#Cannes2023: UAE Impact BBDO takes Grand Prix, Ogilvy SA wins Gold; Nigeria awarded first Lion
The Dubai-based Impact BBDO was awarded a Grand Prix in the category Print & publishing: Local brand for the campaign Newspapers, Inside the Newspaper Edition, for Annahar Newspaper.
SA's Ogilvy won its Gold Lion in the Outdoor: Corporate purpose & social responsibility category for Bread of the Nation for AB InBev SA, Castle Lager.
Nigeria's X3M Ideas agency won a Bronze Lion for The Soot Life Expectancy for its client the Extra Step Initiative in the Health & wellness: Health: Non-profit / Foundation-led education & awareness category.
The continent has four Lions, two awarded to Ogilvy (SA), one to Promise(SA) and one to X3M Ideas (Nigeria), while the UAE has accumulated six Lions, including the Grand Prix.
The UAE's FP7 McCann has won three Lions, two for The Heinzjack campaign for Heinz.
Cannes 2023 winners
|Outdoor
|Live advertising and events
|Silver Lion
|The Heinzjack, Heinz, Heinz ketchup, FP7 McCANN, Dubai UAE
|Ambient outdoor
|Bronze Lion
|The Blind Spot, Volkswagen SA, Volkswagen Service, Ogilvy, Cape Town SA
|Ambient outdoor
|Bronze Lion
|The Heinzjack, Heinz, Heinz ketchup, FP7 McCann, Dubai UAE
|Corporate purpose & social responsibility
|Gold Lion
|Bread of the Nation, AB InBev SA, Castle Lager, Ogilvy, Cape Town SA
|Print & publishing
|Local brand
|Grand Prix
|Newspapers, Isidsie the Newspaper Edition, Annahar Newspaper, Annahar Newspaper, Impact BBDO, Dubai AE
|Single market campaign
|Bronze Lion
|Plan (A) AfriSam , Blackstudio, AfriSam Cement, Promise, Johannesburg SA
|Radio & audio
|Retail
|Bronze Lion
|Frequencies of Peace, Baby Shop, Baby Shop, FP7 McCann, Dubai UAE
|Health: Health & wellness
|OTC products / devices
|Silver Lion
|Sole Music, Sole Music, ‿ And Us, Dubai UAE
|Non-profit / Foundation-led education & awareness
|Bronze Lion
|The Soot Life Expectancy, the Extra Step Initiative, Public Health X3M Ideas, Lagos Nigeria
|Fundraising & advocacy
|Bronze Lion
|Empty Plates, UAE Government Media Office, Saatchi & Saatchi ME, Dubai UAE