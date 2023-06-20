Industries

#Cannes2023: UAE Impact BBDO takes Grand Prix, Ogilvy SA wins Gold; Nigeria awarded first Lion

20 Jun 2023
Danette BreitenbachBy: Danette Breitenbach
The first Cannes Lions winners have been announced with the UAE's Impact BBDO receiving a Grand Prix, SA's Ogilvy awarded the country and the continent's first Gold Lion, and Nigeria winning its first Lion.
Source: @ Clio Awards A GRand Prix has been awarded to Newspapers, Inside the Newspaper Edition, for Annahar Newspaper, by Impact BBDO, Dubai AE
The Dubai-based Impact BBDO was awarded a Grand Prix in the category Print & publishing: Local brand for the campaign Newspapers, Inside the Newspaper Edition, for Annahar Newspaper.

SA's Ogilvy won its Gold Lion in the Outdoor: Corporate purpose & social responsibility category for Bread of the Nation for AB InBev SA, Castle Lager.

Nigeria's X3M Ideas agency won a Bronze Lion for The Soot Life Expectancy for its client the Extra Step Initiative in the Health & wellness: Health: Non-profit / Foundation-led education & awareness category.

The continent has four Lions, two awarded to Ogilvy (SA), one to Promise(SA) and one to X3M Ideas (Nigeria), while the UAE has accumulated six Lions, including the Grand Prix.

The UAE's FP7 McCann has won three Lions, two for The Heinzjack campaign for Heinz.

Cannes 2023 winners

Outdoor Live advertising and eventsSilver Lion The Heinzjack, Heinz, Heinz ketchup, FP7 McCANN, Dubai UAE
Ambient outdoor Bronze Lion The Blind Spot, Volkswagen SA, Volkswagen Service, Ogilvy, Cape Town SA
Ambient outdoor Bronze Lion The Heinzjack, Heinz, Heinz ketchup, FP7 McCann, Dubai UAE
Corporate purpose & social responsibilityGold Lion Bread of the Nation, AB InBev SA, Castle Lager, Ogilvy, Cape Town SA
Print & publishing Local brand Grand Prix Newspapers, Isidsie the Newspaper Edition, Annahar Newspaper, Annahar Newspaper, Impact BBDO, Dubai AE
Single market campaign Bronze Lion Plan (A) AfriSam , Blackstudio, AfriSam Cement, Promise, Johannesburg SA
Radio & audio RetailBronze Lion Frequencies of Peace, Baby Shop, Baby Shop, FP7 McCann, Dubai UAE
Health: Health & wellness OTC products / devicesSilver Lion Sole Music, Sole Music, ‿ And Us, Dubai UAE
Non-profit / Foundation-led education & awarenessBronze Lion The Soot Life Expectancy, the Extra Step Initiative, Public Health X3M Ideas, Lagos Nigeria
Fundraising & advocacy Bronze Lion Empty Plates, UAE Government Media Office, Saatchi & Saatchi ME, Dubai UAE
Cannes 2023 has released a number of shortlists
#Cannes2023: Africa and the Middle East agencies in Cannes shortlists

By 2 days ago

Danette Breitenbach
Danette Breitenbach is a marketing & media editor at Bizcommunity.com. Previously she freelanced in the marketing and media sector, including for Bizcommunity. She was editor and publisher of AdVantage, the publication that served the marketing, media and advertising industry in southern Africa. She has worked extensively in print media, mainly B2B. She has a Masters in Financial Journalism from Wits.
