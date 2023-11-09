Nigeria's X3M Ideas wins Luum Awards Independent Agency of the Year - a first for Africa

Nigeria's X3M Ideas agency has been named the Luum Awards Independent Agency of the Year - the first time that an African agency has won this award.

Source: Luum Awards Luum Awards For the first time, an African agency, Nigeria's X3M Idea, has been named Independent Agency of the Year at the Luum Awards

The agency won a Grand Prix, a Gold and two Silvers at the fourth edition of the festival held at the Hilton Convention Centre in Geneva, Switzerland.

The Grand Prix, Gold and one Silver was for its campaign The Soot Life Expectancy for client The Extra Step Initiative, the campaign that won the agency a Bronze Lion in the Health & wellness: Health: Non-profit / Foundation-led education & awareness category, also giving Nigeria's its first Lion at Cannes.

The agency's Masquerades campaign for client Loritem Recycling won its other Silver.

Lu´um means “world” or “fertile land” in the Mayan language. It is the first global festival dedicated to creativity, exclusively rewarding messages that seek to awaken a social, civic or environmental consciousness to make the world a better place.

Award winners

One Titanium, one Grand Prix, two Gold trophies and six Silver saw VMLY&R named Network of Year. McCann came in second place, thanks to the participation of its offices in Paris, Spain, Tel Aviv, Poland, Japan, Panama and Brazil. Dentsu came in third place.

VMLY&R with SFBO (French-Brazilian Society of Oncology) was also named as the Advertiser of the Year.

Dentsu won Latam Network of the Year, and Edelman won for PR Agency of the Year.

The judging panels are made up of professionals from the world's leading NGOs, advertisers, and creative agencies, scored the year’s best social and environmental cases.

Out of these five judges are randomly selected to vote on the Titanium and Grand Prix awards.

Independent and network agencies from across the five continents participated in this third successful edition of the festival.

Among the winners of the 101 trophies awarded at the 2023 festival, were communications companies from the US States, Brazil, Israel, France, Nigeria, Denmark, the UK, Chile, Japan, Peru, Indonesia, India, Spain, Bolivia, The Netherlands, Mexico, the Dominican Republic, and many more.