Cape Town with Run Jump Fly Cape Town/Johannesburg and Thingking Cape Town The Blind Spot for Volkswagen South Africa in Experiential & Immersive, Brand Installations
- Ogilvy South Africa Cape Town with Run Jump Fly Cape Town/Johannesburg and and Thingking Cape Town The Blind Spot for Volkswagen South Africa in Experiential & Immersive, Craft - Art Direction
South Africa: Bronze Pencil
- Promise Johannesburg Finding the Forgotten Graduate for PPS in Radio & Audio-First, Craft - Writing – Series
Saudi Arabia: Bronze Pencil
- Leo Burnett KSA Jeddah with Saatchi & Saatchi ME Dubai ProtecTasbih for Saudia in Direct Marketing, Physical Items
- Leo Burnett KSA Jeddah with Saatchi & Saatchi ME Dubai ProtecTasbih for Saudia in Health & Wellness, Promotional Items
United Arab Emirates: Bronze Pencil
- Impact BBDO Dubai with Impact BBDO Beirut The Newspapers Inside the Newspaper Edition for AnNahar Newspaper in Print & Promotional, Print & Promotional for Good
Global winners
Globally, FCB New York topped the list of Gold Pencil winners with 14, including 13 working with 456 Studios New York for Dreamcaster on behalf of AB InBev, Michelob ULTRA. That was also the entry to take home the most Golds this year.
The showcase of all One Show 2024 Pencil winners can be viewed here, and a dynamic online list of the winners can be viewed here.
The One Show 2024 Global Creative Rankings will be announced on 24 May 2024.