Cannes2023: Africa and the Middle East agencies in Cannes shortlists

A number of Cannes 2023 shortlists have been announced with Africa and the Middle East agencies appearing throughout the shortlists.

Canes Lions runs from today till Friday, 23 June, with winners announced every day. This is the 70th edition of the international festival that celebrates creativity that drives progress, connecting numerous creative professionals and enthusiasts.

Cannes 2023 shortlists

Outdoor Special build TIME TO READ KINOKUNIYA KINOKUNIYA BOOKSTORE SAATCHI & SAATCHI ME, Dubai UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Interactive experiences THE HEINZJACK HEINZ HEINZ KETCHUP FP7 McCANN, Dubai UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Ambient outdoor THE HEINZJACK HEINZ HEINZ KETCHUP FP7 McCANN, Dubai UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Ambient outdoor THE BLIND SPOT VOLKSWAGEN SOUTH AFRICA VOLKSWAGEN SERVICE OGILVY SOUTH AFRICA, Cape Town SOUTH AFRICA Breakthrough on a budget THE HEINZJACK HEINZ HEINZ KETCHUP FP7 McCANN, Dubai UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Corporate purpose & social responsibility BREAD OF THE NATION AB INBEV SA CASTLE LAGER OGILVY SOUTH AFRICA, Cape Town SOUTH AFRICA Print & Publishing Commerical publication ONE STAR COOKBOOK DELIVEROO DELIVERY QUALITY GUARANTEED ‿ AND US, Dubai UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Local brand NEWSPAPERS INSIDE THE NEWSPAPER EDITION ANNAHAR NEWSPAPER ANNAHAR NEWSPAPER IMPACT BBDO, Dubai UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Single market campaign PLAN (A) AFRISAM, BLACKSTUDIO AFRISAM CEMENT PROMISE, Johannesburg SOUTH AFRICA Social behaviour HAIR IS NOT CRIME CLOONEY FOUNDATION FOR JUSTICE CLOONEY FOUNDATION FOR JUSTICE FP7 McCANN, Dubai UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Corportate purpose & social responsibility PRICELESS PRINT STANDARD BANK STANDARD BANK M&C SAATCHI ABEL, Johannesburg SOUTH AFRICA Radio & Audio Retail FREQUENCIES OF PEACE BABYSHOP BABYSHOP FP7 McCANN, Dubai UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Use of Music FREQUENCIES OF PEACE BABYSHOP BABYSHOP FP7 McCANN, Dubai UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Script WTF IS ESG? RAND MERCHANT BANK RAND MERCHANT BANK GREY, Johannesburg SOUTH AFRICA Use of audio technology WTF IS ESG? RAND MERCHANT BANK RAND MERCHANT BANK GREY, Johannesburg SOUTH AFRICA Voice activation GUGU SAVANNA SAVANNA CIDER GREY, Johannesburg SOUTH AFRICA Voice activation SEE COKE THE COCA-COLA COMPANY COCA-COLA VMLY&R COMMERCE, New York / VMLY&R, Dubai USA Audio led creativity FREQUENCIES OF PEACE BABYSHOP BABYSHOP FP7 McCANN, Dubai UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Audio led creativity SOLE MUSIC SOLE MUSIC SOLE MUSIC ‿ AND US, Dubai UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Corportate purpose & social responsibility FREQUENCIES OF PEACE BABYSHOP BABYSHOP FP7 McCANN, Dubai UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Craft: Design Rebrand/Refresh of an existing brand DYICTA DIGITAL YOUTH ICT ACADEMY REBRAND / REFRESH OF AN EXISTING BRAND FCB AFRICA, Johannesburg SOUTH AFRICA Design-driven effectiveness SUPERSTAR RAVI ADIDAS ADIDAS ORIGINALS HAVAS MIDDLE EAST, Dubai UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Promotional printed material UNSEEN TEARS HOME CENTRE HOME CENTRE LEO BURNETT, Dubai UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Promotional item design THE LAST STEEL OF AZOVSTAL UNITED24, AZOVSTAL THE LAST STEEL