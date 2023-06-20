Cannes2023: UAE Impact BBDO takes Grand Prix, Ogilvy SA wins Gold; Nigeria awarded first Lion

The first Cannes Lions winners have been announced with the UAE's Impact BBDO receiving a Grand Prix, SA's Ogilvy awarded the country and the continent's first Gold Lion, and Nigeria winning its first Lion.

Newspapers, Inside the Newspaper Edition, for Annahar Newspaper, by Impact BBDO, Dubai AE Source: @ Clio Awards Clios Awards A GRand Prix has been awarded to, for Annahar Newspaper, by Impact BBDO, Dubai AE

The Dubai-based Impact BBDO was awarded a Grand Prix in the category Print & publishing: Local brand for the campaign Newspapers, Inside the Newspaper Edition, for Annahar Newspaper.

SA's Ogilvy won its Gold Lion in the Outdoor: Corporate purpose & social responsibility category for Bread of the Nation for AB InBev SA, Castle Lager.

Nigeria's X3M Ideas agency won a Bronze Lion for The Soot Life Expectancy for its client the Extra Step Initiative in the Health & wellness: Health: Non-profit / Foundation-led education & awareness category.

The continent has four Lions, two awarded to Ogilvy (SA), one to Promise(SA) and one to X3M Ideas (Nigeria), while the UAE has accumulated six Lions, including the Grand Prix.

The UAE's FP7 McCann has won three Lions, two for The Heinzjack campaign for Heinz.

Cannes 2023 winners