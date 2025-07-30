Pro or gym bro: Why you need sports medicine

South Africans are known for their gees when it comes to sport — whether it's cheering from the stands or getting down and dirty on the field. Regardless of how you participate, your body is an integral part. And like any high-performance vehicle, it needs expert mechanics to keep it running at its best.

This is where sports medicine and science come into play, as Lauren Brown, a podiatrist at Waterfall Sports Orthopaedic Surgery at Netcare Waterfall City Hospital, explains.

“Think of the human body as a high-end race car. The sports scientist is the engine specialist, managing power and performance. The physiotherapist and biokineticist safeguard the suspension system, ensuring the ride is stable over rough terrain.

"And the podiatrist? We’re the wheel alignment experts, checking that the tyres grip the road correctly and the wheels run smoothly.

“Our director, Professor Patricios, and our multidisciplinary team work closely with many well-known sportsmen and women and some high-performing teams such as SuperSport United FC.

"However, we also play a vital role in helping non-professional athletes and active individuals maintain their fitness and mobility throughout life,” she adds.

Accurate diagnosis

If a top-tier car signals trouble – loss of power, strange noises, or uneven tyre wear – the first step is a thorough inspection. Similarly, diagnosing the exact problem or concern in sports science is the foundation of effective treatment.

Professor Jon Patricios, director of Waterfall Sports Orthopaedic Surgery, says: “Accurate diagnosis is critical. Without understanding exactly what’s wrong and why, treatment is just guesswork."

This process begins with a comprehensive consultation led by a sports medicine physician or sometimes an appointment with a biokineticist, physiotherapist or podiatrist.

Advanced tools such as MRI and ultrasound reveal soft tissue damage, while gait analysis – combining force plate data with video – helps identify hidden alignment problems.

This is akin to checking the car’s wheel alignment and suspension for subtle misalignments that could prematurely wear down tyres or reduce handling.

The biokineticist then assesses muscle strength and balance using Cybex isokinetic testing, quantifying joint torque to pinpoint weaknesses or imbalances.

“It’s like testing the horsepower of each cylinder in an engine. For optimal performance, each muscle must work in harmony,” Patricios adds.

Close collaboration

Lauren Brown highlights the close collaboration with specialists such as orthopaedic surgeons.

“We often get referrals from specialists who would, for example, say, ‘This patient will ultimately need a knee replacement, but let’s try to delay that for as long as possible. We are also asked to help rehabilitate patients following surgery.’

"Our job is to ease discomfort, help strengthen where needed and improve mobility. Then we set out to work — optimising every aspect of function to keep patients moving well for as long as possible.”

Concussion care: a critical focus

Concussion management is a key component in sports medicine.

“Concussions are complex injuries that require careful assessment and management...Brain health and safety, using evidence-based protocols to guide informed return-to-play decisions,” he notes.

From diagnosis to treatment: a tailored plan

Once a diagnosis is made, a personalised treatment plan is crafted for each patient.

This might involve building muscular strength, correcting alignment, or rehabilitating after injury to ensure a safe and timely return to peak performance.

The sports physician oversees this multidisciplinary process, applying evidence-based strategies that combine conservative management, physiotherapy, biokinetics, and sometimes minimally invasive treatments such as platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injections.

Physiotherapists focus on relieving pain and restoring movement, protecting the muscles and connective tissues that absorb shock and provide stability, much like a vehicle’s suspension.

They create progressive programmes to rebuild flexibility and strength, helping athletes handle training stresses without losing balance.

Biokinetics then takes over to strengthen the patient further, guiding them back to their performance level through targeted exercises.

The orthotists, on the other hand, are responsible for prescribing braces that support and protect injured or vulnerable areas and structures during recovery or prophylactically.

At the same time, the podiatrist prescribes custom orthotics or recommends sport-specific footwear to optimise foot function.

Brown points out, “Poor foot alignment is like misaligned wheels—it causes uneven wear and inefficiency. Addressing this early helps prevent injuries down the road.”

Demand for expertise

There are only about 20 sports medicine specialists in South Africa, and the demand for their expertise is rapidly growing as more individuals seek expert care for injury treatment and prevention.

Patricios says, "Our goal is to keep athletes and active people moving safely for life, not just patch up injuries.”

Viewing the human body, whether that of an athlete or an everyday person, as a complex machine with interconnected systems allows sports science to offer holistic, effective care.

It’s about tuning every part — engine, suspension, and wheels to work seamlessly for lasting performance and health.