OF AZOVSTAL ‿ AND US, Dubai UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Promotional item design BREAD OF THE NATION AB INBEV SA CASTLE LAGER OGILVY SOUTH AFRICA, Cape Town SOUTH AFRICA Publications & editorial design NEWSPAPERS INSIDE THE NEWSPAPER EDITION ANNAHAR NEWSPAPER ANNAHAR NEWSPAPER IMPACT BBDO, Dubai UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Special editions & bespoke items ONE STAR COOKBOOK DELIVEROO DELIVERY QUALITY GUARANTEED ‿ AND US, Dubai UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Digital design DYICTA DIGITAL YOUTH ICT ACADEMY REBRAND / REFRESH OF AN EXISTING BRAND FCB AFRICA, Johannesburg SOUTH AFRICA UX, UI & design journey THE UNDENIABLE STREET VIEW UNITED24, NOVA UKRAINE, VOICES OF CHILDREN, BOCTOK SOS THE UNDENIABLE STREET VIEW ‿ AND US, Dubai UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Retail environment & experience design ZIOUX, BREAK FREE. ZIOUX NEW BRAND IDENTITY GRID WORLDWIDE, Johannesburg SOUTH AFRICA Spatial & sculptural exhibitions and experiences THE BLIND SPOT VOLKSWAGEN SOUTH AFRICA VOLKSWAGEN SERVICE OGILVY SOUTH AFRICA, Cape Town SOUTH AFRICA Food KETCH-UP & DOWN HEINZ HEINZ KETCHUP FP7 McCANN, Dubai UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Sustainable packaging BEE & BEE INVERROCHE INVERROCHE CLASSIC GRID WORLDWIDE, Johannesburg SOUTH AFRIC Consumer technology & homeware SOLE MUSIC SOLE MUSIC SOLE MUSIC ‿ AND US, Dubai UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Craft: Film Casting AS GOOD AS THE ORIGINAL BURGER KING PLANT BASED KOUT FOOD GROUP, Kuwait / M&C SAATCHI, Abu Dhabi KUWAIT DEJAVU, Dubai Craft: Industry Brand & communications design DYICTA DIGITAL YOUTH ICT ACADEMY REBRAND / REFRESH OF AN EXISTING BRAND FCB AFRICA, Johannesburg SOUTH AFRICA Outdoor THE BLIND SPOT VOLKSWAGEN SOUTH AFRICA VOLKSWAGEN SERVICE OGILVY SOUTH AFRICA, Cape Town SOUTH AFRICA Packaging design KETCH-UP & DOWN HEINZ HEINZ KETCHUP FP7 McCANN, Dubai UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Print & publishing UNSEEN TEARS HOME CENTRE HOME CENTRE LEO BURNETT, Dubai UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Engagement: Creative Data Data storytelling TIME TO READ KINOKUNIYA KINOKUNIYA BOOKSTORE SAATCHI & SAATCHI ME, Dubai UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Use of real time data GUARDIANS SANTAM SANTAM ACCENTURE SONG, Cape Town SOUTH AFRICA Engagement: Direct Healthcare WALL STREET BALLS TESTICULAR CANCER SOCIETY TESTICULAR CANCER AWARENESS FP7 McCANN, Dubai UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Consumer services / B2B ONE STAR COOKBOOK DELIVEROO DELIVERY QUALITY GUARANTEED ‿ AND US, Dubai UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Not for profit/Charity/Government THE UNDENIABLE STREET VIEW UNITED24, NOVA UKRAINE, VOICES OF CHILDREN, BOCTOK SOS THE UNDENIABLE STREET VIEW ‿ AND US, Dubai UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Use of Print/Outdoor NEWSPAPERS INSIDE THE NEWSPAPER EDITION ANNAHAR NEWSPAPER ANNAHAR NEWSPAPER IMPACT BBDO, Dubai UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Use of digital platforms SELF-CHECK OUT K-LYNN K-LYNN LEO BURNETT, Dubai UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Experience design THE UNDENIABLE STREET VIEW UNITED24, NOVA UKRAINE, VOICES OF CHILDREN, BOCTOK SOS THE UNDENIABLE STREET VIEW ‿ AND US, Dubai UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Local brand NEWSPAPERS INSIDE THE NEWSPAPER EDITION ANNAHAR NEWSPAPER ANNAHAR NEWSPAPER IMPACT BBDO, Dubai UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Cultural insight SELF-CHECK OUT K-LYNN K-LYNN LEO BURNETT, Dubai UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Engagement: Media Use of audio platforms FREQUENCIES OF PEACE BABYSHOP BABYSHOP FP7 McCANN, Dubai UNITED ARAB EMIRATES INITIATIVE MENA, Dubai Use of print PLAN (A) AFRISAM, BLACKSTUDIO AFRISAM CEMENT PROMISE, Johannesburg SOUTH AFRICA THE MEDIA SHOP, Johannesburg Use of ambient media (small scale) EMPTY PLATES UAE GOVERNMENT MEDIA OFFICE NON-PROFIT / CHARITY SAATCHI & SAATCHI ME, Dubai UNITED ARAB EMIRATES SAATCHI & SAATCHI ME, Dubai Use of events & stunts BREAD OF THE NATION AB INBEV SA CASTLE LAGER OGILVY SOUTH AFRICA, Cape Town SOUTH AFRICA M-SPORTS MARKETING, Randburg Innovative use of influencers I'M POSSIBLE BILLBOARDS ADIDAS ADIDAS HAVAS MIDDLE EAST, Dubai UNITED ARAB EMIRATES MEDIACOM MENA, Dubai Use of brand or product integration into a programme or platform) SCHOOLGIRL NEWSCASTERS EBM GIRLS' EDUCATION IMPACT BBDO, Dubai UNITED ARAB EMIRATES M6 & PARTNERS, Karachi Single market campaign TIME TO READ KINOKUNIYA KINOKUNIYA BOOKSTORE SAATCHI & SAATCHI ME, Dubai UNITED ARAB EMIRATES SAATCHI & SAATCHI ME, Dubai Engagement: PR Community management THE UNSTAINABLE THOBE HEINZ HEINZ KETCHUP WUNDERMAN THOMPSON, Dubai UNITED ARAB EMIRATES WUNDERMAN THOMPSON, Dubai Use of technology THE UNDENIABLE STREET VIEW UNITED24, NOVA UKRAINE, VOICES OF CHILDREN, BOCTOK SOS THE UNDENIABLE STREET VIEW ‿ AND US, Dubai UNITED ARAB EMIRATES ‿ AND US, Dubai Public affairs & lobbying THE RIGHT TO POWER: 47 SECONDS LOGI ENERGY ENERGY CRISIS INITIATIVE SAATCHI & SAATCHI ME, Dubai UNITED ARAB EMIRATES SAATCHI & SAATCHI ME, Dubai / STARCOM, Dubai Local brand AZIYA EMIRATES NBD EMIRATES NBD LEO BURNETT, Dubai UNITED ARAB EMIRATES LEO BURNETT, Dubai Local brand NEWSPAPERS INSIDE THE NEWSPAPER EDITION ANNAHAR NEWSPAPER ANNAHAR NEWSPAPER IMPACT BBDO, Dubai UNITED ARAB EMIRATES IMPACT BBDO, Beirut Cultural insight SUPERSTAR RAVI ADIDAS ADIDAS ORIGINALS HAVAS MIDDLE EAST, Dubai UNITED ARAB EMIRATES RED HAVAS MIDDLE EAST, Dubai Engagement: Social & Influence Social purpose EMPTY PLATES UAE GOVERNMENT MEDIA OFFICE NON-PROFIT / CHARITY SAATCHI & SAATCHI ME, Dubai UNITED ARAB EMIRATES PRODIGIOUS, Dubai / VOX HAUS, Porto Alegre Single market campaign THE UNSTAINABLE THOBE HEINZ HEINZ KETCHUP WUNDERMAN THOMPSON, Dubai UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Corporate purpose & social responsibility HEARING CHALLENGE VODACOM HEARINGZA APP VMLY&R, Johannesburg SOUTH AFRICA VMLY&R, Johannesburg / SLIKORONLIFE, Sandton Entertainment Social behaviour & cultural insight SCHOOLGIRL NEWSCASTERS EBM GIRLS' EDUCATION IMPACT BBDO, Dubai UNITED ARAB EMIRATES BBDO PAKISTAN, Lahore / SHINY TOY GUNS, Karachi / DIAGRAM, Karachi Entertainment: Music Use of original composition FREQUENCIES OF PEACE BABYSHOP BABYSHOP FP7 McCANN, Dubai UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Use of licensed/Adapted music THE HOMECOMING HOME CENTRE HOME CENTRE LEO BURNETT, Dubai UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Diversity & inclusion in music FREQUENCIES OF PEACE BABYSHOP BABYSHOP FP7 McCANN, Dubai UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Experience: Brand Experience & Activation Food & drink BREAD OF THE NATION AB INBEV SA CASTLE LAGER OGILVY SOUTH AFRICA, Cape Town SOUTH AFRICA Retail THE HIDDEN ROOM HOME BOX HOME BOX LEO BURNETT, Dubai UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Media/Entertainment SOLE MUSIC SOLE MUSIC SOLE MUSIC ‿ AND US, Dubai UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Not for profit/Charity/Government THE UNDENIABLE STREET VIEW UNITED24, NOVA UKRAINE, VOICES OF CHILDREN, BOCTOK SOS THE UNDENIABLE STREET VIEW ‿ AND US, Dubai UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Social engagement & integration for live experience THE HEINZJACK HEINZ HEINZ KETCHUP FP7 McCANN, Dubai UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Customer retail/In-store experience THE GIVING ROOM IKEA/MSF RETAIL FOR HUMANITARIAN CAUSE DDB, Dubai UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Cusstomer acquistion/Retention SELF-CHECK OUT K-LYNN K-LYNN LEO BURNETT, Dubai UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Live brand experience/Activation THE HEINZJACK HEINZ HEINZ KETCHUP FP7 McCANN, Dubai UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Live brand experience/Activation THE DRIVE THRU SCHOOL MCDONALDS MCDONALDS LEO BURNETT, Dubai UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Live brand experience/Activation THE GIVING ROOM IKEA/MSF RETAIL FOR HUMANITARIAN CAUSE DDB, Dubai UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Guerilla marketing & stunts THE HEINZJACK HEINZ HEINZ KETCHUP FP7 McCANN, Dubai UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Integrated brand experience THE CALL JEEP JEEP PUBLICIS MIDDLE EAST, Dubai UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Local brand FREQUENCIES OF PEACE BABYSHOP BABYSHOP FP7 McCANN, Dubai UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Social behaviour WAXING LADY TUTORIALS GHARPAR / INDUS HOSPITAL BREAST CANCER AWARENESS IMPACT BBDO, Dubai UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Cutural insight THE UNSTAINABLE THOBE HEINZ HEINZ KETCHUP WUNDERMAN THOMPSON, Dubai UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Health: Health & Wellness OTC products / devices) SOLE MUSIC SOLE MUSIC SOLE MUSIC ‿ AND US, Dubai UNITED ARAB EMIRATES OTC products / devices) SOLE MUSIC SOLE MUSIC SOLE MUSIC ‿ AND US, Dubai UNITED ARAB EMIRATES OTC products / devices) SOLE MUSIC SOLE MUSIC SOLE MUSIC ‿ AND US, Dubai UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Health & wllness tech SOLE MUSIC SOLE MUSIC SOLE MUSIC ‿ AND US, Dubai UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Health & wellness tech SOLE MUSIC SOLE MUSIC SOLE MUSIC ‿ AND US, Dubai UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Brand-led education & awareness FREQUENCIES OF PEACE BABYSHOP BABYSHOP FP7 McCANN, Dubai UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Brand-led education & awareness THE HIDDEN ROOM HOME BOX HOME BOX LEO BURNETT, Dubai UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Fundraising & advocacy EMPTY PLATES UAE GOVERNMENT MEDIA OFFICE NON-PROFIT / CHARITY SAATCHI & SAATCHI ME, Dubai UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Fundraising & advocacy EMPTY PLATES UAE GOVERNMENT MEDIA OFFICE NON-PROFIT / CHARITY SAATCHI & SAATCHI ME, Dubai UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

See all the shortlisted entries here



For more:

As media partner to the Creative Circle SA, we’re proud to publish exclusive daily snapshot updates from Cannes. Don’t miss the first Diary of Creative Circle at Cannes from the SA cohort on the ground in Cannes, every day from 19-24 June! Also Book Now for The Full Circle event, brought to you by the Creative Circle - an inspiring showcase of the top trends, insights and award winning work from the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.