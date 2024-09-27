NedbankIMC2024: Steve Babaeko – Advocacy through creativity to overcome challenges

Steve Babaeko, CEO / chief creative officer of the Lagos-based communications agency X3M Ideas (Image supplied)

“We must look fear in the eyes and win against all odds. For me, it is the story of our lives.”

The #NedbankIMC conference took place on Thursday, 19 September at The Focus Rooms, Johannesburg, where a lineup of international and local experts shared their knowledge with 2,000 delegates who attended virtually and in person.

Bizcommunity chatted to some of the speakers and sponsors.

Babaeko gives context by giving the example of the agency’s Cannes’ winning campaign, Soot Life Expectancy.

The agency won a Bronze Lion for the campaign for its client the Extra Step Initiative in the Health & Wellness: Health: Non-profit / Foundation-led education & awareness category.

He believes the jury at Cannes found the campaign’s marriage between advocacy and tech compelling.

The power of creativity

“That’s the power of creativity. If you deploy creativity well, it has the power to change culture, and narratives, and make positive changes in society.

“When talking about African tech, it doesn’t have to be about going to the moon—it could be low-tech solutions that solve huge problems.

“The simplicity and impact of our solution in this campaign were key, and I think that’s what resonated.”

Talking about Nigeria he says that Nigeria keeps you on your toes.

“But the Nigerian spirit is bigger and more resilient than all these challenges.

“We have an innate ability to look all of these fears and obstacles in the face, stare them down, and continue to win—which is the beautiful thing about my country.”



