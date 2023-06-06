Cannes2023: SA's Ogilvy and Kenyan Scanad, first African agencies shortlisted

SA's Ogilvy and Kenyan Scanad are the only African agencies to be named in the first released Cannes Lions 2023 shortlists.

Image supplied. Ogilvy SA Cape Town's Bread of the Nation for client ABInBev for its product, Castle Lager is shortlisted in the Cannes Titanium shortlist

Ogilvy SA Cape Town has been named in the Titanium Lions' shortlist for Bread of the Nation for client ABInBev for its product, Castle Lager. It is the only African agency to be named in the Titanium Lions' shortlist.

Kenya agency, Scanad, has been named in the Glass Lion for Change for Stain, Not Shame for Zeva Fashion (client and product). It is the only African brand in the Glass Lion for Change shortlist.

The Innovation Lions – Experience shortlist has also been released. See the Innovation Lions – Experience here Winners will be announced on 22 June.

See the Titanium Shortlist here. Winners will be announced 23 June.

See the Cannes Lions – Glass here. Winners will be announced 23 June.



