Ogilvy South Africa international expansion - an opportunity to onboard new talent

6 Jun 2023
Issued by: Ogilvy South Africa
Following the successful expansion of its International Hub in 2022, Ogilvy South Africa is set to grow even further, with new clients coming on board over the next few months.
Ogilvy South Africa international expansion - an opportunity to onboard new talent

Recent visits of senior leaders from Ogilvy New York and London cemented engagements with additional clients adding to an impressive roster of international brands such as Vans, Mondelez, Unilever, Amazon, Nespresso and The Coca-Cola Company.

“Further expanding and deepening our partnership with Ogilvy South Africa is a high strategic priority for Ogilvy London, and something we are passionate about,” says Victoria Day, MD of Ogilvy London. “We feel lucky to be able to work with such a talented group. Our shared values, ambitions and love for the work make for successful collaborations that are fruitful as well as fun.”

Unlike other offshoring companies in South Africa, Ogilvy has established unique borderless collaboration principles and ways of working between markets. This ensures South African talent forms an integral part of a global workflow through extended intercontinental teams. The new business presents a unique opportunity for SA-based talent to work on international brands as part of global teams.

Ogilvy’s International Hub now provides creative, content, media, and analytics capabilities to more than 20 countries across the Ogilvy network.

“There’s no doubt that our talent here in SA is world-class, so it’s great to see the increased engagement with our International Hub,” says Christophe Chantraine, MD of the Ogilvy International Hub. “We have about 40 new positions opening up across Cape Town and Johannesburg, and I’m excited that we can offer applicants a unique opportunity that includes flexibility, global work and being part of a South African company on the rise.”

The Hub has also started extending its offering to include other services from the local group including specialist healthcare creative; digital platform development; UX; UI; CRM; and SEO services.

Angela Madlala, Ogilvy chief talent officer adds, "In addition to our growth-focused people offering, we are most excited about our ability to have added global brand exposure for our people at Ogilvy. The global-facing unit is digital-first, fast-paced and provides our talent with an added edge for their career journeys.”

Anyone interested in finding out more about careers within the Hub is encouraged to apply via the career portal https://www.careers-page.com/ogilvysociallab or by contacting Talent Partner Bianca Engelbrecht: az.oc.yvligo@thcerblegne.acnaib.

Ogilvy South Africa
Ogilvy South Africa offers integrated creative advertising agency and marketing services from offices in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban.
Read more: Amazon, Unilever, Ogilvy South Africa, Nespresso, The Coca-Cola Company, Mondelez, Vans, Christophe Chantraine, Angela Madlala



