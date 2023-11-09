Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

AfriGISTopco MediaOLC Through The Line CommunicationsTLC Worldwide AfricaBrand InfluenceBroad MediaDelta Victor BravoOur Salad MixThe Walt Disney Company AfricaDMASAProvantageWunderman Thompson3RCMeltwaterRocketseedEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Advertising News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Nigeria's X3M Ideas wins Luum Awards Independent Agency of the Year - a first for Africa

9 Nov 2023
Nigeria's X3M Ideas agency has been named the Luum Awards Independent Agency of the Year - the first time that an African agency has won this award.
Source: Luum Awards For the first time, an African agency, Nigeria's X3M Idea, has been named Independent Agency of the Year at the Luum Awards
Source: Luum Awards Luum Awards For the first time, an African agency, Nigeria's X3M Idea, has been named Independent Agency of the Year at the Luum Awards

The agency won a Grand Prix, a Gold and two Silvers at the fourth edition of the festival held at the Hilton Convention Centre in Geneva, Switzerland.

The Grand Prix, Gold and one Silver was for its campaign The Soot Life Expectancy for client The Extra Step Initiative, the campaign that won the agency a Bronze Lion in the Health & wellness: Health: Non-profit / Foundation-led education & awareness category, also giving Nigeria's its first Lion at Cannes.

The agency's Masquerades campaign for client Loritem Recycling won its other Silver.

Lu´um means “world” or “fertile land” in the Mayan language. It is the first global festival dedicated to creativity, exclusively rewarding messages that seek to awaken a social, civic or environmental consciousness to make the world a better place.

Source: @ Clio Awards A GRand Prix has been awarded to Newspapers, Inside the Newspaper Edition, for Annahar Newspaper, by Impact BBDO, Dubai AE
#Cannes2023: UAE Impact BBDO takes Grand Prix, Ogilvy SA wins Gold; Nigeria awarded first Lion

By 20 Jun 2023

Award winners

One Titanium, one Grand Prix, two Gold trophies and six Silver saw VMLY&R named Network of Year. McCann came in second place, thanks to the participation of its offices in Paris, Spain, Tel Aviv, Poland, Japan, Panama and Brazil. Dentsu came in third place.

VMLY&R with SFBO (French-Brazilian Society of Oncology) was also named as the Advertiser of the Year.

Dentsu won Latam Network of the Year, and Edelman won for PR Agency of the Year.

The judging panels are made up of professionals from the world's leading NGOs, advertisers, and creative agencies, scored the year’s best social and environmental cases.

Out of these five judges are randomly selected to vote on the Titanium and Grand Prix awards.

Independent and network agencies from across the five continents participated in this third successful edition of the festival.

Among the winners of the 101 trophies awarded at the 2023 festival, were communications companies from the US States, Brazil, Israel, France, Nigeria, Denmark, the UK, Chile, Japan, Peru, Indonesia, India, Spain, Bolivia, The Netherlands, Mexico, the Dominican Republic, and many more.

NextOptions
Read more: advertising, advertising awards, marketing, marketing awards, creative awards, Nigeria, African creative agency, X3M Ideas

Related

Source: © 123rf Warc's Marketer’s Toolkit 2024]] has identified five key trends that will shape global marketing strategies in 2024, one of which is generative AI
5 Trends to shape global marketing strategies from Warc20 hours ago
Source: © 123rf PwC’s Africa Entertainment & Media Outlook 2023 – 2027, released today found that people still enjoy the lean-back experience and the community of TV viewing
E&M leaders need to be innovative going forward, says PwC Africa Entertainment & Media Outlook 2023 - 20271 day ago
Image supplied. Ocean Basket has maintained its family ethos and authenticity while expanding to become a global brand that has found a home in 17 countries around the world. Pictured is Ocean Basket in Bramley, UK
Ocean Basket: Taking a family brand to the world, authentically2 days ago
An open letter to Facebook from a very frustrated marketer
An open letter to Facebook from a very frustrated marketer2 days ago
Image supplied. The New York Festivals AME Awards’ 2023 AME Report has ranked Leo Burnett Middle East, a Publicis Groupe agency, as 2023’s top spot
Leo Burnett Middle East ranked first in 2023 NYF AME Awards Report2 days ago
Image supplied. The South African kids choir are featured in Disney’s first live-action festive ad, A Wish For The Holidays, which was fully shot in Cape Town
Disney celebrates 100 years of storytelling with A Wish For The Holidays campaign3 Nov 2023
Image supplied. This year’s D&AD Awards 2024 introduces brand new categories dedicated to Health & Wellbeing, Pharma, Luxury and Sustained Impact
D&AD Awards 2024 open with new categories2 Nov 2023
Source: © Bizcommunity Alistair Mokoena – country director for Google Africa is one of the finalists in the IMM Institute South Africa’s (IMM) Marketing Excellence Awards’ Marketer of the Year
2023 IMM Marketing Excellence Awards' finalists announced1 Nov 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz